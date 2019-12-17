sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) reported negative revenue growth rates in Q2 2022 and yet the stock soared after hours by more than 15%. Why?

Because Matterport increased its full-year guidance. That being said, I believe that a proportion of Matterport's newly updated revenue guidance comes from its recently acquired VHT.

I have consistently been bearish on this stock since it was priced at $15 per share. But given that the stock is now down so significantly, and it is today a very crowded shorted stock, I don't believe it's worth the risk of holding a bearish outlook on this stock any longer.

Hence, I'm now neutral on the stock.

Matterport's Revenue Growth Rates Sizzle Higher

MTTR revenue growth rates

For H1 2022, Matterport revenues reached $57 million. Given that its guidance for Q3 2022 presently points to $37 million at the high end, this implies that Q4 is expected to reach $43 million. Consequently, Matterport's Q4 will be up 59% y/y.

For a business that just missed revenue estimates for Q2 by reporting negative 3% y/y revenue growth rates, for it to all of a sudden see such a dramatic increase in its revenue growth rates, is clearly quite a turnaround.

Matterport Near-Term Prospects

Matterport is the maker of three-dimensional cameras and spatial data software.

In Q2 Matterport highlights that it has seen a massive jump in subscribers of 52% y/y to 616K. An impressive figure, given a notably weak real estate market.

MTTR Q2 2022

However, of that jump in subscribers, its actual paid subscribers only increased 22% y/y to 62K.

Consequently, one could declare that even though subscribers are willing to embrace Matterport's platform, they are not finding enough value in the platform to actually pay for the platform.

Meanwhile, Matterport argued during its earnings call that,

Continuing supply constraints has been the primary factor limiting our full revenue potential in the near-term and our ability to meet demand for our Pro2 camera. We have a record order backlog and we expect to fulfill the backlog during Q3. (emphasis added)

Consequently, one could make the case that Matterport substantially improved its Q3 revenue growth rates in part due to Matterport pushing out some of its Q2 revenues into Q3.

On the other hand, Matterport's management went on to say during the Q&A section of the call that,

The backlog itself, we expect to ship through all of the backlog in Q3, and then Q4 would be organic returns base business with respect to product revenue then.

Hence, Matterport charges that Q4 will see its business' normal cadence resuming.

On the third hand, investors should keep in mind that Matterport recently acquired VHT Studios for an undisclosed amount. However, no details were given as to how much VHT will contribute to Matterport's Q4 revenues.

Will Shareholders See Clean Profitability Here?

It's difficult to consider Matterport as a serious investment. Note that Matterport's H1 2022 revenues reached $57 million. And below that revenue line, management's stock-based compensation over the same period reached $87 million.

And then, to add insult to injury, Matterport paid taxes on management's options which reached $34 million over the same time period.

Altogether, before any other operating expenses, out of the $57 million in revenues, more than double that figure went to retaining executive talent.

MTTR Stock Valuation - 11x This Year's Revenues

Matterport's market cap is approximately 30% made up of cash, with no debt. Nevertheless, the business is clearly unprofitable. Indeed, I suspect that 2022 will see Matterport burn through at least $110 million of free cash flow.

Thus, even though the business has now accelerated its revenue growth rates, I remain skeptical as to whether this business has any viable path to profitability.

Consequently, I struggle to be bullish on this investment.

The Bottom Line

I believe that being bearish on this stock since January turned out to have been the right call.

However, with the stock down more than 50% including the after-hours jump of 16%, it gets to a point that the stock starts to price in too much negativity.

Furthermore, given that the stock is now so substantially shorted, any small spark could lead to a short squeeze. So rather than spoil my record, I'm now moving to neutral on this stock.