Today we are back to comment about PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF). Last time, in our initiation of coverage, we presented six negative key takeaways. Cross-checking the company's latest results, we can clearly say that we anticipated some of them. Our main concerns were the following:
What was the real disappointment was PostNL's profit warning. In the current environment, the Dutch postal operator expects 2022 EBIT in a range between €145 and €175 million compared to €170 to €210 million previously stated. In the presentation, we can also see that FCF is expected to be in the lower range (again not a surprise). The group also expects a decrease in parcel volume, which we believe is already being anticipated by the market.
Even if the first buyback tranche was completed, our internal team believes that the company will need to prioritize CAPEX investments. In line with the indication, PostNL announced an interim dividend per share of €0.14. Taking into account the latest company development and the downgraded guidance, we value PostNL at €2.8 per share rating again the company with a neutral target. We prefer Deutsche Post which is currently trading with the same P/E ratio but with performance well above the Dutch postal operator.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.
