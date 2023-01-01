Used car retailer Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) has seen shares battered during the course of the year, falling over 90% as bankruptcy fears loom. Vroom has shown accelerating losses, and has set in motion a turnaround plan in motion to improve gross profit per unit [GPPU], decrease cash burn and operating expenses, and aim to maximize profitability. Hitting all of these targets in the long-term should position Vroom to reach 5% to 10% positive EBITDA margins, per management's plan. Although risks do arise from Vroom's indebtedness and potential bankruptcy, sequential improvement possible in Q2 -- should Vroom show a three-quarter improvement in EBITDA and GPPU gains -- sets up a high-risk, high-reward play.
Vroom dove deep into its realignment plan to improve GPPU by slashing costs in an effort to prioritize profitability, as losses have accelerated in recent quarters. Vroom's problem lies in overspending -- Q1 showed a 70% increase in operating expenses compared to a 56% increase in revenues, bringing operating losses over $30 million lower (~40%) even with a 2.7 pp increase in gross margin.
Vroom's realignment plan provides a quite detailed view into how the auto retailer aims to slash SG&A in a shift to EBITDA breakeven in the mid-term, to low single-digit EBITDA in the long-term.
While improvements in GPPU are likely to be stretched across multiple quarters to years, improvements in logistics and fixed costs are likely to show first improvement, as Vroom cuts headcount and works to increase regional distribution, avoiding high 3PL costs in delivery. GPPU targets under Vroom's goal can offer significant leverage should costs be controlled given that the target GPPU is more than double current GPPU.
Without digging too deep into the fine details of Vroom's realignment plan, enhancing GPPU while scaling back on marketing and fixed costs, and digitizing operations to minimize SG&A outline a clearer path to breakeven that Vroom has yet to distinctly show.
Vroom's Q2 report on Monday, August 8 marks the first critical test for Vroom's realignment plan, as shares have charted a course past $2 to the highest level since April on the backs of Carvana's (CVNA) optimism and potential short squeezing action. Will Vroom's Q2 show a vital boost to EBITDA and improvement in GPPU, or will Vroom fall short of targets with inbound transportation and retouching costs higher, which rival Carvana attributed to an ~27% decline in retail GPPU?
Normalization in the used car market suggests Vroom is likely to see a boost in sales as demand trends higher as used vehicle prices drop. Cox Automotive noted that retail "prices for used vehicles remain elevated, but June listing prices dipped to $28,012, compared with a revised $28,312 at the end of May. Price growth versus the year earlier was 28% in mid-April but has been falling since then and now stands 12% higher than a year ago." Cox also believes "further declines in retail listing prices should continue over the summer."
Declining prices should translate to increased used vehicle demand, especially as new vehicle supply remains pinched with OEMs such as Toyota (TM) cutting production output forecasts, with Cox seeing new vehicle sales falling nearly 12% in July. However, effects from inflation and affordability are potentially hitting the lower-income consumer cohort harder. Carvana reported a record volume of 117,564 vehicles, a nearly 8% q/q increase, reflecting a stronger demand environment for used vehicles.
Cox also forecast that "we could see weeks and months in the back half of 2022 where we see the industry sell more used vehicles than last year." With Carvana seeing strong demand and record volumes, there's two main takeaways for Vroom -- either industry-wide demand is strong and pushes unit sales above a guided ~10,000 to 12,000 run rate for Q2, or Carvana is taking a higher market share, preventing Vroom from seeing meaningful growth in Q2 and beyond as unit sales reset to prioritize unit economics.
For Vroom, it's likely a combination of both in play -- Carvana noted that its "growth in the [second] quarter reflected significant market share gains versus the used vehicle industry as a whole." However, Vroom's guidance of 18,000 to 19,000 vehicles is suggesting flat to negative sequential growth -- either Vroom is expecting to lose market share, or is projecting a weaker used car market. Signs at the moment point to a stronger-than-expected used car market, so maintaining market share should see Vroom top e-commerce unit guidance.
Technically speaking, Vroom has advanced to a prior key support level at $2.33 with heavy volume, with the next upside legs looking to break the $3 range. Vroom's Q2 has the potential to chart a course higher, but there are a few important factors to watch for that can determine Vroom's fate. These include GPPU, progress in EBITDA, and liquidity, as the quarter will show the first view into the effects of the realignment plan.
Vroom is facing a critical quarter, needing to show improvements in key indicators as it enacts its realignment plan -- Carvana's results indicate upside in guidance and pricing power pushing GPPU higher, while cost management can enable EBITDA to exceed estimates. Such a combination can serve as a catalyst to shares trading near bankruptcy levels.
The biggest risk at the moment to Vroom is the fear and risk of bankruptcy, as shares currently reflect a higher degree of skepticism around the company's future. Improvements in liquidity and cash burn rate throughout the year and into 2023 can ease bankruptcy fears, but a weaker Q2 performance as unit volumes reset to focus on unit economics is likely to add fuel to the bankruptcy risk fire.
If Vroom sees higher transportation and logistics costs override any positive impacts from vehicle pricing in terms of GPPU, or fails to show improvement in net losses and EBITDA, it faces a slippery slope after talking up improvements in GPPU, cash burn rate, EBITDA, and other factors in Q1.
Playing in favor of a bankruptcy risk via options can minimize risk to a long position, but will not completely mitigate losses. For example, at $2.31 per share, the $2 strike puts for January 2023 will cost ~$0.65 per contract, taking total cost up to nearly $3 per lot, while providing downside protection of ~$1.3 per lot if Vroom goes bankrupt.
Q2's earnings report kicks off what looks to be a high-risk, high reward play on Vroom -- signs of sequential improvement made under the realignment plan, including minimized cash burn, improved GPPU and EBITDA, and possible stronger-than-anticipated unit volumes can reignite confidence in management's focus on unit economics and profitability, and open the door for shares to retake $3.
On the other hand, Vroom's financial situation is still in a precarious position, and a higher-than-expected cash burn rate, or higher-than-expected losses due to the reset in unit volume and high transport costs are both likely to add more fuel to bankruptcy fears, which have been prevalent over the past few months.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.
