10-Year Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: August 11, 2022

Aug. 11, 2022 9:55 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.61K Followers

Summary

  • The 10-year rate recently peaked at roughly 3.5% in June. As of yesterday’s trading (Aug. 10), the yield is moderately lower at 2.78%.
  • In last month’s update (July 19), for instance, the market rate was 2.96%, moderately above the average fair-value estimate of 2.66%.
  • July marks the fourth straight month of the market yield above the average fair-value estimate.

Blank Government Check

wsmahar

The US 10-year Treasury yield continues to trade below its recent peak. Yesterday’s softer-than-expected rise in consumer inflation for July supports a case for expecting the 10-year rate to stay below 3% for the near term. A similar analysis can be made based on today’s update of CapitalSpectator.com’s fair-value ensemble model for this benchmark yield.

The 10-year rate recently peaked at roughly 3.5% in June. As of yesterday’s trading (Aug. 10), the yield is moderately lower at 2.78%.

10-year US Treasury Yield

The average fair-value estimate for the 10-year rate — based on three models (see details here) — has in recent months remained below the market rate, a condition that implies that the actual 10-year yield set in the market will remain capped and biased toward falling. In last month’s update (July 19), for instance, the market rate was 2.96%, moderately above the average fair-value estimate of 2.66%. Since then, the 10-year rate in the market has fallen slightly. Notably, it remains slightly above today’s revised average 2.60% fair-value estimate.

10-year Treasury Yield vs. Average of Three Fair Value Model Estimates

Overall, the odds appear low for a sharp and/or sustained rise in the 10-year rate. July marks the fourth straight month of the market yield above the average fair-value estimate. Although there’s no guarantee that the model’s implied forecast will be correct, recent history for the modeling and market data suggest there’s a reasonable case for expecting the upside bias for the 10-year rate will remain constrained. That forecast will flip when the 10-year market rate falls below the average fair-value estimate.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.61K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.