Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:WTI) released its second-quarter 2022 earnings report on August 8, 2022.
Note: I have been covering W&T Offshore regularly quarterly since May 2016. This article is an update of my preceding article published on June 6, 2022.
The company specializes in oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, with production in the Gulf of Mexico Shelf (381K acres net) representing 78% of the revenue in 2Q22 and the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater (72K acres net) representing 22%. 2P reserves Mix is 250.1 MMBoe
The Company came out with earnings of $123.44 million or $0.85 per diluted share, beating analysts' expectations. It compares with a loss of $51.67 million or $0.35 per share a year ago.
Total revenues were a whopping $273.81 million from $132.83 million earned a year ago.
Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, said in the conference call:
Our financial results in the second quarter were among the best quarterly results in our history. Our strategy has always been simple, generate free cash flow, maintain high quality conventional production, and opportunistically capitalize on accretive opportunities to build shareholder value. Our ability to execute and maintain strong operational excellence was a significant driver in our outstanding financial results in the second quarter.
The investment thesis is changing with the oil prices outlook, and I believe it is perhaps time to invest in this small E&P Company for the long term. I still do not think it is reasonable to invest a significant amount due to the volatility and cyclicity of the industry. Furthermore, the company is not paying any dividends.
In my preceding article, I considered the stock overbought and recommended a sell. I was right. The stock has retraced significantly since and looks attractive now.
Thus, I believe that the best trading/investing strategy is to trade short-term LIFO the volatility and keep a medium core long-term position for an eventual higher payday. This simple dual strategy is the most rewarding, in my opinion, and is what I suggest in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner."
WTI has outperformed Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) and is now up 84% on a one-year basis. However, WTI has tumbled since June.
|W&T Offshore, Inc.
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|132.83
|133.95
|165.59
|191.00
|273.81
|Net Income in $ Million
|-51.67
|-37.96
|48.90
|-2.46
|123.44
|EBITDA $ Million
|-16.93
|1.34
|108.84
|47.65
|207.07
|EPS diluted in $/share
|-0.36
|-0.27
|0.34
|-0.02
|0.85
|Cash from operations in $ Million
|1.23
|65.10
|22.38
|27.54
|210.22
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|4.281
|10.17
|16.70
|47.59
|25.52
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-3.05
|54.93
|5.68
|-20.06
|184.70
|Total Cash in $ Million
|209.15
|257.58
|245.80
|215.48
|377.72
|Total LT Debt in $ Million
|754.69
|742.37
|730.90
|720.32
|709.17
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|142.24
|142.30
|142.39
|142.94
|144.53
|Oil Production
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd
|40.9
|34.8
|37.2
|37.8
|42.4
|Realized price ($/Boe)
|34.75
|41.05
|47.70
|55.29
|69.55
Source: Company 10Q
The Company reported a net income of $123.44 million or $0.85 per diluted share. The adjusted EBITDA increased by 228% quarter-over-quarter to $294.0 million, and adjusted Net Income totaled $190.52 million, or $1.32 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.
W&T Offshore monetized a portion of the Company’s existing hedge position through restructuring strike prices on outstanding purchased natural gas calls this quarter, resulting in net proceeds of $105.3 million and a net gain from the transaction of $138.0 million. In the press release:
For the remainder of 2022, W&T is approximately 25% hedged for oil and is fully hedged for natural gas. As part of the monetization described above, the Company restructured its purchased call options on natural gas to increase the weighted-average strike price to $7.48 per MMBTU from $3.78 per MMBTU for the balance of 2022. These calls cover approximately 85% of its anticipated natural gas production for the balance of 2022.
The company also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Korea National Oil Corporation to jointly consider and pursue various opportunities in upstream oil and gas in North America
And finally, WTI acquired the remaining 20% working interests in oil and gas producing properties at Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields for $17.5 million.
W&T Offshore's trailing 12-month free cash flow was $225.25 million, with $184.70 million for 2Q22.
3.1 - Oil equivalent production
Production for the second quarter of 2022 was 42.4k Boep/d, which was above the midpoint of the guidance range provided for the quarter. It represented an increase of 12.2% compared to 1Q22 and up 3.7% from 40.9K Boepd for the corresponding period in 2021.
3.2 - Details production QoQ:
W&T's average realized price per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) before realized derivative settlements was a record of $69.55 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 25.8% from $55.29 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022 and a double from $34.75 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021.
Before realized derivative settlements, crude oil, NGL, and natural gas prices for the second quarter of 2022 were $107.90 per barrel, $43.58 per barrel, and $7.70 per Mcf, respectively.
Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 48.2% of the total production in the quarter.
The Company’s year-end 2021 SEC proved reserves were 157.6 MMBoe (excluding ARO), up 9% from 144.4 MMBoe at year-end 2020. However, the company increased the 1P reserve to 168.3 MMBoe mid-year or 2P to 250.1 MMBoe.
Production for 2022 is expected to be 39.5k tp 42k Boep/d from 38.2k-42.2k Boep/d, reflecting the continued strength of the production base and the benefit of the acquisitions the company closed so far this year.
W&T Offshore reiterated its CapEx for 2022 at $70-$90 million, excluding acquisition opportunities.
Third quarter lease operating expense is expected to be between $55 million and $62 million, while cash G&A costs are expected to be between $15 million and $17 million.
WTI forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $6.55 and support at $4.45.
The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO (read the note below) about 55%-65% of your position and keep your core long-term amount for a potential higher payday.
I suggest selling between $6.55 and $6.75 and waiting for a retracement between $4.62 and $4.25. RSI starts to be a little overbought at 68.
Watch oil prices like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own a small long-term position below $4.50 but trade short-term frequently, as explained in the article.
