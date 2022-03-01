Igor Kutyaev

The last six months have been tough for many investors but ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) has outperformed the market and the fund might continue doing well in the future. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF gives investors exposure to the shares of 48 mid-cap companies that have a solid track record of consistently growing dividends for at least 15 years. These are high-quality companies that have withstood the test of time and have the potential to grow profits in the future. The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF also has the benefit of having a highly diversified portfolio. This dividend-focused ETF is certainly worth taking a closer look.

Introduction

Last year was a great one for the S&P-500 companies (SPY), Dow Jones stocks (DIA), technology stocks in the NASDAQ-100 index (QQQ), and cryptocurrencies (BTC-USD), with all posting healthy double-digit returns of 28.75%, 20.84%, 27.42%, and 60.58% (Bitcoin) respectively. But after the era of free money and zero interest rates ended, everything plunged.

This year, the S&P-500, Dow Jones, and the NASDAQ-100 have given returns of negative 13.4%, negative 9.75%, and negative 20.30%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin plunged by 51%. However, the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has fared much better, returning a negative 3.17%. Granted this isn’t something to write home about, the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is clearly holding up way better than others. The ETF might have given much-needed relief to investors as everything else cratered.

REGL data by YCharts

About REGL

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, or REGL, tracks the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index which picks those companies from the S&P MidCap 400 Index that have increased dividend payments for at least 15 years. The index consists of at least 40 stocks, all of which are equally weighted. The index can also reduce the time restriction and bring it under 15 years in case it fails to find at least 40 stocks with 15 years of dividend growth.

REGL has $1.07 billion of assets under management, which makes it a mid-sized dividend-focused ETF. REGL is smaller than other dividend ETFs like Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) or the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) which manage more than $10 billion in assets each. But REGL is larger than the majority of ETFs in this space that have less than $1 billion in AUM like the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) with $700 million of assets.

Why REGL?

Amid rising fears of recession, high inflation, and soft economic conditions, investors seeking high-quality companies that can generate stable earnings might want to consider looking at stocks that have a history of rewarding shareholders by consistently growing dividends.

Dividends are, essentially, a part of the company’s profits and cash flows that are returned to shareholders. A company that not only pays dividends but also grows them, year in and year out, despite facing numerous challenges, like economic and political issues, usually has a resilient business model that can withstand market turmoil. Such companies may experience a drop in revenues or weak profits when the business environment turns, but they usually generate enough earnings and free cash flows (cash flows in excess of capital expenditures) to grow dividends. As a result, the shares of such companies may outperform others during a down cycle, after accounting for returns from dividends.

REGL gives investors exposure to 48 such stocks. These companies have maintained and grown dividends, even as they faced the market volatility of 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020. This includes companies such as the specialty retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) which has been consistently growing revenues and profits while beating analysts’ consensus earnings estimates.

Over the last five years, Williams-Sonoma has grown revenues, EPS, and free cash flow per share at a healthy average of around 10%, 15%, and 8% respectively. Meanwhile, the company has been growing dividends for 15 years, and with a payout ratio of just 18.02%, I believe it can easily navigate through market weakness while growing dividends.

In my view, one of Williams-Sonoma’s biggest strengths is that it has a diversified business model with a range of brands that target several income groups, which puts the company in a better position than other retailers facing the threat of a market downturn. Meanwhile, its rapidly growing B2B and marketplace segments, which the company believes could hit $1.5 billion and $700 million in sales respectively by 2024, have given confidence to the management about their plan to achieve “$10 billion in revenues by 2024”.

Moreover, REGL holds several other companies that have been increasing dividend payments consistently for more than 15 years. This includes companies such as Lincoln Electric (LECO), Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL), National Fuel Gas (NFG), Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC), that have grown shareholder payouts for 19 years, 44 years, 50 years, and 58 years respectively.

Another thing that I like about REGL is that it is a highly diversified ETF with no significant exposure to any single company or sector. All of its holdings are equally weighted. On top of it, the fund caps sector-wise exposure at 30%. As a result, no single company or sector dominates this ETF. REGL’s top holding at the time of this writing was Perrigo Co (PRGO) with a portfolio weight of just 2.67% and its top sector was financials with a weight of 27.4%. This strong diversification substantially reduces the risk of REGL facing pressure if shares of one of its holdings plunge or if a sector witnesses a sell-off.

REGL ETF Sector Weightings (Image: Author, Data: REGL)

This brings us to a key point I want to make in this article. There are a few other ETFs as well that can give investors exposure to those companies that have been raising dividends for years, such as the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). However, those ETFs usually hold large-cap, mature companies.

The weighted average market cap of NOBL’s holdings is $84.6 billion, which indicates the fund’s heavy tilt towards large-caps. The benefit of this approach is that these are tried and tested industry titans with a resilient business model that can withstand market turmoil and recessions. One drawback, however, is that many of the large-caps are mature companies with limited potential to grow revenues at a strong double-digit rate.

By comparison, REGL’s holdings are all mid-cap companies, many of which can grow revenues by double-digits. The weighted average market cap of REGL’s holdings is $6.15 billion. So with REGL, investors can get exposure to a healthy revenue growth as well, in addition to the increase in dividend payments.

Furthermore, REGL also comes with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.40%. This means the fund charges $40 each year on every $10,000 of investment. Most of the other ETFs that concentrate on dividend growth also feature slightly lower or meaningfully higher expense ratios. For example, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF charges 0.35% but First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) charges 0.60%.

Conclusion

REGL gives investors exposure to some high-quality mid-cap stocks with a rich history of consistently increasing dividends and potential for top and bottom-line growth. These companies that have grown shareholder payouts for years can generate stable earnings and reliable cash flows during a downturn. The ETF might appeal to those investors who seek to invest in high-quality names that can withstand market weakness.

REGL is currently priced roughly 17x earnings, which is largely in line with the peer average range of 16.3x to 18.5x, as per data from ETF Database and FactSet. REGL was hovering around $71.40 at the time of this writing, close to the 52-week high of $74.72. Value hunters might want to wait for a dip before buying its shares.

Before buying REGL, investors should also consider some of the risks associated with this fund. Although I believe that REGL’s holdings are better positioned than others to face a recession, they’re not completely immune to market weakness. A worse-than-expected economic slowdown can hurt the prospects of REGL’s holdings, including companies like Williams-Sonoma which could experience weak demand that might negatively impact their revenues and earnings. That will likely push REGL lower.

Moreover, if the business environment gets worse but REGL’s holdings manage to deliver decent levels of profits and cash flows, their shares might still come under pressure if the entire stock market falls.

Furthermore, it is important to remember that REGL’s criteria for picking stocks is dividend growth, as opposed to revenue or earnings growth. It can also hold low-quality companies that post little to no revenue or earnings growth and make just nominal increases in dividend payments. This, combined with the fact that it does not hold a number of growth stocks, can have an adverse impact on its performance moving forward.