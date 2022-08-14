designer491

The 13F filings for Q1-2022 were completed by May 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings are seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence, it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.

Trade Signals for 8/8/2022

iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name INCY SELL 360 Incyte Corp AAPL SELL 188 Apple Inc NFLX SELL 132 Netflix Inc TSM BUY 321 Taiwan Semiconductor Mnfg. Co Ltd ADBE BUY 67 Adobe Inc SCHW BUY 416 Schwab (Charles) Corp Click to enlarge

iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades Click to enlarge

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/5/2022

Current Portfolio 8/5/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 188 10.43% $31,086 06/13/22 ($24,955) — $43 $6,174 (BBWI) 863 10.82% $32,242 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($8,597) $143 ($6,497) (DHR) 103 10.02% $29,870 06/13/22 ($25,190) — $26 $4,706 (INCY) 360 8.72% $25,978 07/05/22 ($24,414) ($4,034) — ($2,471) (MA) 76 9.12% $27,171 05/02/22 ($27,266) — $37 ($58) (NFLX) 132 10.04% $29,935 05/16/22 ($27,760) $3,291 — $5,467 (QCOM) 190 9.57% $28,540 08/02/21 ($32,635) $7,076 $586 $3,567 (TDG) 50 10.71% $31,915 05/23/22 ($28,158) — — $3,757 (UNP) 136 10.43% $31,092 07/25/22 ($29,435) — — $1,657 (V) 140 10.14% $30,222 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $308 $934 Click to enlarge

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 8/5/2022

Current Portfolio 8/5/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 24 2.00% $3,968 01/04/16 ($2,109) $4,982 $269 $7,110 (ADBE) 9 1.97% $3,901 01/04/16 ($2,118) $3,218 — $5,002 (AMT) 14 1.92% $3,811 01/04/16 ($2,033) $1,727 $480 $3,985 (AMZN) 30 2.13% $4,224 01/04/16 ($1,913) $3,912 — $6,224 (APP) 102 1.88% $3,719 05/30/22 ($3,147) ($1,420) — ($848) (BBWI) 110 2.08% $4,110 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($659) $17 ($1,065) (BRK.B) 13 1.92% $3,797 05/23/22 ($4,343) $144 — ($402) (BSX) 96 1.98% $3,930 02/24/20 ($3,949) $152 — $134 (CNI) 32 2.05% $4,066 05/23/22 ($4,410) $819 $23 $497 (COUP) 55 2.12% $4,208 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($3,491) — ($2,832) (CRM) 20 1.92% $3,803 05/22/17 ($2,315) $840 — $2,329 (CRWD) 20 1.93% $3,823 05/26/20 ($4,210) $5,621 — $5,235 (DASH) 50 2.03% $4,015 05/30/22 ($3,127) ($1,205) — ($318) (DHR) 13 1.90% $3,770 08/19/19 ($3,547) $3,433 $54 $3,710 (DIS) 36 1.94% $3,839 08/24/20 ($5,102) $645 — ($618) (DOCU) 57 2.08% $4,123 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($4,258) — ($5,253) (ELV) 8 1.92% $3,801 02/28/22 ($4,503) $854 $29 $182 (FATE) 133 2.24% $4,445 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,851) — ($5,905) (FISV) 44 2.36% $4,668 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) — ($372) (FOLD) 396 2.44% $4,823 05/23/22 ($4,407) $1,277 — $1,693 (GOOGL) 34 2.02% $3,994 01/04/16 ($2,281) $2,932 — $4,645 (INCY) 45 1.64% $3,247 02/28/22 ($4,566) $1,507 — $188 (INTU) 8 1.89% $3,752 02/19/19 ($3,523) $3,219 $112 $3,560 (KMX) 39 1.95% $3,868 05/24/21 ($5,377) $721 — ($788) (MA) 11 1.99% $3,933 01/04/16 ($2,088) $2,636 $144 $4,625 (MCO) 12 1.88% $3,733 01/04/16 ($2,044) $2,791 $251 $4,731 (META) 22 1.86% $3,676 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($928) — $702 (MSFT) 16 2.29% $4,527 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $356 $6,680 (NFLX) 17 1.95% $3,855 01/04/16 ($2,092) $687 — $2,450 (NOW) 8 2.00% $3,959 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,001 — $4,134 (NVDA) 21 2.01% $3,988 02/24/20 ($3,830) $6,951 $16 $7,125 (QCOM) 24 1.82% $3,605 08/24/20 ($5,106) $3,168 $220 $1,888 (RIVN) 113 2.04% $4,031 05/30/22 ($3,131) ($600) — $300 (SCHW) 58 2.03% $4,020 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($526) $11 ($1,050) (SGEN) 24 2.13% $4,219 01/04/16 ($2,099) $2,907 — $5,028 (SHOP) 98 2.02% $3,999 11/18/19 ($3,233) $1,208 — $1,974 (SNOW) 26 2.17% $4,304 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($89) — ($2,272) (SPGI) 10 1.90% $3,767 05/23/22 ($4,544) $976 $11 $210 (TDG) 6 1.93% $3,830 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,572 $912 $5,242 (TMO) 8 2.38% $4,722 05/23/22 ($4,446) — $2 $279 (TMUS) 28 2.04% $4,048 05/23/22 ($4,395) $704 — $357 (TSLA) 6 2.62% $5,187 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,073 (TSM) 43 1.95% $3,860 11/22/21 ($6,768) $1,599 $61 ($1,248) (UBER) 185 2.99% $5,922 05/23/22 ($4,358) — — $1,564 (UNH) 7 1.89% $3,745 05/22/17 ($2,274) $3,836 $314 $5,623 (UNP) 17 1.96% $3,887 05/23/22 ($4,331) $670 $26 $252 (V) 17 1.85% $3,670 01/04/16 ($2,046) $1,693 $164 $3,481 (W) 71 2.23% $4,424 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($5,138) — ($6,104) (WDAY) 25 2.04% $4,043 05/26/20 ($4,213) $159 — ($11) Click to enlarge

Appendix A

