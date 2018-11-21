California Cannabis Market - Deep Dive, Part II

Summary

  • Emily Paxhia and Hirsh Jain catch us up on the California cannabis market and beyond.
  • Getting out of the death spiral but not quite out of the woods yet. Elimination of cultivation tax, but other taxes remain.
  • What parts of the supply chain will benefit?
  • Cannabis pricing, legal vs illicit. Moving towards commoditization.

Emily Paxhia and Hirsh Jain return to catch us up on the California cannabis market and beyond. Getting out of the death spiral but not quite out of the woods yet. Elimination of cultivation tax, but other taxes remain. Incremental progress, but is California moving in the right direction? What parts of the supply chain will benefit? Cannabis pricing, legal vs illicit. Moving towards commoditization.

On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.
