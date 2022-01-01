rawintanpin/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE: FND

We also established a position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc., a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring (tile, vinyl, wood, stone, and laminate) and accessories. We believe the company is one of the most exciting growth concepts in retail. The company operates 166 warehouse-format stores that average 78,000 square feet, significantly larger than most competitors’ stores.

The large warehouse format allows Floor & Decor to showcase inspirational displays of the industry’s broadest trends, while offering a huge number of in-stock options across flooring types. The company’s significant scale, and its ability to source product directly from a global manufacturer network, has enabled it to become the low-price leader across hard surface flooring.

We believe that the hard-flooring market is currently fragmented and has tailwinds from the ongoing shift away from carpet toward durable, hard surfaces. In addition, given a customer’s desire to see and touch the product, and the cost and logistical challenges of shipping flooring direct to customers, the concept is not susceptible to significant e-commerce disintermediation.

While Floor & Decor’s shares could be volatile in the near term because of the uncertain economic environment, we believe the company’s pricing advantage and in-stock selection should allow it to continue taking market share. Floor & Decor also should continue to grow its store base, which we believe can reach 500 domestic units.

Given its pricing leadership and the infrequent nature of flooring purchases, Floor & Decor should possess pricing power needed to pass along inflation-driven cost increases. Floor & Decor also has a large opportunity to increase its penetration among professional contractors.

Over the medium term, we believe Floor & Decor can increase its revenues 20% annually, as the company triples its store base and increases its operating margins to the high teens. In light of the economy, the company’s shares are trading at trough multiples, despite Floor & Decor’s successful track record of navigating prior periods of uncertainty. We believe that shares have meaningful upside over the next three to five years.

