Investment Thesis

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a story stock. However, this story stock developed legs last week with the passage of the crucial Inflation Reduction Act which provides green hydrogen with tax credits.

If investors held some doubts as to whether or not Plug Power would be able to reverse its upside-down income statement over time, today the likelihood that Plug Power will see 30% gross margins in 2024 has significantly improved.

Investors today paying 16x this year's revenues, are paying a reasonable multiple for this stock.

Guidance For H2 2022 is Alluring

Plug Power revenue growth rates

Note, Q4 2021 revenues growth rates are not comparable to Q4 2020, since Q4 2022 reported negative revenues on the back of charges related to vested customer warrants.

Looking ahead to H2 2022 Plug reiterates its revenue guidance. This means that Plug Power's exit run rate from Q4 2021 will be higher than $1 billion in revenues.

Further ahead, Plug maintains that it can reach $3 billion in revenues by 2025. This implies that Plug would decelerate its current growth rate of more than 80% CAGR, to a more conservative pace of 50% CAGR.

This reduced pace of revenue growth rates appears to be achievable, particularly after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed last week.

Plug Power's Near-Term Prospects

Plug Power seeks to build a green hydrogen energy network in the US.

Last week's monumental Inflation Reduction Act passed through the Senate, thus positioning Plug Power as a beneficiary of hydrogen production tax credits.

In the words of Plug's CEO Andrew Marsh,

With the passage of the act, we expect a boom for our electrolyzer and green hydrogen business.

The Act's production tax credits will make green energy more competitively priced against gray hydrogen.

Large, energy-intensive industrial applications, such as steel and concrete manufacturing, and natural gas heating will now be able to use green hydrogen for their energy requirements.

The focus for Plug Power will in the first instance be on creating a green hydrogen network serving US industrial applications. But the company has plans to grow its operations in Europe too.

Profitability Profile Set to Improve

Plug Power declares that passing the Act will improve the company's path to profitability by 6 months.

Plug proclaims that by 2024, Plug Power will see its gross margins improve from a negative 21% in the current quarter to a positive 30% of gross margins.

Given that most investors are now pricing in 2023, this implies that investors that are slightly more patient and willing to wait until the middle of 2023, will start to benefit from investors at that time pricing in Plug Power's 2024 30% gross margins.

Simply put, the market is always looking ahead twelve months, and investors that get involved with the stock today will most likely reap rewards over the next twelve months.

PLUG Stock Valuation - 16x This Year's Revenues

At 16x this year's revenues, PLUG is not a cheap stock. Investors today will have to take a large leap of faith that over the next couple of years, Plug Power will be able to lean on its leadership position and scale to stop hemorrhaging losses.

Plug Power will need to convince investors and show tangible evidence that it is indeed able to move forward its profitability profile by 6 months.

If that were to take shape, then this could lead to a dramatic change in investors' perception that could ultimately see investors reward the stock with a larger multiple.

The Bottom Line

Plug Power 2021 presentation

Plug Power has a leadership position in green hydrogen. However, with a substantially unprofitable business, this is for now just a story stock.

That being said, if there were doubts around Plug Power's ability to reach +17% operating margins by 2025, the passing of the Act last week has now positively changed investors' fate. It now looks materially more certain that Plug Power will sooner rather than later be a profitable enterprise.