The Chart of the Day belongs to the S&P 500 Index ETF (IVV). You can look at 2 of the other popular S&P 500 Index funds SPY and VOO and get almost identical results. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 7/27 the ETF gained 4.97%.

The iShares Core SP 500 ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P 500 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market.

The Underlying Index includes approximately 82.9% of the market capitalization of all publicly-traded U.S. equity securities. The component stocks are weighted according to the float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

For those of you who have been following me for any length of time, you know that I am not a predictor of what the market will do in the future but I try to monitor it closely enough to see what it is doing now.

I like stocks and funds that have a Trend Spotter buy and are trading above their 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages. I start looking at a stock when it has a Trend Spotter buy and is above its 20-day moving average (On your mark), I become more interested when it starts trading above its 50-day moving average (Get set) and when all the planets are aligned and it is now also trading above its 100-day moving average (GO!). It may be simple but that's my discipline.

IVV vs Daily Moving Averages

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

8% technical sell signals but increasing to hold

11.50- Weighted Alpha

12.15% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50-, and 100-day moving averages

14 new highs and up 9.65% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.65%

Technical support level at 419.96

Recently traded at 422.75 with 50-day moving average of 395.78

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

32,900 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

ETF Grades