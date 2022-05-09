Chesky_W

Vertical merger in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) space. Heavy-duty EV manufacturer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is acquiring its lithium-ion battery supplier Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO). The consideration is all-stock and values each RMO share at 0.1186 of NKLA stock. At current prices, the spread is at 8% and seems to be largely explained by borrowing fees which stand at ~10% on IB. A spike in borrowing fees remains a risk here and could erode the entire spread. Expected closing is in Oct'22 which would imply a 24% annualized return after deducting borrowing fees.

NKLA Borrow Fees (Interactive Brokers)

To acquire RMO, NKLA will launch a tender offer. The merger requires that at least 50% of RMO's shareholders participate in the exchange. All shares not tendered will be canceled and an amount equivalent to stock-consideration will be paid to these equity holders in cash.

Other merger conditions, including regulatory approval and no bankruptcy of the target before the merger closes (discussed below), do not seem likely to present any issues here. For this reason, merger close hinges on the majority of shareholders participating in the tender. I see several reasons why this is likely:

The transaction has strong strategic rationale as both companies are already tightly vertically integrated - RMO is NKLA's key battery pack supplier. Moreover, the combined company is projected to realize substantial cost synergies.

The merger is expected to ease RMO's liquidity issues and avoid bankruptcy as the combined company will be able more easily raise funding for its operations. Moreover, NKLA will provide the target company with interim funding before the merger closes.

The acquisition values RMO at a significant premium to the unaffected share price.

RMO's shareholder base, which is largely institutional, has not voiced any concerns over the transaction.

Strategic Rationale

Strategic rationale for the combined company seems evident as NKLA seeks to secure and expand the supply of battery packs used in its electric semi-trucks. NKLA has recently emphasized that a short supply of battery packs, which are essential and the most expensive elements in electric truck production, has been one of the biggest obstacles in scaling NKLA's truck production. Despite the fact that NKLA already purchases the majority of RMO's battery packs - the buyer made 62% of the company's revenues in 2021 - capturing the remaining RMO's battery cell supply seems like a clear strategic benefit for NKLA in the current supply chain environment. With the transaction, NKLA will acquire RMO's newly built battery manufacturing facility and start to develop its in-house battery production capabilities.

What is important to emphasize here is that RMO produces high-volume nickel-based battery cells as opposed to entry-level low-cost lithium iron phosphate or high performance specialty application technologies. Put simply, the company focuses on battery packs that can produce the longest range performance in trucks. Meanwhile, long range has been a focus of NKLA and has been highlighted as a key competitive advantage. In this light, the products of both companies seem highly complementary. NKLA's CEO during Q2'22 earnings call discussing the company's Tre BEV semi-truck:

And as you point out, at this point, we have the longest range truck that we know about out there and it's performing extremely well.

Romeo Power Investor Presentation, May 9, 2022

Moreover, the companies already have a strong ongoing engineering collaboration as some of NKLA's engineers have been working with RMO on battery packs which were produced for NKLA. More specifically, the companies worked closely on battery module and pack architecture, thermal systems and software battery management systems. With NKLA's knowledge of the target company and highly overlapping cell technology used/produced, the company estimates annual cost savings of up to $350m by 2026 - very significant compared to $694m and $96m in NKLA's and RMO's operating expenses in 2021. Cost synergies are expected to come from non-cell related battery pack costs (mostly battery enclosure cost savings) which are projected to be lower by 30%-40% by the end of 2023.

Shareholders

I expect RMO's shareholders to approve the merger given its strong strategic rationale. The all-stock structure of the deal will allow current RMO shareholders to realize synergies expected for the combined company. Moreover, the merger was announced at a 34% premium to RMO's closing price. At current NKLA share price, the premium to RMO's pre-announcement closing price is even higher at 56%.

RMO's shareholder base appears to a significant degree institutional - six largest institutional shareholders, including Vanguard, Blackrock and Renaissance Technologies, hold a combined 24% stake. Another 10% is owned by Yorkville Advisors who acquired its stake via an equity purchase agreement (SEPA) with the company in Feb'22 at the average price of ~$1.50/share. I see incentives for these shareholders to approve the transaction to preserve the value of their shares given RMO's risk of bankruptcy and NKLA's superior liquidity position (see Financials below). Adding the company's management (2.5% stake) and smaller institutional shareholders, the count should handily exceed 50%. So far, none of the shareholders have voiced any opposition to the merger. Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have not issued their recommendations yet.

Financials

Ever since the IPO in Apr'19, RMO has been struggling to reach profitability. Recently, cash burn from SG&A and R&D has stood at around $25m-$30m while the current net cash position is at ~$38m. Production has picked up significantly this year, however, even assuming that the management could execute on its revenue guidance of $40m-$50m in 2022, the standalone company could realistically maintain its operations only through around H1'23. This suggests that there is a risk of bankruptcy should the company continue as a standalone entity. That said, the company becoming insolvent before the merger closes does not seem likely given recent production pick-up, current net cash position and interim funding to be provided by NKLA.

Selected RMO financial data:

2019 2020 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 2021 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 Revenues 8.5 9.0 1.1 0.9 5.8 9.1 16.8 11.6 5.7 Gross Income -9.0 -8.7 -3.8 -5.0 -4.7 -7.8 -21.3 -17.7 -14.0 SG&A 13.9 17.3 18.0 22.9 17.6 22.2 80.7 22.2 18.7 R&D 11.2 8.0 3.8 1.8 4.7 5.0 15.3 6.7 7.1 Operating Income -38.5 34.3 -25.5 -29.7 -27.0 -35.0 -117.3 -82.0 -39.8 Net Income -59.9 -7.6 90.0* -28.7 -18.0 -33.4 10.0 -81.1 -40.4 Click to enlarge

Note: Q1'21 net income was positively impacted by change in fair value of public and private placement warrants of $116m.

Admittedly, the company could sell its stock to the above-mentioned shareholder Yorkville Advisors under the equity purchase arrangement for up to $350m (at slightly below market prices). However, the agreement requires stock price to be above $1.00. In the latest 10-Q report, RMO stated that the there are no other funding alternatives to keep its operations going:

Although management has explored a range of options to further address the Company's capitalization and liquidity, management has concluded as of the date of this filing that other alternatives sufficient in amount and timing to fund our ongoing operating losses and cash flow needs are not available. In consideration of these factors, and as a result of continuing anticipated operating cash outflows, capital expenditures, amounts paid to BorgWarner in February 2022, and costs to support future growth, we believe that substantial doubt exists regarding our ability to continue as a going concern on a standalone basis for 12 months from the date of the issuance of our financial statements.

Nikola

NKLA has faced financial difficulties of its own and is yet to reach sufficient production scale to generate positive earnings. That said, the company seems to be in a better position than RMO. NKLA has kept a target of having one-year worth of liquidity. The company currently has $842m in cash + equity lines which is enough for more than 12 months (R&D and SG&A cash burn has been at around $130m-$150m quarterly):

In addition to the $529.2 million in cash and equivalents, we still have $312.5 million available liquidity through our two equity lines with Tumim Capital. At the end of June, we have total liquidity of approximately $841.8 million, up from $794 million at the end of Q1. As of the end of June, we have sufficient capital to fund our business for the next 12 months of operations. Given our target of keeping 12 months of liquidity on hand at the end of each quarter, we will continue to seek the right opportunities to replenish our liquidity on an ongoing basis while trying to minimize dilution to our shareholders. We are carefully considering how we can potentially spend less without compromising our critical programs and reduce cash requirements for 2023.

Moreover, as part of the transaction, NKLA will provide RMO with $35m in funding to keep operations going until the deal closes. This reinforces the point and shows commitment from the buyer to close the transaction successfully. Overall, the combined company should be better positioned to raise funds as a larger entity.

Fundamentally, NKLA has delivered 48 of its key Tre BEV trucks so far (all of which were produced in Q2'22). Management plans to produce and sell 300-500 trucks in FY2022 - this indicates that the company's production is progressing quite rapidly if the guidance can actually be reached.

Other Points

The acquisition is subject to NKLA issuing common stock, however, the company has sufficient shares of authorized but unissued shares and will not require a shareholder vote.

The merger should not raise any antitrust issues considering the tiny size of the transaction and the fact that the companies are already tightly integrated. So far, no EV/battery manufacturer mergers have been blocked in the US.

Pre-announcement, the spread stood at 34% which implies a ~26% downside if the merger breaks.

At current prices, the transaction values RMO at 2.5x EV/TTM Revenue and 1.5x EV/2022E Revenue.

Conclusion

This merger seems likely to close - strategic rationale, offer premium and more liquidity for the target all seem to be there. Moreover, the transaction timeline is fairly low - three months - which suggests high annualized returns of 24%. Even after taking into account the associated risks, I consider the current spread too wide and will open a hedged position.