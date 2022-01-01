Techa Tungateja

This morning, Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNF, OTCPK:LGGNY) released its half-year numbers. Last time, we deep-dived into L&G activities, taking advantage of a comps analysis versus Aviva. We were more optimistic about the former for the following reason:

a constant increase in dividend per share over the years and a generous yield; a more compelling valuation on a P/E basis; an interesting return on equity thanks to L&G's portfolio diversification; strong synergies in the Asset Management segment that allow L&G to reinvest in alternative asset classes such as Venture capital and Real Estate.

Half-year Results

Before jumping to our buy case recap, we first comment on Legal & General Group's performance during the first semester. The UK company delivered solid results, reaffirming the company's robust operational achievement and solid capital requirements. Cross-checking the numbers with the Wall Street consensus estimates, the group's operating profit and EPS were above expectation by 3% and 7% respectively. These solid results and the beating of the estimates are totally not reflected in the stock price performance that on a year-to-date is signing a minus 12%.

Numbers in hand, all the divisions contributed to the positive outcome. The group's EBIT reached £1.160 and was up +8% compared to the previous year's result. This was mainly driven by L&G Retirement Institutional division both in volume growth as well as the underlying profitability. In line with our point 4), we should report the strong contribution from LGC activities. Indeed, housing (Real Estate), VCs and alternative finance contributed to the positive EBIT performance. A partnership was also announced in the quarter. Regarding the AuM, Legal & General continues to see an important positive flow - well ahead of consensus estimates. The company expects that fee contributions will offset market movement deterioration. More in detail, higher funds are going in thematic ETFs and multi-asset allocations. In the insurance business, the Solvency Ratio II reached 212% (well ahead of the minimum capital requirements from the regulators).

Legal & General EBIT (Legal & General Group Q2 Press Release)

Conclusion and Valuation

Going to our investment case recap. The company declared an interim dividend of 5.44p, up +5% on a yearly basis. This is slightly ahead of Wall Street analyst expectations that were forecasting an average dividend growth of 4%.

In addition, the company reiterated its ambitious plan with positive projections until 2024. From our sixth sense and after having listened to the Q&A call, we have the feeling that L&G will exceed expectations both on capital and cash generation.

With a prospect 7% yield and very reliable results year on year, our internal team reaffirms its £3.5 target price against the current stock price of £2.7 per share. To reinforce our valuation, L&G is also trading on 1.09x 2022 expected shareholder value, which is not in line with its historical average of 1.24x.