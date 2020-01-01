Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is back down to a $430 billion market capitalization, and down almost 50% from its 52-week highs, as the company announced incredibly weak preliminary earnings. We expect that the company's weakness isn't over; however, despite that, we're starting to see opportunity for the company's stock.
Nvidia's preliminary results led to an almost double-digit drop in its share price, as incredibly ugly results.
The company is announcing revenue 20% below its guidance combined with a more than 20% drop in gross margin. That double impact is from operating expenses remaining roughly constant, meaning that profits are expected to be fairly minimal. On the plus side, the company's taxes are expected to be nearly $0.
These weak preliminary results are primarily caused by a massive decline in gaming revenue.
Despite the company's tough earning guidance, there is some glimmer of hope.
The company's datacenter business has continued to outperform. In the company's datacenter GPU space, the company has much less competition in the consumer space, with Intel and AMD much less powerful customers. The segment already represents more than 50% of the company's preliminary revenue results with Y/Y up 61%.
Datacenter demand is continuing to grow as ML, computation, and other workloads increase substantially in size. Nvidia, we feel, is well positioned to take advantage of all of that.
The disappointing gaming performance, in our view, is primarily timing based. The company launched its 3xxx GPUs in late 2020, in the middle of massive fanfare, onto a 7 nm node with TSMC. Crypto prices were rising and the GPU shortages made it incredibly hard to secure capacity of the various GPUs. Just a year ago, Nvidia said the GPU shortages would continue through the year.
Times have changed.
Crypto has crashed it's not currently the massive source of demand. At the same time, crypto miners are selling their GPUs as profitability dropping. That's what's happened during crypto boom and bust cycles. General consumer GPUs are in many ways a luxury item, so they are susceptible to economic cycles such as inflation caused cycles.
However, just like the iPhone sells more in the fall, we expect the company to work to resolve this. The 4xxx series will be launching soon and the company has spent almost $10 billion to secure capacity. Those who upgraded two years ago or missed the 3xxx cycle might now be ready to upgrade. Especially as despite rising interest rates, the economy remains strong.
We expect what we're seeing in the current quarter represents the bottom before a recovery.
Nvidia clearly had a terrible quarter. They felt the need to release their financials early. The company's revenue dropped almost 20% and the company saw a similar drop in their gross margins which is a much more significant impact on the company's profits. That weakness has caused a strong impact to the company's share price.
However, we also feel that that weakness is an opportunity. The company normally sees demand decline before new GPU releases and the company has a major 4xxx GPU release coming out in the fall. The company's datacenter business has continued to perform incredibly well with more than 60% YoY growth and consistent QoQ performance.
Putting all of this together, we expect that Nvidia's recent weakness makes now a valuable time to invest.
The largest risk to the thesis in our view is a more substantial economic downturn. Gaming GPU demand clearly fell off of a cliff in the most recent quarter and with continued subscriber inventories etc. we expect additional short-term weakness. A more substantial downturn and the company's revenue could remain much weaker from longer.
The company is also dealing with increased competition. Intel is looking to release a discrete GPU. Competitors could hurt the company's long-term potential.
Nvidia announced an incredibly weak quarter with early earnings coming out significantly below guidance. The company's gaming GPU revenue dropped significantly as a result of weak crypto prices and the age of its 3xxx GPU series. There's also still significant inventory moving through partner pipelines that needs to be sold.
However, the company's share price has dropped 50%. We expect the 4xxx series to be released later this year. That will open a substantial amount of demand that's been waiting. With the economy remaining strong despite rising interest rates, we also expect that'll keep the demand drop down short. That helps make the company a valuable investment.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments