The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. July was exciting as ever as my year-over-year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing which includes, adding fresh capital, dividend raises, and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat, without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow. With that being said, let’s take a look back at my July 2022 dividend income.

Date Symbol Description Amount 07/01/2022 UGI UGI CORP $1.08 07/01/2022 KO THE COCA-COLA CO $56.86 07/05/2022 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $74.85 07/05/2022 GSK GSK PLC ADR $15.69 07/08/2022 CB CHUBB LTD F $7.47 07/11/2022 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $319.94 07/14/2022 ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $71.26 07/14/2022 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A $11.26 07/15/2022 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $194.48 07/15/2022 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH INC $31.62 07/15/2022 JCI JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER $41.65 07/15/2022 LEG LEGGETT & PLATT INC $20.38 07/25/2022 GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $7.60 Total: $854.14 Click to enlarge

I have to say I’m quite pleased with my July totals. Not too far from that coveted four-digit milestone too. The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results even with big stinkers like GE and KHC and BP and WFC and YUMC all cutting dividends at some point. Whatever… This is why we diversify! After all, dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your July dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

