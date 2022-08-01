A conservative model of future World Crude plus Condensate (C+C) output is presented in this article.
My model projects continued 1.2% average annual growth in C+C output from 2022 to 2029 when the final peak in output is projected.
The annual rate of decline gradually increases to above 2.5% by 2039 and is followed by steady decline at 2.8% for the next 70 years.
A conservative model of future World Crude plus Condensate (C+C) output is presented below with an average decline rate of 2.8% from 2040 to 2110. From 1933 to 1972, World C+C output increased at an average annual rate of about 7.8%; and after the oil shocks in the 1970s and 1980s, from 1983 to 2016 output increased at 1.2%/year on average. The decrease in the rate of change in World output was 6.5% between the high growth period up to 1972 and the slower growth period up to 2016. My model projects continued 1.2% average annual growth in C+C output from 2022 to 2029 when the final peak in output is projected. The annual rate of decline gradually increases to above 2.5% by 2039 and is followed by steady decline at 2.8% for the next 70 years. The decrease in the rate of change in output from the earlier period from 1983 to 2029 (about 1.2%) to the period after 2039 is 4%. The chart has a log vertical axis to indicate rates of change in output.
Some of the data for this model is in the spreadsheet linked here (download link), the new reserves column comes from the oil shock model using a discovery model with 2750 Gb of conventional oil URR.
