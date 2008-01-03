This dividend exchange-traded fund ("ETF") article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary.
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS) has been tracking the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index since 10/30/2007. As of writing, it has 1006 holdings, a distribution yield of 5.49% and a total expense ratio of 0.58%.
As described by WisdomTree, eligible companies must:
The index uses a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. The portfolio has four major sectors: technology (16.7%), financials (15.1%), industrials (14.4%), materials (13.5%). Other sectors are below 10%.
The top three countries are Taiwan (26.1%), China (11.2%) and South Korea (11.2%). Other countries are below 10%. China, Taiwan and Hong Kong weigh almost 41% together, which represents a huge exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China. The next chart lists the top ten countries, with an aggregate weight of 92%.
The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 9% of asset value. No company weighs more than 2%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Weight
|
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA
|
TAEE11 BS
|
1.83%
|
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd
|
ARI SJ
|
1.00%
|
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd
|
RBP SJ
|
0.96%
|
Synnex Technology International Corp
|
2347 TT
|
0.89%
|
Truworths International Ltd
|
TRU SJ
|
0.80%
|
Banco Del Bajio Sa
|
BBAJIOO MM
|
0.77%
|
Spar Group Ltd/The
|
SPP SJ
|
0.74%
|
Chicony Electronics Co Ltd
|
2385 TT
|
0.71%
|
Meritz Securities Co Ltd
|
008560 KS
|
0.69%
|
AVI Ltd
|
AVI SJ
|
0.64%
The next table compares DGS performance since March 2008 with five international dividend ETFs:
|
since 3/1/2008
|
Total Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe
|
Volatility
|
DGS
|
72.28%
|
3.84%
|
-56.67%
|
0.25
|
21.50%
|
DWX
|
0.46%
|
0.03%
|
-67.03%
|
0.08
|
21.35%
|
DNL
|
94.79%
|
4.72%
|
-37.60%
|
0.32
|
17.56%
|
IDV
|
44.46%
|
2.58%
|
-65.17%
|
0.2
|
21.59%
|
FGD
|
64.48%
|
3.51%
|
-65.29%
|
0.24
|
21.21%
|
PID
|
59.71%
|
3.30%
|
-63.18%
|
0.24
|
19.68%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
DGS beats them all except DNL. International funds have underperformed the U.S. market: SPY has returned 320% in the same time (10.4% annualized).
However, in the last 12 months PID is the best performer in the list:
DGS share price is close to flat since inception: it has lost a bit more than 6%.
DGS is a well diversified fund invested in over 1000 dividend paying small cap companies from emerging markets. It implements a risk filter to avoid the worst yield traps. It is slightly overweight in technology, but quite balanced in the top four sectors, including industrials, materials and financials. The heaviest country in asset value is Taiwan with 26%. The fund has beaten several competitors since inception, but it lags behind DNL. A big red flag is the 40% exposure to geopolitical risks related to China. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (DGS is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.
My model portfolio of high quality dividend stocks is designed to beat dividend ETFs. QRV Members get timely updates paired with risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments