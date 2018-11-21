Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Emily Paxhia and Hirsh Jain return to catch us up on the California cannabis market and beyond. Getting out of the death spiral but not quite out of the woods yet. Elimination of cultivation tax, but other taxes remain. Incremental progress, but is California moving in the right direction? What parts of the supply chain will benefit? Cannabis pricing, legal vs illicit. Moving towards commoditization.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.