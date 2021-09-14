Many of us are eager to "be greedy when others are fearful." Or at least we say we are. Who doesn't want to score a Buffett-like blue-chip bargain when the market is selling off a blind panic?
A lot of people, and not just those who are terrified the market will keep on falling lower. I've recently heard from some Dividend Kings members who are 10% to 62% in cash because it seems just so obvious that stocks have to fall lower.
Why? There are so many reasons.
But do you know what? It's possible that we might still avoid a recession and that June 16th's -24% low on the S&P 500 was the ultimate bottom.
How on earth is that possible? As Citigroup points out, there's still a road to a soft landing for the Fed.
And even IF we get a recession, Goldman and Citi still think the June 16th bottom might have been as low as stocks fall. How on earth is that possible?
Because in the 1953 recession, stocks fell only 15%, not a bear market.
In the 1957 recessionary bear market, stocks fell 21%, just as they did in the 2018 bear market with no recession.
In the 1960 recession, stocks fell about what they have so far.
In the 1980 recession, they fell 17%, less than in 2011's and 2018's non-recession bear markets.
In 1990 the market narrowly avoided a bear market entirely.
Does it make logical sense for stocks to have bottomed on June 16? To many investors, it doesn't seem so. It seems so obvious that stocks just have to fall a lot more than it might seem reckless or even downright stupid to be buying stocks right now.
The main purpose of the stock market is to make fools of as many men as possible." - Bernard Baruch
When everyone agrees on the same thing on Wall Street, often the opposite happens.
Does that mean that the current rally is destined to continue? Potentially all the way to new record highs? JPMorgan believes so, with a 4,900 price target on the S&P for the end of the year.
But what if neither extreme is right? What if the job market is too strong for the Fed to stop tightening but not weak enough for us to fall into a recession? What if stocks just trade sideways for a year, cycling up or down a bit but never hitting new highs or lows?
Sounds crazy right? But in this Pandemic, we've seen a lot of crazy things that once were thought impossible.
On April 20, 2020, oil hit -$38 per barrel for a single day. So is it crazy to believe there is at least a chance that stocks don't make anyone look like a genius in the next year?
Is it implausible to think the market might frustrate the bulls AND the bears?
In that case, there will be no winners... except for:
It doesn't take a recessionary bear market low for great dividend blue-chips to trade at crazy low valuations.
So let me show you why you might want to consider today PulteGroup (PHM) and Lincoln National (LNC) are two incredible bear market blue-chip bargains.
Both are rapidly growing companies, and both trade at under 5X earnings today, pricing in deeply negative growth.
This creates the opportunity for Buffett-like return potential from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight.
If LNC grows as expected and returns to its historical 9X earnings, it could triple by 2024 and deliver 51% annual total returns.
If LNC grows as expected through 2027 and returns to its historical 9X earnings, it could quadruple and deliver 29% annual returns.
Why is LNC such an incredible bargain?
Because it's priced as if we were in a severe recession, the only times it's traded at such a low P/E is during the Pandemic, the GFC, and the 2011 bear market, a recession scare that began with the market trading at 13X earnings.
Won't falling interest rates hurt insurance companies' ability to grow earnings?
A-rated insurance companies like LNC have come out of a decade of stricter regulations and interest rates that were the lowest in human history.
LNC managed to grow its earnings 900% over the last decade and its dividend by almost 6X.
And that was in the worst possible interest rate environment in the history of the insurance industry.
Moody's expects 10-year treasury yields to normalize to 4% over time, which would be a boon to the insurance industry.
What if Moody's is wrong and 10-year yields don't go back to 4%?
The FactSet blue-chip economist consensus is for 10-year yields to crash in 2025, possibly due to growth concerns and increased bond demand from retirees.
However, if rates simply normalize to the 2% to 3% range we saw in the 2010s, as economists expect, then LNC will still be able to keep growing at its 8% to 9% post-GFC rate.
For a company priced at 5.5X earnings, literally some of the lowest valuations in its history, LNC is a very compelling high-yield value proposition.
LNC is an exceptional, high-yield monthly blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
And what if long-term rates do come down significantly in the coming years? Then guess what's likely to benefit? Home builders.
If PHM grows as expected and returns to its historical P/E multiple, it could almost triple by 2024 and deliver 49% annual total returns.
If PHM grows as expected through 2027 and returns to its historical P/E, it could almost quadruple and deliver 27% annual returns.
Why is Pulte such a potential Buffett-style anti-bubble "fat pitch?"
Because it's trading at a lower P/E than during the Pandemic crash and at the best P/E in 20 years. Is the housing market dead? Maybe in the short term, but the long-term demographics are exceptional.
Morgan Stanley thinks that housing will see a 10-year to 20-year secular mega-boom, and here's why.
There are 150 million Millennials and Gen Zers vs. 75 million boomers
And over the next 20 years, they will almost all be starting families and reaching peak earnings
The Census Bureau estimates that the US needs 1.5 million new housing starts each year to keep up with the population demand. But since the Great Recession, from 2007 through 2020, we've had fewer housing starts than this. To be precise, a total supply shortfall of between 3 million and 5 million homes.
Do you know what this means? If home builders increased capability by 33% to 2 million per year, it could take up to 10 years to close the supply gap.
What does this potentially mean for Pulte?
A continued supply shortage for as the next few years, if not the next decade.
And of course, let's not forget that long-term rates are expected to fall significantly in the coming years (2.2% consensus in 2025).
Pulte is the ultimate blue-chip coiled spring and is literally trading at the best P/E in two decades.
Over the long term, analysts expect PHM to deliver 12.5% CAGR long-term returns.
That's similar to its average rolling returns over the last 37 years.
But from bear market lows? Like we're in now? PHM is capable of 31% annual returns for the next 10 to 15 years.
You don't need crypto to achieve life-changing, mind-blowing gains - you just need the ultimate coiled spring blue-chip bargain.
Is the bear market over? Most economists don't think so - historically, the worst is yet to come.
60% of historical bear market downturns tend to be in the final third of a bear market.
That's why it's important to be prepared for anything, whether stocks trade up, down, or sideways.
If we get a recession and stocks fall another 20% to 40%? Then everything will go on sale.
If we avoid recession and June 16 proves to be the ultimate low? Well then LNC and PHM are still trading at valuations you only ever see in severe recessionary bear market lows.
It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Something great is always on sale, and in the case of LNC and PHM, they aren't just on sale; they are face slapping, table pounding, potentially great buys.
I have no interest in value traps or cigar butts. A dying business is of no interest to me even at 2X earnings. But 5X earnings for world-class businesses like these growing at double-digits? Now that's something I can get excited about.
The difference between great deep value investing and the next bankrupt piece of trash is pure fundamentals, margin of safety, and prudent risk-management.
For anyone comfortable with LNC and PHM's risk profiles, these are two incredible dividend blue-chips potentially set to quadruple within five years.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNC, PHM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LNC and PHM in our portfolios.
