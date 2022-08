Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Disney jumps almost 7% as Parks surge leads easy third-quarter earnings beat. CVS Health tried to acquire One Medical before Amazon eventually did - Bloomberg. Former JPMorgan metals traders found guilty in spoofing trial. Don't expect peak inflation to silence the Fed's hawkish squawks. Catch today’s WSB article here.