10% Can Beat 16% Dividend Yields

Aug. 11, 2022 11:23 PM ETAAIC, AAIC.PB, AAIC.PC, AAIN, ACR, ACR.PC, ACR.PD, AGNC, AGNCM, AGNCN, AGNCO, AGNCP, AIC, AINV, AIW, ARCC, ARR, ARR.PC, BESP, BXMT, CHMI, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, CIM, CIM.PA, CIM.PB, CIM.PC, CIM.PD, DX, DX.PB, DX.PC, EARN, EFC, EFC.PA, EFC.PB, FBRT, FBRT.PE, FSK, GAIN, GAINL, GAINM, GAINN, GAINZ, GBDC, GPMT, GPMT.PA, IVR, IVR.PA, IVR.PB, IVR.PC, KBWY, MAIN, MFA, MFA.PB, MFA.PC, MFO, MITT, MITT.PA, MITT.PB, MITT.PC, MORT, NEWT, NEWTI, NEWTL, NEWTZ, NLY, NLY.PD, NLY.PF, NLY.PG, NLY.PI, NYMT, NYMTL, NYMTM, NYMTN, NYMTO, NYMTP, NYMTZ, OCSL, ORC, ORCC, PBB, PBC, PBY, PFF, PFLT, PMT, PMT.PA, PMT.PB, PMT.PC, PSEC, PSEC.PA, RC, RC.PB, RC.PC, RC.PD, RC.PE, RCA, RCC, RCP, RITM, RITM.PA, RITM.PB, RITM.PC, RITM.PD, SLRC, TCPC, TSLX, TWO, TWO.PA, TWO.PB, TWO.PC, TWO.PD, TWO.PE, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ, WMC3 Comments4 Likes
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • We're highlighting a 10% yielder (rounded) set to smash some 13% to 16% yielders.
  • No, it's not NRZ / RITM. I covered that a week ago. We have a different share to highlight this time.
  • Bold Prediction: I'm calling the 10% yielder to outperform four different shares. If this was random, we'd only have a 20% chance of being right.
  • Fortunately, these things are not entirely random.
  • ORC should look to issue new shares soon. That price-to-estimated book ratio looks too high. Don't be surprised if it happens.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The REIT Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Burning one hundred dollar

Pick the share that doesn't send your money up in flames.

sbayram

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Just a few notes today.

  1. New Residential (NRZ) is now Rithm Capital (RITM). However, thanks to Google Finance still using NRZ, I’m still going to use NRZ in our charts. I know you hate the name Rithm. Pretty much everyone does. However, I'll deal with a dumb name to make money.
  2. About a week ago, I said NRZ / RITM was looking attractive under $10.00. On Wednesday, I picked up more shares of NRZ / RITM just under $10.00. I closed my position in common shares of PMT to fund the purchase (shares entered our neutral range). These shares are in a tax-advantaged account and I’m playing this for a short-term capital gain on a recovery in the price-to-book ratio.
  3. Dynex Capital (DX) carries a higher price-to-projected book value than their agency mortgage REIT peers. That’s hilarious.

Okay, you’re probably wondering how point 3 is so funny. Allow me to share the $100k chart, which shows the amount invested on any prior day (with dividend reinvestment) to reach $100K today:

Chart showing how much an investor needed to invest on any prior day with dividends reinvested

The REIT Forum

DX is the black line. See how it tends to be near the bottom? Do you know why that is? Because they refrained from obliterating book value. They took far less risks and it paid off in a huge way. Across the board, shares for these mortgage REITs will rarely trade above 1.1x book value or below 0.75x book value. Some will tend to be higher in that range than others, but it’s rare to see them cross outside that range.

Today, using our projected book values the range for price-to-current-book (using BV estimates as of last Friday) runs from .92 to 1.07. That’s a material gap, but the point I want to make is that the connection between share prices and book value remains. So, when DX outperformed in the $100k chart, it was a reflect of protecting book value better than most peers throughout that period.

The top 4 lines in the chart from the start of 2016 through the start of 2020 are TWO, ARR, CHMI, and ORC. If investors began their holding period prior to the start of 2020 and simply sat there with dividends reinvested, any of those 4 REITs would’ve materially underperformed. If a buy-and-hold investor bought DX or EFC on any day between January 1st, 2016, and January 1st, 2020, they would still be sitting on a positive total return. Those are the only two REITs in the batch where we can make that statement. Prices are down compared to early 2016, but for those REITs the dividends easily overcame the decline in share price.

Why are investors ignoring DX? Is it because they’ve outperformed over the last year and investors think they should get something with more “bounce back potential”. I’ve got news for you, when the book value gets destroyed, it’s destroyed. Think it will recover? Another mortgage REIT could buy equivalent positions and have the same potential for recovery. The $100k chart is useful for spotting recent deviations in performance and in evaluating long-term performance. To really make sense of it, you’ve got to recognize which mortgage REITs destroyed book value. For instance, one might have lost less than 10% of book value while another lost 30% or so. When that’s the case, the one that lost 30% deserved to fall much harder.

Investors can take this lesson one of two ways:

  • Recognize that it’s very strange for investors to bid a higher price-to-book ratio for REITs with a history of weaker decisions.
  • Claim book value doesn’t matter and continue to throw their money away chasing yield.

A Bold Prediction

Starting from today, I predict that over the next 12 months we will see a better total return performance (change in share price + dividends) for DX than for ORC, ARR, CHMI, or NLY.

I think the odds of DX beating all 4 is pretty good. The odds of DX beating the average of that group is excellent.

For the one guy who failed out of math class and came up with his own method for calculating “returns”, I’ll demonstrate how that works.

Imagine if DX delivered 11% while ORC, ARR, CHMI, and NLY delivered 4%, 7%, 1%, and 10%, respectively.

DX would have beaten all four and smashed the average of 5.5%.

Why would I say something so blatantly obvious? Because high yield articles will always get one or two readers who think “all four” means “4% + 7% +1% + 10%”.

How can I make such a prediction? Let’s use ORC for an example. At $3.26, ORC trades at 1.07x our estimate for book value. ORC should really be looking to issue new shares ASAP because that’s a nice premium. At $16.48, DX trades at only .92x our estimate for book value. If these two equalized out to each trade at 1.0x book value, it would give DX about 8% to 9% upside while it would be nearly 7% downside for ORC.

For future reference, here are today’s prices for the prediction:

  • DX: $16.48
  • ORC: $3.26
  • ARR: $7.73
  • CHMI: $6.88
  • NLY: $6.75

If you think dividend yields are going to make the difference, think again. The 9.5% dividend yield on DX is materially lower than the dividend yields on the others, which range from 13% to 16.6%. Need a chart? Seriously, this series always has a chart. It's further down.

The amount a REIT paid out in dividends for the prior quarter doesn't tell you how much a share is worth. That's simply not how investing works. No, it's not. If you buy a sucker yield, that's on you. It's not on the board that reduced an obviously unsustainable dividend. It's on the investor who looked at the dividend yield and declared themselves the next Warren Buffett for coming up with an investing technique no other person had ever considered before. That sarcasm coming through clearly enough? You never know on the internet.

I think there’s a strong chance ORC announces a new share issuance soon. I wouldn’t blame them. They really should at this price.

NLY also trades at 1.07x book value. However, NLY issued shares less than 2 weeks ago. If the price-to-book remains this high, they should see how soon they can do another offering.

Besides being bullish on DX, I’m also bullish on NRZ / RITM, which is probably pretty obvious since we just raised our position. Shares closed at $10.01 today, just to give investors an easy reference point.

Perhaps I should add in another chart that just lists the share prices so investors checking the article in the future can immediately see the price from the date of my comment? Let me know what you think in the comments. Overkill or a useful addition?

Why Don't You Talk About NRZ / RITM

Seriously, I did that in the last article. It was most of the article. I'm not going to repeat myself after only a week. I should wait at least ten days for that!

Why did we buy more? Big discount. Recent weakness relative to peers. Market may misunderstand name change and/or internalization.

One last note. We’re waiting on PSEC to report and I don’t have the values plugged in for GBDC yet. Consequently, those two BDCs won’t have a price-to-book value ratio in the charts today.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

ORC

MFA

RC

ARCC

ARR

MITT

GAIN

CHMI

GBDC

TWO

SLRC

IVR

ORCC

AAIC

TCPC

EARN

PFLT

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$21.85

FTF

7.94%

6.88%

8.38%

4/15/2024

$6.16

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$24.30

FTF

7.26%

7.00%

8.33%

10/15/2022

$1.14

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$22.55

FTF

7.27%

6.50%

8.85%

10/15/2024

$6.11

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$21.83

FTF

7.07%

6.13%

8.80%

4/15/2025

$7.39

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$24.40

FTF

7.22%

6.95%

8.23%

9/30/2022

$1.04

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$22.87

FTF

7.21%

6.50%

7.87%

3/31/2023

$3.35

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$23.66

FTF

7.23%

6.75%

8.48%

6/30/2024

$4.72

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$22.58

7.80%

7.00%

7.80%

1/28/2025

$6.80

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$23.71

FTF

7.34%

6.90%

8.91%

4/15/2025

$6.03

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$21.62

8.76%

7.50%

8.76%

9/4/2022

$3.64

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$21.95

FTF

7.76%

6.75%

9.33%

10/30/2024

$6.93

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$22.85

FTF

8.26%

7.50%

9.61%

8/15/2024

$5.91

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$22.37

FTF

8.01%

7.13%

9.63%

8/15/2024

$6.21

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$20.30

FTF

7.90%

6.38%

9.78%

2/15/2025

$8.70

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$22.72

FTF

7.75%

7.00%

10.20%

11/15/2026

$9.73

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$24.55

FTF

8.41%

8.13%

9.06%

3/15/2024

$4.01

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$24.95

FTF

8.15%

8.00%

9.07%

6/15/2024

$4.06

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$20.60

8.33%

6.75%

8.33%

8/24/2026

$11.48

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$24.83

Bond

6.89%

6.75%

6.89%

9/4/2022

$0.54

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$23.70

Bond

6.36%

6.00%

6.36%

8/1/2023

$2.80

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$22.85

8.91%

8.00%

8.91%

9/4/2022

$2.59

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$22.37

FTF

9.10%

8.00%

9.91%

3/30/2024

$6.21

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$21.20

FTF

9.31%

7.75%

9.21%

9/30/2025

$10.19

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$21.93

FTF

9.29%

8.00%

9.64%

03/30/2024

$6.65

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$23.59

FTF

8.67%

8.13%

9.16%

04/27/2027

$11.06

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$22.36

FTF

8.59%

7.63%

9.32%

07/27/2027

$12.17

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$21.63

FTF

8.44%

7.25%

9.24%

1/27/2025

$7.91

TWO-C

Prospectus

MFA-B

$21.54

8.86%

7.50%

8.86%

9/4/2022

$3.81

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$20.12

FTF

8.21%

6.50%

10.44%

3/31/2025

$9.36

MFA-C

Prospectus

GPMT-A

$22.17

FTF

7.97%

7.00%

9.96%

11/30/2026

$10.48

GPMT-A

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$22.43

9.24%

8.20%

9.24%

8/17/2022

$2.68

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$22.47

FTF

9.28%

8.25%

9.62%

4/15/2024

$6.07

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$22.45

FTF

8.78%

7.75%

9.18%

12/27/2024

$7.42

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$22.35

FTF

8.53%

7.50%

9.34%

9/27/2027

$12.52

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$21.60

FTF

9.21%

7.88%

10.94%

1/15/2025

$8.32

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$21.24

FTF

9.52%

8.00%

10.25%

10/15/2027

$14.26

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$20.65

FTF

8.40%

6.88%

11.07%

10/15/2026

$11.65

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$19.90

8.88%

7.00%

8.88%

1/15/2027

$12.98

NYMTZ

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$21.20

8.36%

7.00%

8.36%

9/4/2022

$4.05

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$21.17

FTF

9.90%

8.25%

10.30%

3/30/2024

$7.36

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$20.50

10.28%

8.25%

10.28%

9/4/2022

$4.92

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$19.95

10.24%

8.00%

10.24%

9/4/2022

$5.46

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$20.25

FTF

10.08%

8.00%

11.85%

9/17/2024

$9.24

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$22.83

FTF

9.55%

8.63%

9.80%

7/30/2024

$6.49

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$22.38

8.89%

7.88%

8.89%

5/21/2026

$10.12

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing the performance of the best service on Seeking Alpha compared to four ETFs for dividend investors

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Bullish on DX and NRZ / RITM
  • Neutral on PMT
  • Bearish on ORC, ARR, CHMI, and NLY

Get your 2 week free trial subscription today! | InsiderAdvantageGeorgia

You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap. 

You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out. 

Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
54.35K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, AGNCP, MFA-C, NYMTZ, NYMTL, MFA-B, AGNCM, PMT-C, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

3 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.