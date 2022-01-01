I maxed my position in Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) yesterday. The company had back-to-back bad news for investors so, between traders selling absent an imminent catalyst and shorts pressing on a weak quarter and a weaker 2H outlook, the stock was way overdone to the downside. For those with a longer-term outlook, the capitulation yesterday on kitchen-sink guidance is a great opportunity.
As inflation raged and interest rates moved higher, credit markets tightened. Trinseo has been going through a massive transition to a specialty chemical player and has one commodity business remaining - styrenics. A couple of weeks ago, analysts were pushing TSE as a long recognizing that a big sale of the last commodity business would put TSE squarely in the specialty chemical space where much higher multiples reside. Moreover, it would strengthen Trinseo's balance sheet and likely both increase and accelerate their share repurchase program and potentially prompt management to increase the dividend and perhaps pay down some debt, which they have already been doing. When the company issued the press release saying they were putting the sales process for styrenics on a "pause" due to credit market conditions, traders punted the stock and shorts pressed it lower. And when yesterday's earnings release and conference call saw lowered guidance, and took a very conservative outlook, some holders capitulated and sent the stock to a new 52-week low. Herein lies the opportunity.
The second-half run rate is a super-trough because:
The earnings call was constructive despite the stock reaction. They walked through how even at this extreme trough, they generate a 20% FCF yield. Clearly, this quarter is the low. I believe a good portion of the volume yesterday and again today has been shorting (probably momentum players after the heavy pressure with numerous holders getting out after the delay of styrene sale). Some investors have expressed concerns and skepticism about the merits of the long case for Trinseo largely due to the debt (I think short-sellers). The net debt is ~$2 billion at the end of the quarter. Even based on this low guidance, the company will generate over $250/$300 million in FCF in the second half due to working capital. So they will end the year at $1.7 billion. This is 4x TROUGH EBITDA. The company generates $200 million of FCF even at trough conditions without help from working capital. They have no maturities until one in 2024 and then the rest is staggered through 2029. To argue that the debt in this company is problematic is disingenuous and not a reasonable argument. Trinseo bonds are HIGHER today vs a week ago and barely flat to down from Monday. if credit risk had increased here, these bonds would be imploding. This proves the point regarding debt. The ride down to $30 has been humbling, volatile, and unfortunate, but for those looking longer-term or waiting for a chance to get aggressive in Trinseo, I think this will be a great entry-level.
Below is the performance of Trinseo Bonds. Notable, given that fixed income investors tend to calibrate credit risk better than equity investors. Do these bond holders look like they are derisking?
Trinseo's 2025 and 2029 bonds since the market derisking really started on July 1st:
Normalized EBITDA is $760 million or $490 million of FCF. This is $14 per share in FCF per share. So the stock is trading at 2x FCF (normalized) per share. A normalized multiple is 12x FCF so I believe the stock is worth 6x its current price. However, the upside is likely higher because the bids for styrene were at ~13x FCF so the remaining business before the deal was delayed due to financing markets shutting down. As soon as they re-open, this deal will happen, and the remaining core business will be higher than the 12x. For reference, recent comparable transactions like Celanese's acquisition of DuPont’s engineering plastics business or Advent’s acquisition of DSM’s engineering plastics business were 20x free cash flow (12.5x EBITDA in the Advent deal and 14x EBITDA in the Celanese deal). So post the styrene sale, the remaining piece is worth at least 16x FCF (I am using a discount to the other deals to be conservative). This would mean the stock is an 8x bagger from here. Of course this is a bull case---but even if we get a portion of the bull case we have quite a compelling return in my view. While we wait for this to play out the company keeps buying back stock, shrinking the float every day, and we get a 4% dividend while we wait.
Whether in direct messages or in comments on my articles, the bears constantly point to Trinseo's debt. So given the reversal in working capital generating so much cash in H2, net debt will be close to $1.7 billion by year-end. This is just over 2x normal EBITDA. While every time a cyclical company goes through a trough, people worry about the debt as the EBITDA is depressed. In this case using trough EBITDA you only get to 4x. This will drop rapidly as the destocking and the current dislocation passes even if end market demand is soft. Trinseo has plenty of liquidity, generates tons of cash even during the trough, and its debt maturities are staggered starting in LATE 2024 and going through 2029. Needless to say, the economy will recover before then. In addition, even if the economy were to continue to be slow, the high yield market has never been shut for more than a couple of months, so as soon as the high yield market reopens, styrene will get sold which gives the company the option to reduce debt faster if they so choose (but they have no need to). Clearly, the bond market understands this, but the equity shorts don’t want to admit this because it does not fit with their hyper-bearish narrative.
By the way, if you look at high yield spread they are coming in fast, making financing conditions easier (in part due to rate expectations cycle having peaked). Financing markets deteriorated sharply in June, which led to the heavy derisking in cyclical equities. Today, we are all the way back to BEFORE the financing markets got tough in early June. So the shorts can spin all they want, but the truth is that financing markets are today back to a point where the styrene sale can happen again. The chart below is the pricing of CDS (risk of price in financing markets)
