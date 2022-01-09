Although John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ((NYSE:WLY)(NYSE:WLYB)) has surpassed the $2 billion annual revenue threshold, the softness in student enrollment and anticipated economic slowdown are weighing down the overall outlook for FY2023. With over 215 years in operation and 28 years of consecutive dividend increases, the company is well positioned to handle these challenges. It plans to remain focused on its core education development business for career-oriented students and corporate clients, scaling back M&A activity, and expanding its open publishing footprint. Investors looking to invest in a company that has successfully weathered the turbulent market environment in the past should consider investing in WLY and WLYB.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is one of the oldest brands in America, starting operation in 1807. The company's revenue now exceeds $2 billion annually, 83% of which is digital, tech-enabled, and 58% recurring. The company also offers over 1900 valuable journal brand publications, digital content courseware, tech-enabled degree programs, and on-the-job training. Company organic revenue grows at a rate of around 5% per year. The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the continual increase in annual R&D spend, which has tripled over the last two decades from around $726 billion to $2.4 trillion.
The main headwinds to John Wiley & Sons, Inc. are as follows:
The tailwinds associated with the company are as follows:
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ended its FY2022 on June 15th, 2022. Here are some key highlights from the earnings call:
On a constant currency basis, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. expects the following from FY2023:
Q12023 earnings are anticipated on 9/1/2022, and management is expected to provide updates to their projections. Additionally, investor day is scheduled in 2Q2023, where management will provide guidance on the company's future course.
With strong macro-headwinds, foreign exchange impacts, mid-single digits growth, slight EBITDA compression, and declining EPS, John Wiley & Sons, Inc.'s price target has been lowered from around $80 per share to approximately $62 per share, as shown below.
The main risks to the company's operating plan are muted consumer spending for 2H2022 and 2023. If this scenario plays out, the cyclical enrollment challenges faced by the company will worsen, revenue will decline, the EBITDA margins will compress further, and EPS will be lower. In response, the management has issued guidance factoring in some of these risks. It is fully committed to monitoring the situation closely and making the necessary adjustments to deliver on the projections.
Over the last five years, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has transitioned a significant portion of its business towards capitalizing on lucrative career development, corporate talent development solutions, offering degree programs, and direct-to-student marketing. The company has also expanded its presence into open publishing. Although the company faces some near-term headwinds, with an operating history of 215 years and 28 consecutive years of dividend increases, WLY and WLYB are good choices for investors with any time horizon.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
