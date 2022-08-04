CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Michael McCloskey - Head of Investor Relations

Chuck Treadway - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kyle Lorentzen - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

George Notter - Jefferies

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Rod Hall - Goldman Sachs

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Michael McCloskey

Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss CommScope's 2022 second quarter results. I'm Mick McCloskey, Head of Investor Relations for CommScope. And with me on today's call are Chuck Treadway, President and CEO; and Kyle Lorentzen, Executive Vice President and CFO.

You can find the slides that accompany this report on our Investor Relations website. Please note that some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements based on our current view of our business and actual future results may differ materially. Please see our recent SEC filings which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance. Before I turn the call over to Chuck, I have a few housekeeping items to review. Today, we will discuss certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures which are described in more detail in this morning's earnings materials. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other associated disclosures are contained in our earnings materials and posted on our website. All references during today's discussion will be to our adjusted results. All quarterly growth rates described during today's presentation are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise noted.

I'll now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Chuck Treadway.

Chuck Treadway

Thank you, Mick and good morning, everyone. I'll begin on Slide 2. I'm pleased to share that we delivered core net sales of $1.88 billion and core adjusted EBITDA of $287 million for the second quarter of 2022. For consolidated CommScope which includes Home Networks, we reported net sales of $2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $300 million.

As discussed over the last several quarters, we've taken actions to continue to grow the business and offset inflationary impacts. Our second quarter results are a step in that direction, as we have sequentially improved top line and profitability from the first quarter. As we head into the second half, we maintain our core adjusted EBITDA expectation for the full year to be in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. As a result of our expectation to improve adjusted EBITDA in the second half, we expect our net leverage ratio will decline to a range of 6.8x to 7.2x by the end of this calendar year.

I'm encouraged by our position as we move into the second half of the year. As indicated by our guidepost for core adjusted EBITDA, the ramp in the second half will be significant. Our short-term and medium-term performance will be primarily driven by our CCS and NICS segments. CCS has tremendous market tailwinds and we are at the beginning of a multiyear build-out of fiber cable and connectivity. Our additional installed capacity will support this growth in addition to supporting operating leverage. As evident by our margin improvement during the quarter, we were able to raise price. Due to our large backlog, pricing benefits will accelerate sequentially in the second half of the year. We are pleased with the results of our pricing initiatives as our customers have been collaborative and assisting us in offsetting most of our inflationary impacts.

Mixed performance in the second half will substantially improve. Markets remained very strong, especially in our RUCKUS products. NICS backlog grew 158% since the second quarter of 2021. Our second quarter 2022 TTM book-to-bill was 1.6. NICS has operated at an adjusted EBITDA loss in the first 2 quarters of 2022 as we dealt with significant ship constraints as well as heavy development funding on new products. We have better visibility to improve chip supply and our heavy investment in technology and new products will begin turning into revenue as we move through the second half. I'm very excited about value creation opportunities in NICS for the short, medium and long term.

In OWN, we continue to expect our business to experience annual growth in the mid- to low single digits. We are experiencing a shift from passive to active antennas that will negatively impact our growth.

With that said, we're excited about our everything but the radio strategy, including our MOSAIC antenna and PowerShift. It is still early in these initiatives but we are encouraged with customer interest and consider these as potential upside.

Margin percentages have been under pressure as we continue to work with customers to offset inflation and recognize mix changes towards site prep. These impacts have been partially offset by improved operating efficiencies. ANS has seen a balancing of their demand after a strong pandemic drive for bandwidth. In addition, as our mix has moved to the edge, margins have declined. Both of the above have negatively impacted our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA. We would expect the annual 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be more reflective of the ongoing business performance. We continue to innovate in ANS. Our large installed base and customer relationships allow us to be on the leading edge of new hardware and software developments as new architectures are selected and defined.

I'm now turning to Slide 3 for a review of the second quarter and my priorities for CommScope. Overall, demand for CommScope products and solutions continues to be encouraging, evidenced by the strong top line performance of our core portfolio, growing net sales 9% from the prior year and 8% from the first quarter. Additionally, our growth would have been stronger if not for the continued semiconductor chip supply shortages impacting our business, specifically in our ANS and NICS segments. While there is significant uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment, demand for core CommScope products and solutions remain resilient in the second quarter as backlog grew 5% from the first quarter, ending at approximately $3.8 billion.

Despite our strong sales quarter, core CommScope delivered a book-to-bill of 1.1. At the beginning of this year, we introduced our general management model to create individual ownership of our reorganized segments and business units. We believe this structure creates more focused and streamlined businesses, allowing us to better serve our customers and drive accountability deeper into the organization. This enhanced focus and flexibility is what will enable CommScope to drive performance given our strong end-market demand. It will allow us to invest significantly in R&D and new product introductions and drive future growth for years to come and we are already starting to see the benefits of the structure.

When we last spoke in May, Kyle and I shared our expectation to begin driving sequential margin improvement. During the quarter, we increased our core adjusted EBITDA margins 200 basis points sequentially, primarily driven by price and operational efficiencies. This is the beginning of our ramp as we expect continued margin improvement in the second half of the year. An example of our improvement is best represented in our largest segment, Connectivity and Cabling Solutions or CCS. In the second quarter, we were able to increase CCS net sales by 18% and improve adjusted EBITDA margins by 530 basis points sequentially. This is a testament to our focus on growth and success in increasing price to offset inflation.

Core CommScope margins will continue to improve as we work through older price backlog and introduce our renegotiated prices into our P&L. Additionally, we expect to gain operating leverage from our top line growth, including the continued ramp-up of our new facility in Mexico.

For purpose of scaling our different businesses from their profitability contributions, I'll refer to the middle chart this morning. CCS represents 52% of our first half adjusted EBITDA for the core portfolio. The CCS segment had a strong quarter with segment sales growing 26% over last year. Our fiber cable and fiber connectivity business net sales growth in the second quarter was 39% year-over-year and 19% sequentially. We expect CCS to continue to deliver top line growth, given the strong end market segment demand and as additional capacity continues to come online. We also expect our margins to improve as we recover price to offset inflation, in addition to driving operational leverage as our manufacturing capacity ramps. We believe the CCS market is in the early phases of a multiyear build cycle.

NICS represents a negative adjusted EBITDA contribution in the first half. The business has experienced strong demand. NICS backlog grew 55% since the beginning of the year and delivered a second quarter book-to-bill of 1.9. Revenue and profitability have been negatively impacted by semiconductor chip constraints. We expect second half profitability improvement in NICS as chip supply constraints improve. Additionally, NICS is investing heavily in new products, service and software offerings in RUCKUS and ONECELL. NICS is some of our most exciting growth potential in the company. As demand increases for indoor networking and private as well as public wireless networks.

OWN represents 28% of our first half adjusted EBITDA. OWN first half net sales grew 14% from the prior year, primarily driven by site prep activities at the macro site. I'd note that site prep activities drove an increase in our Integrated Solutions business which carries lower margin. That said, we expect second half OWN adjusted EBITDA margins to be above the second half of last year and first half of this year, driven by price recovery to offset inflation and operating efficiencies. And finishing up on our core segments, ANS represents 26% of our core CommScope adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year.

First half net sales were down 18% versus prior year, driven by normalization from high pandemic-related bandwidth demand. As discussed in previous calls, ANS is our most project-oriented business and their results are best analyzed on a full year versus full year rather than quarter-versus-quarter basis. Similar to NICS, ANS was challenged with chip supply constraints in the first half. In addition, ANS mix shifted to lower-margin hardware products at the edge of the network. We expect an improved chip supply and software mix for ANS that should improve net sales and profitability in the second half, significantly weighted to the fourth quarter.

Finally, our Home segment represents 7% of our first half adjusted EBITDA and 20% of our first half net sales. Home's contribution to the consolidated adjusted EBITDA performance at CommScope will remain in the mid-single-digit percentage level. Significant progress was made in our CommScope NEXT initiative. Driving organic growth and operational efficiencies throughout the company are paramount to our CommScope NEXT transformation.

Our capacity investments thus far in CCS have been evidenced by the top line growth we've delivered in the past few quarters. As we continue to bring on more capacity, drive operational leverage and increase price to recover commodity inflation, we expect to continue driving margin expansion. We're also evaluating future rounds of capacity additions. As part of our CommScope NEXT organic growth strategy, our teams are responsible for prioritizing R&D initiatives and new product introductions in our core businesses. We continue to focus on paying for our incremental R&D through cost-saving initiatives and other areas. Our 2022 core spend of approximately $600 million for R&D and new product introductions will be the highest level of investment since the close of the ARRIS acquisition.

Within our CCS segment, in addition to driving capacity to fuel growth, we are also focusing our investments into new product families, whether it's our NOVUX fiber connectivity products for outdoor fiber deployments or our PROPEL platform for indoor data centers, there's a common thread behind our drive to innovate.

The demand for high-speed, low-latency networks is increasing exponentially. And CommScope is designing the technologies that not only deliver the capabilities to deploy these networks but do so in a way that increases efficiency for the customer, saving time, energy and reducing overall deployment costs. In the PAM space, there continues to be strong interest in our XGS PON architecture. Lab trials are expected to start during the third quarter and remain on track for expected commercial deployment growing next year. In NICS, we maintain our commitment to invest in RUCKUS and ONECELL given the encouraging market interest in our capabilities. While these investments have driven overall segment EBITDA performance negative in the first half of the year, we believe these strategic decisions will unlock significant value for the segment's future and its role to play in the public and private indoor networking space.

In addition to the progress we continue to make with carrier approval for ONECELL, I'm excited to discuss a significant new partnership in the ONECELL space. A few weeks ago, we announced that we collaborated with Microsoft on developing a solution in our Shakopee, Minnesota, facility using our ONECELL and Microsoft's Cloud services to support a fully integrated private wireless network. This solution allows us to run a private wireless network integrated with state-of-the-art IoT solutions focused on industrial automation applications. Together, we will market our joint solutions and other similar applications. In NICS, we're investing over $200 million this year in R&D to further develop our RUCKUS and ONECELL products.

We expect to see some of the value from these investments in the second half of the year. For OWN, we've spoken about our continued innovation in the antenna space over the past few quarters. MOSAIC, our active passive antenna platform, designed to drastically reduce the footprint at the top of the tower continues to generate interest in North America and international markets.

And trials of the MOSAIC are expected to continue throughout the balance of the year. Another area within OWN, where investments in innovation are now paying dividends, is in power management. PowerShift is the industry's first intelligent plug-and-play DC power supply. It continues to see significant benefit from C-band deployments in the U.S. as regulating voltage to high-power remote radio units in 5G deployments is a primary focus of carriers. Our investments in this industry-leading technology have positioned CommScope's PowerShift business well and we are on track to double in sales from the prior year.

In ANS, we're investing in innovation to accelerate the next evolution of HFC networks. We recently announced that Liberty Global has selected our Remote MACPHY device also called RMD node platform for DOCSIS 4.0. This will be the industry's first DOCSIS 4.0 DAA initiative in Europe and it will leverage CommScope DOCSIS leadership. Our end-to-end portfolio solutions will deliver a new European node and custom DAA platform designed specifically for Liberty Global. I hope the above demonstrates that while we are focused on capacity, pricing and efficiency, our commitment to leading industry technology is very strong. We continue to feel that investing in future development is necessary as we manage our cash position.

With our refocused investment in technology innovation, capacity expansion and operational efficiency, CommScope is well positioned to deliver on our transformation targets and create significant incremental shareholder value.

And with that, I'd like to turn things over to Kyle to talk more about our second quarter results.

Kyle Lorentzen

Thank you, Chuck and good morning, everyone. I'll start with an overview of our second quarter results on Slide 4. For the second quarter, consolidated CommScope reported net sales of $2.3 billion, an increase of 5% from the prior year, driven by growth in our CCS and OWN segments and offset by declines in NICS, ANS and Home.

Growth in top line includes approximately $37 million or 2% headwind associated with the year-over-year change in FX rate. Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million declined 3% as a result of input cost inflation an unfavorable mix, offsetting another quarter of strong top line growth. Adjusted EPS was $0.41 per share, declining 5% from prior year. For core CommScope, net sales of $1.88 billion grew 9% and adjusted EBITDA of $287 million declined 2%. Our core business, particularly ANS and NICS, continues to be impacted by semiconductor chip shortages. This had a material impact on our second quarter revenue.

Despite continued challenges and uncertainty, we see an improving situation in the second half of the year. We've talked at length over the past few quarters about the impact of input cost inflation on our business. Importantly, during the second quarter, while not entirely offset we began to see an improvement in margin as we work pricing through backlog to offset inflation in some of our businesses.

Looking forward, this trend should continue as we expect margins for the core portfolio to improve through the balance of the year. Core CommScope backlog continued to increase, ending the quarter at $3.8 billion, an increase of 5% from the first quarter of this year.

And as Chuck mentioned earlier this morning, demand in the core business remains resilient, yielding a book-to-bill for core CommScope of 1.1. We continue to monitor the demand side of the business and believe that some of our end markets will be more resilient than the general economy due to the need for increased bandwidth and government funding supporting network expansion. Despite the recent growth in backlog, we expect backlog to be decline as lead times normalize with supply chain improvement.

Turning to our segment highlights on Slide 5. Starting with CCS, net sales of $987 million increased 26% from the prior year and across all businesses, driven by another quarter of strength in fiber. Compared to the first quarter, CCS grew 18%, driven by demand for fiber products and pricing initiatives. CCS adjusted EBITDA of $169 million grew 36%, as the segment benefited from the increase in volume as well as price. As noted, we expect continued margin improvement in our CCS business through the balance of the year as price increases continue to work through backlog and the business drives operating leverage in our manufacturing plants as capacity ramps. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1% was a 530 basis point improvement from the first quarter, as our pricing actions and operating improvement again impacting our P&L.

NICS net sales of $205 million declined 8% from the prior year and across both RUCKUS and ICN. NICS adjusted EBITDA of negative $15 million declined by approximately $20 million from the prior year, driven by lower volumes related to chip shortages, higher input costs driven by inflation and our continued investment in RUCKUS and ONECELL. However, I'd note that NICS exited the month of June at profitable adjusted EBITDA and we expect through the combination of pricing increases and better visibility to chip supply, the overall segment should deliver positive EBITDA through the balance of the year.

OWN net sales of $391 million grew 9% from the prior year, driven primarily by price and our Integrated Solutions business. OWN adjusted EBITDA of $75 million declined 5% from the prior year as an increase in volume was more than offset by input cost inflation and unfavorable mix. In line with our prior commentary, while we expect margins to improve in the second half of the year in comparison to the first, OWN margins will remain pressured compared to historical levels as we continue to work with service providers to offset.

ANS net sales of $293 million declined 19% from prior year and across all businesses. In addition to supply constraints, the decline was also driven by a mix shift and a difficult compared to 2021 as the first half of last year was a strong period for customer projects looking for immediate bandwidth increases to support demand driven by the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA of $58 million declined 32%, driven by lower volume and the mix change to lower-margin hardware-centric products found in the network edge. While ANS was also supply constrained during the quarter, looking forward, we expect through a combination of increasing material flow, internal production ramping and project timing, the business should deliver a stronger second half compared to the first of this year. That said, I'd remind you that project timing and mix matter significantly to the segment's performance and we expect the bulk of the recovery weighted toward the end of the year.

Finishing up our segment performance with Home Networks. Home Networks net sales of $424 million declined 7% from the prior year, as growth in gateways was more than offset by declines in video. Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million declined 12% from prior year, primarily driven by lower volume due to ship constraints. Performance for the quarter was in line with our expectations as the business was down sequentially. Our efforts to separate the Home business remain on hold given the uncertainty in the chip supply environment. The limited supply environment will continue to drive uncertainty. Home backlog was approximately $900 million at the end of the quarter.

Turning to Slide 6 for an update on cash flow. For the second quarter, cash from operations was a use of $95 million and adjusted free cash flow was a use of $91 million. During the quarter, working capital continued to be a use of cash to fund the growth in our overall business. The $157 million increase in working capital is primarily a result of increasing revenues and our desire to support our customer deliveries as we manage through chip shortages. In addition, during the quarter, we paid out our 2021 incentive plan. Similar to last quarter, this resulted in the usage of our ABL revolver which we ended the quarter with $50 million of outstanding borrowings.

As we've mentioned previously, we are prudently managing cash and temporarily leveraging the available credit at our disposal to support our rapidly growing business. Consistent with our CommScope NEXT plan and with the exciting high-return growth opportunities, both immediately in front of us and on the horizon, we are continuing to invest in our business given the company's strong liquidity position and near-term profitability improvement.

Evident in this commitment to the company's long-term growth future is the approximately $162 million of R&D spend and $28 million of capital expenditures made during the quarter. As we continue to drive organic growth, improve operational efficiencies and recover inflation through pricing actions, we expect positive cash flow generation in the second half weighted more significantly to the end of the year. However, as we continue to grow the business, we will continue to invest, particularly in working capital.

Turning to Slide 7 for an update on our liquidity and capital structure. During the second quarter, cash and liquidity remained strong. We ended the quarter with $229 million in global cash. Total cash and liquidity for the quarter was approximately $900 million. I would also advise that periodic usage of the ABL revolver may continue. It is highly probable that we will remain in the revolver during the third quarter, as we manage rapid growth.

While we are prudently managing cash, we continue to invest in the business, particularly around opportunities to drive organic growth. We note we made no incremental debt repayments during the quarter beyond the required $8 million of term loan amortization. The company ended the quarter with net leverage of 8.1x, an improvement from 8.2x at the end of the first quarter. With the previously mentioned EBITDA improvement in the second half, we remain committed to meeting our year-end target of net leverage in the 6.8x to 7.2x range.

Now turning to Slide 8, where I will conclude my prepared remarks with some commentary around our expectations for the remainder of 2022. Market demand, coupled with our capacity investments, continue to drive top line growth. Our general management model and new segmentation are driving efficiencies throughout the entire CommScope portfolio. Pricing initiatives to offset inflation have already started to positively impact all of our segments and is a trend we expect will continue to drive margin recovery during the second half of the year. While the global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, our demand has remained resilient.

As Chuck mentioned earlier, we maintain the expectation for the core CommScope business to deliver 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. This level of EBITDA indicates that we will see sequential improvement in the second half of the year. And lastly, as we continue to stress as a result of project timing and mix, our business should be viewed on an annual basis rather than quarterly.

And with that, I'd like to give the floor back to Chuck for some closing remarks.

Chuck Treadway

Thank you, Kyle. I'll finish on Slide 9. I am pleased with where we are in our transformation. Although there are some challenges in the general market, the core CommScope businesses held up well with a book-to-bill of 1.1 and continued growth in our backlog. We will continue to monitor the demand environment but we feel that CommScope is well positioned because we deliver connectivity solutions. Customers continue to place high emphasis on connectivity and the quality of their connectivity. We believe that many of our products and services will remain somewhat insulated from some of the broader challenges in the economy. The focus our teams have on driving CommScope NEXT initiatives are fueling organic growth, pricing, new product development and operational efficiency. CommScope NEXT, supported by a new segmentation and our general manager model, provides a great platform for us to drive shareholder value. We look forward to continuing the transformation journey as we head into the second half of the year.

Thank you for your support and interest in CommScope. We'll now open the line for questions

Meta Marshall

Great. And congrats on the quarter. Your commentary about kind of supply chain and commodity costs or maybe more favorable than some of your networking kind of counterparts this quarter of not really talking about maybe worsening this quarter or being at peak and you had a pretty favorable outlook on the second half.

And so just wanted to get a sense of what you saw in terms of difficulty of supply chain in Q2 maybe versus Q1 and how you see that developing in the second half?

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

I would like to comment, though, that our supply chain team and engineers are just doing a great job and redesigning where necessary and finding parts in the open market. And I would say we're also significantly improving our relationships with the chip suppliers which has just given us a lot more visibility. So I think that's the best way to put it.

Meta Marshall

Got it. And maybe just as a quick follow-up. Would you expect it to still be in an inventory build position through the second half or do you think you're getting to the place where you could be drawing down on inventory? And then that's it for me.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Samik Chatterjee

I guess just to start off, I mean, you're reiterating the full year guide today and you had a strong quarter and expecting an improvement in profitability in the back half but that's unchanged kind for the full year does still leave engine in terms of outcomes for the second half.

So I was just wondering in terms of the backlog that you have, the price increases that you've managed to pass through, what's sort of the different outcomes are contingent on in relation to hitting the low end or the high end of that guide which is pretty wide for the second half?

Because from the -- I guess, your presentation today, it didn't seem -- it seems like things are mostly tracking in line with your expectations. So maybe if you can also comment on where you're tracking relative to that guide for the full year? That will be helpful. And I have a follow-up.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

So I think we believe that that's still the range that we're going to be in. And I think as it relates to thinking about that guide, clearly, the math tells us that we're going to have a better second half. And as we've been talking about since our Q4 is we've implemented our price increase.

We have, in our core business, $3.8 billion worth of backlog and it just is going to take time for the pricing to work all the way through. We saw a step function change from Q1 to Q2. And as we've been talking about, we'll see more in the second half of that price coming through.

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Samik Chatterjee

Samik Chatterjee

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

And we had another strong quarter with a book-to-bill of 1.1 and grew our backlog by like 5% from Q1 to Q2. Obviously, we're going to keep a close eye on the markets and we'll react accordingly. But right now, I mean, everything seems to be demand very strong.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

George Notter

George Notter

And then also just extending on that, can you talk about the pacing of the manufacturing expansion down in Juarez? If I remember correctly, that facility was going to open in late Q1 and then ramp thereafter. But maybe an update there would be great.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

As we talked about at the end of last year, the capacity that we were bringing on, we're probably about 2/3 of the way through bringing that capacity on. That includes sort of ramping up our new facility in Mexico. I think the other thing that we would comment on is as we continue to look at the CCS market, we're evaluating what are the next levels of investment that we need to make?

And as we think about where we believe the CCS business is going to go, I mean, that's sort of a constant dialogue about how are we adding capacity to continue to meet the demand? So I think as we think about that first wave of capacity, think about it as we're probably about 2/3 of the way of having that stuff online and the rest will come on in the second half of the year and then we'll be in a position to think about what the next investment is.

George Notter

George Notter

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

And we're just watching it closely. Our systems are allowing us to see all the input costs and we have tons of inputs and we're watching it on a regular basis. And maybe anything -- Kyle wants to add anything to that.

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Matt Niknam

Matt Niknam

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Simon Leopold

Simon Leopold

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

And I would say on the RUCKUS side, we're really -- the verticals we're going after are I'd say, a little bit insulated from recession, et cetera, because think about education, you think about hospitality, in the multi-dwelling units, apartment complex, those are all pretty high and those are our main segments. So we feel pretty good about where we are there. We are obviously going to keep a close eye on what's going on with our cable business in enterprise. But right now, things seem to be pretty strong.

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

We expect to see that ease a little bit in the second half. So those higher margin segments, we feel like we'll have a little bit of a better second half. I mean there's some micro mix that happens within ANS and OWN a little bit. But when we think about our profile, CCS is growing very quickly. And then our higher-margin ANS and NICS businesses are being impacted by chip constraints. So we expect that to be part of some of our second half lift.

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

And then along those lines, can you talk about what would tee up the next level of expansion? What it would most like could be directed at? Would you need like some kind of customer assurances, et cetera?

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

But I would say that we feel really good where we are with the capacity, what we're doing now with our capacity coming online. And what we're doing now is looking at the bottlenecks, there's some incremental smaller capacity that we can invest in that will just help that improve without another big investment. So we're looking at those right now. And we're also -- as you can imagine, you have opportunities to look and find your waste in the processes and we're going through that in detail to improve with what we have, even with existing capacity.

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Rod Hall

Rod Hall

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

I think the other piece of it is, remember, we are sitting on inventory which has a valuation that we would have to work through that. So my -- I think our point is, at this point in time, with the puts and takes, we're just not seeing a lot of down in our input cost prices yet. That may happen depending on what happens in the general economy. But as we sit here today, we're not seeing a net reduction in our input costs.

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Sami Badri

Sami Badri

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

On the service provider side, I think as we've said a few times, it requires us to go have a conversation with the service provider and have a dialogue around a price increase. I think in the case of service providers, those conversations have been very productive and they've been very supportive of price increases. And I think the magnitude of the input cost inflations which people have seen in our margins, that translates with the service providers and we've been able to get those price changes through. And I think as we've also talked about is we do have big backlogs and that's just going to continue to ramp.

We saw a little bit of a ramp from Q1 to Q2 and we would expect that to continue with a ramp from Q2 to Q3 and then another ramp from Q3 to Q4. I think when we think about it by business, I think in each of our businesses, we've had very aggressive price increases to offset the inflationary impacts.

I think the only business that we would probably call out is in our OWN business, where we continue to work sort of on a day-by-day basis with our service providers to continue to try to push the price increases through to offset inflation. I think that's probably the only area that we're not sort of in the double-digit range of price increases and it's sort of an ongoing discussion with the service providers.

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

When you think about that, think about that facility being primarily ramped in Q2. But it's like anything, we're trying to drive continuous improvement and when you bring up a plant which we sort of brought up at the beginning of the year, it takes you several quarters to get to sort of full run rates as you think about training labor and so forth.

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Kyle Lorentzen

Kyle Lorentzen

Jim Suva

Jim Suva

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

Chuck Treadway

