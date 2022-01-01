Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

We're seeing a stronger labor market, where jobs are booming and Americans are working, and we're seeing some signs that inflation may be beginning to moderate. - Joe Biden

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

US inflation came in below the market's expectation in July.

Year to date, we can officially say that we think inflation has peaked. Of course, we're not yet out of the woods, as 8.5% inflation is still very high, and way above the Fed's long-term target of 2% inflation.

Let's not forget that one key input, oil, was behind the cooling off of inflation last month.

Let's look at the inflation reading in some more detail, at what it means for the markets, and finally conclude with some stock recommendations.

Takeaways from recent inflation data

Back in June, when a barrel of oil was still above $110, in a note to Dividend Freedom Tribe members, I said:

Why does everyone want oil to come down? It's not about everyone being unhappy with the amount they pay to get a full tank. Not when it comes to institutional investors and traders. It is because people want the bull market to go on. And the one way for the bull market to go on, is to get an inflation reading that comes in below the high inflation reading. Have you noticed that the market reacted POSITIVELY to a 75bp hike in rates? (sure it slumped later, but at first it was taken positively) That is because it was interpreted as the Fed doing the "right" thing to fight inflation. This signals that the Fed rate hikes has a less important impact on moving markets than inflation currently does. You know what would be good for a lower inflation reading? Oil prices coming down. The YoY comparable is going up every month, so a decrease in oil price compounds the reduction in YoY growth, which gives the reading that people need to feel good about markets again.

I warned that it was likely that oil would drop down to $90 or even $80 over the summer. So far this has been quite accurate.

As far as the consumer is concerned, this resulted in a 7.7% month-over-month decline in the price of Gasoline.

Year to date, higher prices at the pump have pushed US demand of Gasoline down, even briefly dipping below the 2020 summer reading, as you can see in the chart below compiled by fellow SA contributor, HFIR.

EIA, HFIR

As he points out in his article, demand has likely bottomed, and Oil product storage is likely going to have to keep coming down, as we enter refining season.

EIA, HFIR

This structural cyclicality in the market creates upwards pressure on the barrel of Oil price in the latter part of the year.

The fact that more Russia sanctions from the EU and the US are coming online in upcoming months, and that the US will have to halt its dumping of Strategic Petroleum Reserves by year-end (because there won't be any left to dump), all point to supply issues which could lead to higher oil prices.

The fact that OPEC+ couldn't really pump more if they wanted to, and the fact that they likely don't want to, as they don't want to anger Russia which already needs to slash prices by $35 per barrel to find barrels, don't paint a rosy outlook for supply.

So as long as demand doesn't totally crumble, which as we'll see with data below is unlikely, relief in oil prices might only be temporary.

The two other big inputs to inflation, food and shelter, continued their increase.

Food costs increased 10.9% year over year. Shelter costs are up 5.7% YoY.

So the most volatile input is down while the others are still continuing to climb.

But as you can tell from the President's statement which opened the article, nobody waited long to put the right spin on this.

Data suggests that lower gas prices have dropped American citizens' expectations of inflation over 1, 3, and 5 year periods.

Bloomberg

The psychological aspect of inflation cannot be ignored. Some will tell you there is no such thing, but there is a clear feedback loop with inflation. The expectation of inflation leads to demand of higher wages, which then seeps into inflation numbers, fueling the expectation of inflation.

Relief at the pump doesn't change the fundamental fact that the US consumer is becoming financially more fragile. 35 million Americans, or 13% of the population, spent more than they earned in the first half of the year.

Bloomberg

Unsurprisingly this led to an increase in consumer credit this year.

The American consumer is starting to lever up at the lower end of the spectrum to continue life as usual.

This is the underpinning of a fragilizing economy, which could take years to fully unravel.

In the short run, the data still shows a consumer with a high propensity to consume, and managing to make ends meet, even if it now involves leverage.

Furthermore, strong labor data reinforces the collective mindset that the economy is quite strong.

Bloomberg

The surge in US job growth has pushed the unemployment rate to a 50-year-low of 3.5%.

Let's look at what all of this means for markets.

What it means for markets

Before we move forward, can we make a suggestion: we drop the dumb definitions of a bear/bull market.

According to the commonly accepted definition that a bear market starts when stocks drop 20% from the top, and a bull market starts when stocks rise by more than 20%, the NASDAQ 100 has now entered a bull market once again.

Two months ago, it's a bear market. This month it's a bull market.

How do such limited frameworks give you actionable insights on markets?

Throughout the entire year, I've insisted that the market was not in a bear market, but in a correction. The full cycle hasn't ended because:

1. everyone expected it to, and that never is the sign of the top.

2. overvaluation was concentrated in pockets of the market, whereas the top happens when everything is too expensive.

The sell-off in tech and overvalued S&P 500 stocks this year has "reset" excess valuations caused in large part by excessive index investing and trend following algorithmic trading (nearly all algo trading is trend following in one way or another).

The current valuations are quite fair market-wide, and set up the next leg.

On a shorter term, market reactions to fed policy, upcoming inflation readings, and labor market outcomes will play a part in the ups and downs.

But generally speaking, we are still poised for one of the most impressive legs up in equities we've seen since the 2020 recovery.

The fact that the market responded to the cooling off of inflation, despite it happening only at a headline level, shows that the market still has a strong bull bias. Collectively market participants are looking for reasons for the market to head higher.

I would still advise caution, and wouldn't go on a full "risk-on approach". I'd look to move away from sluggish overvalued Consumer Staples, favoring those that have strong growth AND cheap valuation.

I'd then also look to consolidate energy positions, especially those which are still undervalued. Canadian energy companies still trade at an unjustifiable discount to US counterparts and offer great value and growth.

It's a good time to offload the most overvalued REITs, as a sustained cycle of higher interest rates will put pressure on margins.

Stocks to buy & sell

Philip Morris is on a roll, the market doesn't care

I've been a Philip Morris (PM) bull for a while.

The company has managed to transition in the past two years to a growth story.

Their smokeless IQOS product has headlined this. This year, we've once again seen an acceleration in the amount of IQOS users.

PM Investor Presentation

Smoke-free net revenues are now 30% and will continue growing, and ultimately taking over cigarette sales.

Business has been so strong that management has revised its outlook for 2022.

PM Investor Presentation

The company now foresees 6-8% topline growth and 10%-12% EPS growth.

I pointed out in the past that higher growth for PM should translate to higher dividend growth, in line with the company's long-term 5% CAGR.

A month from now, we'll see the company announce its yearly increase.

Given that payout ratios have trended down from 100% of FCF to 54% of FCF in just two years, I'd be surprised to see anything less than a 5% dividend increase.

PM Payout Ratios (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Dividend Freedom Tribe

I also suggest such dividend growth to continue for the rest of the decade.

From a valuation standpoint, that leaves PM in a very attractive position.

The company currently yields 5.1% and trades at a 16x P/E ratio.

This is a significant discount to the market, which is not explained. Consider that:

PM is recession-proof.

PM is growing.

PM is in a great financial situation

What's not to like?

The current yield is above the company's long term median yield of 4.75%, as you can see in the MAD Chart below. (For more on MAD Charts, click here).

PM MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

If we project income to increase at 5% per year and assume you invest $10,000 into PM, and reinvest dividends, then 10 years from now, you could receive up to $1,450 in annual income, or 14.5% of your original investment.

PM Income simulation (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

PM shouldn't be priced below $110, or even $120, if the market was recognizing its position and qualities.

It's not, that is an opportunity for you.

Suncor, tragically undervalued

Suncor (SU) is a vertically integrated Canadian oil giant which has gotten a bad reputation in the past years for sluggish management and not focusing enough on shareholder value.

Operational woes are going away since Elliott decided to acquire a stake in the company.

In his excellent recent article, fellow SA author Michael Boyd said of Suncor:

Corporate activists can have an iffy reputation, but I think it's a net positive here in Canada where price multiples remain depressed and there are some issues that need to be addressed (safety) or management held to task on promises (multi-billion dollar savings initiative). Having Elliott in their corner gives equity owners a voice that is - at least in the short term - aligned with them. This might bring back some investors that have given up on the Canadian energy large caps in recent years.

Despite the catalysts from the corporate activists shaking things up, potentially selling Suncor's retail division, and improving operations, the market is hung up on SU's valuation.

The stock currently yields 4.77%, which is significantly above the 10-year median yield of 3.1%.

SU MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Let's remember that Suncor has a breakeven at about $30 WTI. The current drop from $120 to $90 does nothing to change the company's massive profitability and sustained expectations that it can grow the dividend at a 7-8% CAGR for upcoming years.

It goes without saying that with such prospects, SU's income profile is amazing.

Below I include the projection over the next 10 years if the dividend continues to grow at 7% per annum, assuming an initial $10K investment and dividend reinvestment at the current yield.

SU Income Projection (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

As you can see in the chart above, by year 10, such an investment could return up to a 15% return on your original investment.

There just aren't too many such income opportunities.

SU is an easy buy, and I expect that at some point Canadian stocks will generally see the gap in multiples close with US counterparts, which should drive the price of Suncor up.

In the meantime, comfortably get paid to wait.

W. P. Carey, overvalued with no dividend growth in sight

For the better part of the year, we've been offloading our position in W. P. Carey (WPC) when the price has edged above $82 and will continue to do so until the position is totally dead.

WPC MAD Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Now, there is nothing wrong with W. P. Carey, except the fact that it is very overvalued.

As you can see on the MAD Chart above, no real growth has come from the stock's dividend for the better part of the past decade.

1% annual dividend raises are all you get. And while WPC is best protected against inflation when compared to other REITs, that doesn't mean you should be willing to pay crazy premiums for the stock.

During the past year, the stock's yield has gravitated around a median 5.75% yield, and there is no real evidence to suggest it will deviate from that moving forward.

As Samuel Smith points out in his recent article on WPC:

The main negative from the quarter is that - despite the accelerating AFFO growth rate - it appears the company still remains several quarters - if not years - away from meaningfully accelerating dividend growth. This is because (1) the company's AFFO per share growth rate has been diluted by substantial equity issuance this year, (2) rising interest rates are substantially increasing the cost of capital, (3) WPC still has some upcoming headwinds from leaving the asset management business, (4) WPC has some major lease expirations coming up, and (5) the stronger U.S. Dollar is weighing on results given that 36% of its portfolio is outside of the United States.

Good performance isn't translating into more dividend growth. As income investors, this is the sort of opportunity you want to capitalize on.

The market is pricing WPC at a premium for its perceived safety relative to peers, and strong topline growth, while ignoring its dividend policy.

This happens all the time, as most market participants are not dividend investors like we are.

These are the opportunities which we must exploit!

Selling when the price is high, buying when the price is low, and getting paid dividends to wait.

Conclusion

The data from the latest inflation reading has underlined that the market has a bullish bias, despite the relief potentially only being temporary. We still expect the Fed to not relent in increasing rates, as it seeks to avoid the mistakes of the Volker administration.

As such, while I'm bullish on the market over the next 12-18 months, I don't want to go "full risk on" (but then again I never do that). Finding pockets of the market which offer both value and growth which are being mispriced due to market misunderstandings, and capitalizing on overvaluation remains the best way to play these choppy markets.