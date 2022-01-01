INFL: Have We Reached Peak Inflation

Quant Labs Research
Summary

  • This INFL ETF does well during inflation.
  • Inflation appears to have peaked so INFL might decline in short term.
  • The U.S. national debt is the main cause of inflation.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

As we all know, the inflation numbers were reported on Aug 11 when the CPI (Consumer Price Index) clocked in at 8.9%, which is quite elevated for a Western country.

Remember, much of this is due to high national debt (e.g., over $30+ trillion), as hinted here.

Many are suffering from this, as it is a form of tax for many households. Refer to this chart to see how the Federal Reserve has increased the M2 money supply over the last two years.

Is this a decent ETF to choose to benefit from inflation?

There are about 4 exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") one could choose from to benefit from inflation, depending on your broker. Unfortunately, as I hinted, many ETFs have been returning negative numbers all year in 2022. However, if you take a look at the tearsheet, you can find there is one positive-returning ETF called:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL).

As the title of this ETF says, you could hold stocks benefiting from inflation. One pattern to note is their strong correlation to the benchmark of S&P 500 (SPY) found in the tearsheet.

In terms of this ETF, you can see some positives, including $1.3 billion in holdings and a relatively low expense ratio of 0.85%.

As for holdings, this ETF contains the usual anti-inflation stocks like gold and real estate.

One of a few primary metrics I look for is a Sharpe ratio of 0.34, which is relatively weak with a manageable max drawdown of -16%. Do remember, it has been an incredibly volatile 2022 so far.

Inflation Outlook

I believe we have reached peak inflation due to recent big drops in oil and gas prices. However, do remember that CPI got to 9% back in June. Therefore, I would highly recommend watching this ETF month to date daily. In the short run, this might be an ETF to consider selling on a short-term basis (e.g., 30-60 days).

Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.
