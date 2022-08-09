AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Q2 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2022 8:30 AM ET

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to today's AdaptHealth Corp. conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Everyone should have received a copy of our earnings release earlier this morning, if not, I'd like to highlight that the earnings release as well as the supplemental slide presentation regarding Q2 2022 results is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

In a moment, we'll have some prepared comments from Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of AdaptHealth; Josh Parnes, President of AdaptHealth; and Jason Clemens, Chief Financial Officer of AdaptHealth. We'll then open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements included in this conference call and in our press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include, but are not limited to comments regarding our financial results for 2022 and beyond. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements because of a number of risk factors and uncertainties which are discussed at length in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. AdaptHealth Corp. shall have no obligation to update the information provided on this call to reflect such subsequent events.

Additionally, on this morning's call, we will reference certain financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This morning's call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available later today.

Thank you, Chris. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us as we review our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. As always, we are indebted to our 11,109 employees for the contributions they make every day to AdaptHealth success. As we move into our second year together, we are very pleased on how well AdaptHealth and AeroCare have integrated operations and continue to take advantage of our scale as a full-service nationwide HME supplies provider.

Results for the second quarter were consistent with our expectations and were characterized by many of the same themes that we've experienced in recent quarters. Our record revenues of $727.6 million, the sequential growth in our second quarter Sleep business and the improvement in our EBITDA margin gives us confidence that we are entering the second half of 2022 on a strong trajectory to achieve our guidance for the year, despite inflationary pressures and supply chain issues that have affected us.

Turning to the Sleep business. We are pleased to report at quarter end, our census is up 16% from February 2022 when it hit its lowest level since the Philips recall began in June of 2021. 13 months into the recall, we have worked with our manufacturers to gain greater capacity and accelerate delivery of machines, thus enabling us to get more patients onto therapy in Q2. While we do not expect Philips to be back in the market any time before early 2023, the increased production we have started to see from other suppliers has become more reliable and we have substantially increased our capacity to schedule and setup patients. We have -- we are, of course, incurring additional shipping cost and other incremental expenses, but we expect those cost to decline as normal supply returns to the market.

We continue to drive double-digit growth in our diabetes business. Consistent with the market. For the year-to-date non-acquired growth is 17% and we continue to expect solid growth for the remainder of the year. Even though growth in our non-acquired business was flat for the quarter, we feel comfortable with our guidance for overall non-acquired growth of 4% for the full year, largely driven by increased census in our Sleep business and our continued growth in our diabetes business.

Like most companies, our company is challenged by inflationary pressures and other supply chain issues. While these issues, especially, shipping cost, including in the price of fuel for our 2,400 vehicles have impacted our results. I'm pleased that we've been able to mitigate the impact of these pressures through our purchasing scale and use of technology to drive efficiencies.

Further, the labor synergies we achieve with the AeroCare merger have minimized the effect of broad labor inflation as is demonstrated by our labor holding steady as a percentage of revenue. As a result of these factors, our gross margin has stayed relatively stable over the past few quarters.

Finally, we are largely insulated from higher interest rates since more than 75% of our debt is fixed. So our cost of capital has remained favorable.

Thank you, Steve. On the strategy front, we continue to look for ways that we can leverage our infrastructure to address the broader needs of the 3.9 million patients that we serve. We were able to do that by deploying technology that optimizes efficiencies and developing capabilities to identify gaps in care and make sure patients are getting what they need, when they need it, as well as, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to help patients wherever they are on their home health journey

In addition to driving better outcomes by keeping patients at home and out of the hospital we are able to add value as an extension of their referring physician offices. We believe these investments position us well to advance our strategy beyond the traditional HME business model and into more risk and value-based payment arrangements. For example, during the second quarter, we signed two new agreements with a value-based managed care payers, with one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast we are leveraging our complete product offering, our geographic footprint and our patient centric technology to simplify and improve the experience for both payers and patients. This will add to our existing value based portfolio and we will continue to pursue similar creative arrangements.

We remain committed to investments in technology that transform the HME experience for our patients, payers and referring physicians. For example, our e-prescribe platform continues to make home health easier for our referring providers by allowing them to eliminate the hassle and paperwork of outdated and error-prone ordering methods, such as fax. We continue to see greater than 50% adoption in the regions where this technology is rolled out, as well as quarter-over-quarter growth of 7.5%.

Our new e-ordering capabilities are improving patient experience by providing channel of choice communication. Approximately 50% of all PAP and diabetes resupply orders in Q2 were processed electronically via our digital patient portal. Our e-delivery platform greatly increases transparency for order delivery, enabling every customer to rate interactions in real time and by providing real-time order tracking. 84% of deliveries in Q2 leverage this technology. This system also facilitates real time patient satisfaction survey results, allowing our branches to address any patient concern more timely.

In addition to improving the experience for users, our combined digital platform for prescribing, ordering and delivery health control operating expenses, which we believe is particularly important given the current inflationary environment. We continue to believe that these technologies will allow us to keep our costs in line even as we scale and continue to grow. By making home health easier and more accessible for payers, patients and providers, we can continue to gain share and volume within the broader home health industry.

As we look down the road, these proprietary tools are the foundations for both improving our patient satisfaction, as well as operating efficiencies and will help open the door to greater collaboration with our payers on alternative payment arrangements.

Thanks, Josh. Good morning and thank you for joining our call. I'll discuss the second quarter operating results, our cash flow performance and capital allocation and conclude with a discussion of our 2022 outlook. We were pleased to again deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA consistent with internal expectations, despite the ongoing impact of the Philips recall, ongoing inflation and supply chain challenges. For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, AdaptHealth reported net revenue of $727.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 17.9%.

Total company non-acquired growth was a decline of 30 basis points for the quarter. We were particularly pleased with the growth in Sleep, by far our largest product category. PAP rental census is growing faster than we forecasted. In the first quarter outperformance in our PAP resupply business continued in the second quarter. Our respiratory and diabetes categories slightly missed topline targets, but we continue to believe that non-acquired revenue for the entire company will achieve our 4% guidance for the full year.

We have not been immune to inflation and ongoing supply chain challenges, but we are very proud that our efforts to become more efficient and the scale and synergies resulting from the AeroCare merger have offset these pressures to a great degree. Specifically, cost of goods, which includes freight and fuel held steady as a percent of revenue against the first quarter. Additionally, despite a tough labor market, salaries, wages and benefits were also flat as a percent of revenue against the first quarter.

We believe our operating results for the second quarter demonstrate that we are accelerating operating leverage by driving cost and inefficiencies out of our business model. We remain confident that we will achieve our full-year guidance that implies 21.9% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint, which already reflects the impact from temporary mix shift toward sales revenue away from higher margin rental revenue. Free cash flow defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures was $26.3 million for the quarter, surpassing our expectations.

Capital expenditures of $77.2 million remained in line with our guidance, representing 10.6% of revenues. We converted more inventory into sales, we compressed DSOs by three days and as planned, we decreased accounts payable. So we are very pleased with cash performance. At the end of the quarter, we had cash of $119 million and an undrawn revolver with net leverage as defined under our bank covenants of 3.4 times and trailing 12 months leverage essentially unchanged at 3.5 times. As previously announced, our Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program. During the second quarter, we've repurchased 199,000 shares for $3.4 million pursuant to this program.

Turning to guidance. As noted in the press release, we are maintaining the outlook we provided last quarter for revenue of $2.840 billion to $3.040 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $615 million to $675 million. Consistent with previous periods, our guidance does not include contribution from acquisitions that have not yet closed.

Thanks, Jason. Over the past year, our employees from the legacy operations of AdaptHealth, AeroCare and many of our acquisitions have come together as one AdaptHealth. I would encourage you to visit our website and click on the "We Are AdaptHealth" video, which highlights the many accomplishments of our fully integrated organization. So again, I would like to thank our 11,109 employees for their united commitment to our mission of empowering our patients to live their best lives.

We are pleased to announce our Capital Markets Day on September 16, when our team will do demonstrate how this commitment leads to superior results and create significant opportunities for our company and our shareholders. We will present specific achievable targets for the next few years and demonstrate how we are preparing for the unique opportunities beyond the current time horizon.

Hey, good morning. I guess my first question for Josh. You called out sort of the weakness, the relative shortfall in diabetes. And I know that's always been a strong spot for you guys. But maybe just any color or thoughts you can share on what is driving that? And how you're thinking about the recovery in that segment line?

Yeah. Thanks, Brian. So I think, in general, like, we look at this kind of quarter-to-quarter and generally from a year-to-date we're pretty happy where things are and kind of in line with our forecast. We do see some movement quarter-to-quarter as well as depending on where we were at last year. Last year we had a lot of acquisitions that came on ramping up the resupply, obviously, first six months this year not having much in the way of acquisitions is going to affect the growth rate there. But in general, we're not seeing anything structurally there that's concerning overall kind of performing where the market is right now.

Got it. And then I guess for Jason. I know you said in your prepared remarks that the expense lines and overhead basically came in line with your expectations, but any thoughts in the ability to maybe bring down G&A a little bit going forward or is that just operating leverage that we should wait for as the top line comes back with sleep and diabetes recovery?

Sure, Brian. So you might recall, I guess, two quarters ago we spoke about planned investments within G&A, specifically technology, we've referenced Oracle, also upgrades to the infrastructure for our OTL or e-delivery technology as well as the e-ordering platform that Josh referenced in his remarks. So at that time we also had planned for about 5% of revenue to be spent in G&A. And when you account for kind of add backs related to transaction costs. we’re spot on that number. So I wouldn't expect any operating leverage out of G&A until the end of next year, but again, these are planned investments. We are very confident these investments are going to get operating leverage out of the core part of the business. And so, we think they're smart ones.

Stephen Griggs

Kevin Caliendo

Stephen Griggs

Kevin Caliendo

Jason Clemens

And then on diabetes, I mean, we had a tremendous Q1, Q2 was a bit lighter. But overall, I mean 17% growth, I mean, we're pleased with. So, on the other hand, with Sleep to your question. I mean we absolutely outperformed our internal expectations. We talked about the setups, Steve had referenced that. We are feeling through -- even the month of July we're feeling good about it. And so, the reason we feel so strongly about delivering the 4% for the full year is that, we have a few ins and outs. We don't know if respiratory and diabetes will continue to slightly under perform. But if they do, we're gaining confidence that Sleep will outperform and make up the difference.

Joanna Gajuk

Jason Clemens

Joanna Gajuk

Jason Clemens

Josh Parnes

So again initially exciting, but we'll continue to look for these to ramp over time as well as, like you said, look for other opportunities and continue to push on that front.

Joanna Gajuk

Stephen Griggs

In terms of respiratory, we're running a bit light. We talked about 5% within respiratory. Again, that's COVID census rolling off, they are rolling a little faster, we will lap that probably mid to late Q3. And so we expect Q4 to be back in line, so we feel pretty comfortable there. The HME and other product lines, we forecast that at 3% to 4%, it's running about in line, maybe a very touch light. I mean I know everything we've seen on electives, a minor slowdown. I don't think it's anything that we're losing Sleep over in terms of the overall delivery. But the big news I think for the quarter is Sleep. I mean we had projected a negative 5 % to negative 6% non-acquired growth rate for Sleep back when we produce guidance. We think we're going to beat that, maybe handling. I mean we were a touch positive for Q2, which against a very difficult comparable comp period that we talked about. I mean we were thrilled with that. So if the themes continue, we're very comfortable with 4% for the full year.

Philip Chickering

Stephen Griggs

Philip Chickering

Stephen Griggs

We've also got infusion within that product line. I mean we've built up a nice little portfolio there of essentially a collection of infusion businesses from companies we've acquired over the last 18 months, and we're starting to run them together. Hospitals are interested in more and more of those services.

And so that -- those are some of the reasons you're seeing that other growing quite a bit. I mean I think it gets much bigger. We won't be discussing, do we break out the next category to give some visibility to that

Philip Chickering

Stephen Griggs

Philip Chickering

Stephen Griggs

I would say next factor is arguably diabetes, if all things remain equal and we are kind of steady as she goes. We think we're right at that mid. Now do we accelerate in the second half as some of the manufacturers has indicated they believe will happen. Well, that's obviously to the good and if recession is more than expected, and that's a drag on the business, that's more to downside. But as we stand here today, I'd say mid is where we feel comfortable with diabetes. So, I don't know, Steve, Josh, if you got anything to add on that?

No, I think the big swing could be the continue of the PAPs. As we sit right here, July was a great month, August should be a great month and -- but we don't know our allocations for September, October, November, December. Last year, if you remember, we are expecting this boom December and our allocations we're pitiful. So we feel like a lot of that's been corrected and suppliers have a lot more confidence. But they're not willing to guarantee anything to us. So we still have to live on that apprehension at least for the next few months.

That makes sense. Jason, AR days, as you mentioned in your prepared remarks, definitely came down about three days or so. Maybe talk a little bit more about some of the internal initiatives there, perhaps some of the M&A integration, just any color on sort of what's happening around the cash flow?

Yeah, for sure. And then I think there is a few folks jumping at the bid on this question, because we were thrilled with the performance. Integration is a component, as you referenced. You might recall, DSOs spiked to 50, even 51 in Q3 of last year. That was a lot of change over to a single tax IDs for the AeroCare and the AdaptHealth merger activity. But then following July 1, I mean we had about 15 or so acquisitions that we also brought in. And so you've just got that dynamic of on-boarding a whole lot of business from a whole lot of operating system. So big picture, that's what you're seeing as we move into Q3 and we've integrated the Rev Cycle operation and we're delivering the performance that we're seeing. I mean, you want to talk a little dynamic patient pay other factors, guys.

Stephen Griggs

Whit Mayo

Josh Parnes

So we're very proud of the team really to be able to take that initiative and drive that change. On the e-order front, on the resupply and the diabetes, a lot of that evolution is driven by two things: number one, the technology development and as that gets more intuitive and I referenced channel of choice communication with the patient. So a lot of that is really identifying where the patient likes and is more comfortable getting communicated with and being able to drive resupply and general communication to that channel where that patient or customer is more comfortable ordering product. And then secondly, really there is a change management aspect from a patient perspective where they're used to getting calls or emails or even postcards back in the day to ordering digitally. And when you're dealing with a little bit of -- some of the senior population on some of these product categories being able to drive adoption there is somewhat of the gating item. But number one, as the baby boomer population ages, as well as our technology gets more intuitive, we're going to see more adoption in those categories as well.

Ben Hendrix

Stephen Griggs

Unidentified Participant

Stephen Griggs

Unidentified Participant

Well, once again, we just like to thank our fantastic employees who have done a great job over these past few years, in particular, now with not just the pandemic, but also the Philips recall and having to deal with taking care of our patients and sticking to our mission, which is to empower our patients to live their best lives. And we appreciate the support of all of our shareholders and appreciate the support of the people on the call and thanks again.

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect this time. Thank you for your participation.