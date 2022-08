Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Consumer price inflation

seen easing in July, but pressures still persist. Justice Dept. could

sue Google

over ad dominance as soon as September - Bloomberg. Elon Musk backtracks on stock pledge,

sells $7B of Tesla

before Twitter court fight. Catch today’s WSB article

here

.