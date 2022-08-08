With a diversified portfolio of drugs, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) is continuously operationalizing its drugs that receive FDA approval and filing new applications. With 3 ANDAs under review by the FDA and seven more under development, AMPH has promising growth prospects in 2H2022 and beyond. Furthermore, with recent approvals, AMPH can anticipate nearly doubling its revenue by the end of 2023 with proper operationalization and execution of the approved drugs. Investors with a broad time horizon and the ability to weather some modest near-term volatility should consider investing in AMPH.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified drug manufacturer that produces various products, including injectibles, biosimilars, complex generic, inhalation, and proprietary products.
The main product lines operated by Amphastar are as follows:
The relative contribution of these medications to the overall portfolio of AMPH is shown below.
Amphastar has the following approved drugs on the horizon in the pipeline for launch and production:
In 2Q2022, the price action of Amphastar saw increased volatility due to the rejection of the following ANDA:
The company's quarterly revenue has grown at a rate of 7.7%. The EPS has grown at 37%, as shown below.
Although AMPH has been able to accelerate the pace of its ANDA requests, the overall R&D expense has reduced to 14%. This reduction is attributed mainly to the shift from receiving GDUFAs for existing drugs to requesting ANDAs for proprietary products and biosimilar drugs.
The company has 12 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in progress:
A complete breakdown of the ANDAs is given below.
The overall revenue growth potential for AMPH because of the R&D effort of AMPH is $14.25 billion. With the approval of one of the three remaining ANDAs and two products anticipated to launch in 2H2022, AMPH can anticipate doubling its current annual revenue between 2H2022 and 2023.
With earnings due on 8/8/2022 after-market hours, investors of AMPH will be interested to hear the management's views on the current health of the overall business. Investors will also be interested in hearing about the production and launch results from the recently approved Generic Ganirelix AMP-006 in 2Q2022 and Genetic Vasopressin AMP-013 in 3Q2022 products because these products are projected to grow AMPH's revenue by over $850 million.
This analysis only considers the drugs that have received FDA approvals and are in the process of production by AMPH. Operationalizing the FDA-approved generic ganirelix and vasopressin is projected to accelerate AMPH revenues between 40% and 50% YoY because the total addressable market of these products is $850 million. The model also assumes a continual reduction and optimization in R&D expenditure to 11%, consistent with the annual cost of R&D reduction targets set by management.
Based on the assumptions above, we can anticipate a fair-value price of AMPH to be around $58/share, representing about a 57% upside from the current market price.
As alluded to earlier, the price of AMPH is sensitive to the announcement of FDA approval or rejection of ANDAs filed. The resulting volatility in price can range between 25% and 30%, depending on the news and the event's timing. Additionally, some of the products of AMPH are seasonal. For example, Primatene Mist, an asthma inhaler, has higher sales during the spring allergy season. Therefore the overall contribution to the revenue may be lower for the remainder of the year. The growth in sales associated with Primatene Mist should be compared on a YoY basis.
Capitalizing on the generic use authorization process by the FDA and continual focus on developing proprietary biosimilar products, Amphastar Pharmaceutical, Inc. has compelling growth prospects. With seven drugs in the development pipeline, two fully approved and progressing to production, and an existing portfolio of over nine products, AMPH is well positioned to surpass its revenue by YE 2023. Investors should consider investing in AMPH to profit from the growth trajectory of this company.
