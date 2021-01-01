In our initiation of coverage, we concluded that Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:NYSE:CTVA) had no further upside. However, we were optimistic about the company's future emphasizing that Corteva could profit from Russian restrictions and the ongoing inflationary pressure. Whereas over the long-term horizon, we said that Corteva's "activities are going to grow further due to global food requirements, which is continuously growing, and also due to worsening environmental conditions which could make it increasingly necessary to use the right crop protection measures".
Today, we focus on the released Q2 results and add some exciting and positive considerations for Corteva's long investors.
Starting from the latter:
Source: Corteva half-year results in 2022
Source: Corteva Q3 press release in 2021
Source: Corteva Q3 results in 2021
Let's now analyze the quarterly financial results. Corteva delivered a very good second quarter confirming the 2021 positive trends. Last year, the company recorded sales growth and an EBITDA margin of 10.11% and 16.36% respectively. Looking at the Q2 accounts, Corteva posted a further top-line sales increase of 11% and reached an operating EBITDA margin of 18%. Volumes also grew in both businesses. Despite the higher cost sustained in the period and unfavorable currency development, the company again demonstrated a positive pricing delta. Cross-checking the Wall Street analyst consensus expectation, both seed and crop protection divisions manage to beat their forecast.
Source: Corteva half-year results
Source: Corteva half-year results
Our internal team reaffirms Corteva's positive report and we remain optimistic about the company's pricing power. After our initiation of coverage, today we included additional upside to take into account. Adjusting our numbers, we believe that Corteva is fairly priced at this valuation (P/E estimates but also on an EV/EBITDA). However, in a new normal, rolling over a forecast 2023 EBITDA of 3.3 billion and a historical EV/EBITDA multiple of 13x, we derive a valuation of $65 per share (versus the current stock price of $58).
Not long ago, we provided two analyses on Dow and BASF. Currently, we believe that these two companies offer a better value proposition (and also a higher dividend yield). You can check up on their Q2 performances:
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments