Erik Khalitov

Based on the Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock’s steep plummet on Friday, which wiped out almost all of its July gains, most investors were taken back by the post-merger Q2 revenue and margin decline, and disappointed about the slashed guidance for 2022 and 2023 adjusted EBITDA. But like we had repeatedly discussed in previous coverages on the stock – short-term pains and long-term gains remain the core driver for realizing post-merger synergies, and WBD’s Q2 results shows management is doing just that.

The unveiling of WBD’s post-merger direct-to-consumer (“D2C”) strategy also highlights management’s focus on profitability over growth. While we were slightly disappointed that D2C growth is not the primary focus – considering this was a core factor to our bullish thesis that WBD is in for a post-merger valuation reset upwards to levels similar to those of high-growth streaming and tech peers like Netflix (NFLX) – the strategic emphasis on profitability would support the continued build-out of stronger fundamentals needed for deleveraging and greater returns, ultimately driving better valuation prospects either way.

Based on management’s track record with instilling operational efficiencies, and progress made to date towards achieving the $3 billion in post-merger cost synergies, the company’s shift in strategic focus on profitability is welcomed. In fact, it bodes favorably under the volatile macro backdrop ahead, where profitability and cash flow generation take precedence over “growth at all costs”.

While it will take some time for the company to complete its post-merger restructuring and integration endeavors, which potentially includes continued “band-aid ripping” in the near-term, the longer-term payout is expected to be generous, driving greater valuation upsides ahead. The near-term focus will remain on management’s ability to execute the long-term profitability strategy, which we remain optimistic on given the commitment already demonstrated through the tough decision of pulling the plug on CNN+, and more recently, “Batgirl”.

Ripping Off the Band-aid Hurts, But It Is Needed

On the fundamentals front, the new management team under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav has been swift and eager in materializing on the $3 billion in post-merger synergies as previously promised. As much as it hurts, new WBD management has called out an unfavorable impact of about $2 billion to current year EBITDA due to unfavorable projects approved under previous WarnerMedia management – including direct-to-streaming films and modularized streaming options like CNN+.

Some of the most notable actions taken to date include 1) the abrupt shutdown of the merely weeks old CNN+ news streaming platform, 2) shelving new films, and 3) heightened focus on investments that will “generate real return” instead of a blind “content arms race”, including a swift turnaround on its D2C strategy. On CNN+, which cost about $300 million to launch, WBD’s decision to cancel the streaming service is estimated to have saved $700 million in additional investments from being spent on a project that likely will not generate meaningful returns within a reasonable timeline. As for shelving new films like the $90 million “Batgirl” and $40 million “Scoob! Holiday Haunt”, the decisions are estimated to have “saved the company about $20 million”, while also allowing for a tax write-down that Zaslav sees as better value than bringing them to theater or directly to streaming on HBO Max.

The ongoing cost-savings undertakings – including management’s efforts in correcting WBD’s course on projects taken under WarnerMedia’s previous management – are consistent with our anticipations from previous coverages:

“Going forward, we foresee further removal of “chunky investments” previously engaged by AT&T-managed WarnerMedia that lack “financial foundation” and fall short of “meeting the [return on investment] hurdles” expected by WBD management. These short-term pains are expected to drive longer-term gains by bolstering the consolidated company’s free cash flows and contributing to its deleveraging target – a pressing matter given the additional $55 billion in debt acquired from WarnerMedia. Accordingly, the strategy will inevitably enable greater flexibility across WBD’s balance sheet and capital structure to support longer-term growth and drive greater shareholder returns down the road.”

And given management’s repeated emphasis on profitability going forward, and reaffirming that efforts remain on track towards realizing the $3 billion post-merger cost synergies and achieving a long-term gross leverage target of 2.5x to 3x by 2024, we expect these “short-term pains” to persist through 2022 and potentially into early 2023. This is also consistent with management’s decision to slash WBD’s adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2022 from $10 billion to the $9-$9.5 billion range, and for 2023 from $14 billion previously to now $12 billion.

Sustained Long-Term Upsides for Warner Bros. Discovery

Yet, management’s costly “corrective actions” are expected to be compensated generously by sustained long-term upsides if executed adequately.

1. Focus on Quality Content

For one, the emphasis on stepping away from a content arms race is expected to bolster the strength of WBD’s balance sheet over the longer-term, while also ensuring quality takes precedence over quantity in the process of making the company a “pre-eminent maker and seller of content in the world” – one of its core strategies in driving profitability growth and market share gains going forward.

2. Revamped D2C Strategy

The shift from focusing on D2C subscriber growth to now prioritizing a more balanced undertaking by turning the segment into one of its many core monetizable content distribution channels instead is another strategy that is expected to benefit WBD’s bottom-line over the longer-term. Specifically, the company aims to “maximize reach, engagement and overall value of content through a broad distribution and monetization strategy” that effectively utilizes its market-leading presence across “theatrical, streaming, linear, cable, free-to-air, gaming, consumer products, and experiences on [its] own platform and others’ platforms”. Under the company’s new D2C strategy unveiled during the Q2 earnings call, which involves the ultimate combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ starting next summer, and eliminating HBO Max’s previous direct-to-streaming offering on new films, WBD seeks to maximize monetization on every investment dollar spent.

Multi-tier D2C offering: As mentioned in our previous coverage, joining both WarnerMedia and Discovery’s content libraries is a critical enabler of price discrimination within the highly competitive on-demand video streaming market:

While both HBO Max and Discovery+ currently generate dual revenue streams by offering "ad-lite" and "ad-free" options for their respective global subscribers, the combination of both streaming platforms is expected to enable additional tier options - such as films only, sports only, or a premium all-in package - that can cater to different user needs and budgets, and maximize WBD’s global share of on-demand video streaming subscription volumes. Source: "Warner Bros. Discovery: Big Media Energy"

And based on management’s post-merger D2C strategy unveiled last week, it plans to do just that. In addition to an ad-free and ad-lite option, the company is also considering a free ad-supported tier. WBD is also experimenting with content sharing across Discovery+ and HBO Max in the meantime prior to the two platforms’ ultimate merge to ensure differentiation from other streaming platforms within the increasingly crowded market, and maximize HBO Max and Discovery+’s reach across the wide range of consumer preferences:

Warner Bros. Discovery’s unmatched depth and breadth of content provides us the opportunity to offer something for everyone. Providing consumers with a range of entertainment options will maximize our reach and financial returns. Currently, we’re focused on launching our combined SVOD product with both an ad-light and an ad-free version in many markets. But as you heard, we’ve also begun to explore options of how best to reach consumers in the free ad-supported streaming space…Now focusing on our ad-free and ad-light SVOD offering, the great news is the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ could not come at a better time as both are enjoying strong momentum. HBO Max has emerged as the most acclaimed streaming service among consumers and Discovery+ remains one of the top-rated apps and the dominant leader in real-life entertainment. There are also two very unique and complementary streaming services, distinct in their content appeal ranging from premium scripted series like Succession and the much anticipated House of the Dragon to leading unscripted programming such as 90 Day Fiance and Fixer Upper. The two services are also different in terms of how subscribers engage with the content. Some of it being more appointment viewing driving subscriber acquisition, other content being more comfort viewing, driving subscriber retention with people watching hours on end. These are two critical and powerful components of a strong and sustainable subscription business. Couple this with our world-class collection of globally recognized brands, franchises series and characters it is truly an unprecedented combination. Ahead of the launch of our new combined service, we are introducing a number of exciting interim initiatives. First, content sharing. As we announced earlier today, Discovery+ will add a CNN Originals Hub on August 19, making it the home of the award-winning CNN series and films, including the Anthony Bourdain collection and featuring series such as This Is Life with Lisa Ling and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. And starting later this fall, HBO Max will begin hosting some of the Magnolia content from the incomparable Joanna and Chip Gaines, including their latest series Fixer Upper: The Castle arriving in October… Source: WBD 2Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

Maximizing content distribution returns through “windowing”: WBD is also retracting its steps on direct-to-streaming for new films, a breakthrough strategy in video streaming that was previously implemented by WarnerMedia management. As a way to differentiate its offerings from other streamers, HBO Max had previously streamed Warner Bros. movies “at no added cost on the same day as its in-theater opening” or within 45 days from in-theater release. But now, new management is reverting back to media’s legacy “windowing” strategy, where new content will flow through different distribution channels with little overlap, from theatrical to streaming, in order to maximize monetization on investment dollars spent.

We view this as a tricky endeavor that will require a balance in maintaining differentiation for its D2C streaming platforms given increased competition within the industry, and distribution monetization efforts. The elimination of direct-to-streaming will be one less differentiating factor from competing streaming platforms. However, the recent content sharing across Discovery+ and HBO Max, and the ultimate combination of the two platforms are expected to differentiate WBD’s D2C offering from competition by offering a best-in-class content library, while enabling multi-tier options to better address varying consumer preferences and safeguard reach into subscribers’ wallets.

This also supports management’s strategy of maximizing reach and engagement going forward to better grow its advertising business, especially through its D2C segment’s nascent streaming platforms. With a combined base of more than 90 million subscribers across HBO Max and Discovery+ after adjusting for non-active, non-core and overlapping sign-ups, WBD current operates the third largest D2C streaming business after Netflix (200+ million subscribers) and Disney (DIS) (170+ million subscribers through Disney+ and Hulu). This uniquely positions WBD’s D2C streaming business for further capitalization on growing digital advertising opportunities ahead, and complement its existing expertise in pay-TV ads. While global TV advertising opportunities are only expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 5% over the next five years, internet advertising is expected to advance at a CAGR of more than 8%, driven by accelerated online data consumption in coming years. Specifically, video streaming platforms are now home to about 23% of total ad spend in the U.S., and the figure is expected to expand further as digital advertising’s more than 60% share of the broader advertising market today is projected to grow at an 11% CAGR through 2030, making strong tailwinds for WBD’s D2C advertising revenue streaming over the longer-term.

3. Operating As One

The third strategy in correcting WBD’s long-term growth trajectory is to bring its sprawling operations across units spanning HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. TV, CNN, U.S. Networks, Sports, Discovery, and others under one “combined enterprise”. From a bottom-line perspective, this is expected to increase operating efficiency and reduce duplicative expenses, contributing further to the company’s progress on realizing billions of dollars in post-merger cost synergies, and improving cash flow margins needed for its deleveraging efforts. And from a top-line perspective, management intends for the strategy to “promote, advertise and introduce new products and services enterprise-wide”, driving revenue synergies through efforts such as cross-selling and content sharing across platforms such as Discovery+ and HBO Max as discussed in the earlier section.

Fundamental Analysis Update

Despite Q2’s slight revenue decline and incremental costs pertaining to post-merger integration efforts, WBD’s current trading multiple is not reflective of its anticipated growth prospects and overall fundamental strength.

Taking the foregoing analysis of WBD’s three core strategic corrective actions into consideration, the company is expected to maintain sustained high-single-digit growth post-2023 into the longer-term, supported by maximized monetization of content investments through reach and engagement. WBD’s D2C segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, alongside Studios, while Networks revenue growth moderates over the longer-term, which is consistent with the gradual migration from linear pay-TV to consumer-centric streaming services.

WBD Segment Revenue Forecast (Author)

Specifically, advertising is expected to be a core revenue stream for D2C going forward, given synergies discussed in earlier sections resulting from the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+. Studio content and distribution revenues are also expected to remain higher growth revenue streams for the business, which is in line with management’s goals of maximizing content value through strategies that include windowing and distribution through its various platforms (e.g. theatrical, streaming, linear, cable, free-to-air, etc.).

WBD Consolidated Revenue Forecast (Author)

Paired with the expectation for greater margin expansion and profitability under new management’s corporate strategy for WBD, adjusted EBITDA is expected to advance at a five-year CAGR of 14% from $9 billion as guided for 2022, towards $12 billion as guided for 2023 and $17 billion by 2026.

WBD Adjusted EBITDA Forecast (Author)

WBD_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

Valuation Analysis Update

Considering the updated post-merger financial information provided by management, and near-term guidance adjustments given macroeconomic uncertainties and internal strategic changes, we have revised our price target accordingly for the WBD stock from $45 to $32.

The downward revised price target also reflects the change in valuation multiple benchmarks used from our previous analyses. Recall in our previous coverages, we had referred to the streaming peer group’s higher valuation multiples as the benchmark for projecting WBD’s intrinsic value given expectations that the company will prioritize D2C growth going forward. However, we are now reverting back to using the lower multi-channel broadcast peer group valuation multiples as the benchmark given the company’s post-merger strategic focus on maximizing profitability through growing its multiple distribution channels and maximizing value on all content investments instead. The change in valuation benchmarks applied does not alter our bullish thesis that WBD remains undervalued considering its stronger fundamentals and growth profile compared to the broader peer group.

WBD Valuation Analysis (Author)

The $32 price target is derived by equally weighing an EV/sales-based and EV/EBITDA-based valuation approach.

WBD Valuation Analysis (Author)

In the EV/sales valuation approach, we have equally weighed the estimated price based on a multiple range of 1.9x to 3.0x, with the base case assumption being 2.7x. The base case valuation multiple applied is a premium to the multi-channel broadcast/network peer group mean of 1.6x and median of 1.7x forward EV/sales to reflect WBD’s premium growth profile and leading market share in TV (linear and streaming) viewership.

WBD Valuation Analysis (Author)

In the EV/EBITDA valuation approach, we have equally weighed the estimated price based on a multiple range of 8.0x to 13.0x, with the base case assumption being 10.5x. The base case valuation multiple applied is also a premium to the multi-channel broadcast/network peer group mean of 7.7x and median of 7.5x to reflect WBD’s leading market share and margin profile.

WBD Valuation Analysis (Author)

Final Thoughts

While the downward adjustment to near-term adjusted EBITDA guidance and a revenue decline post-merger is not what investors have expected, WBD’s long-term growth and profitability profile remains intact. Looking ahead, the focus will lie on management’s ability to execute the ongoing corrective strategies within the near-term (next ~12 months), and unlock the cost and top-line synergies as promised, which would support sustained valuation upsides for the stock over the longer-term.