DGS: High Yield International ETF With A Red Flag

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • DGS is a high yield fund in emerging markets.
  • The strategy makes a lot of sense and it has beaten several competitors since inception.
  • However, exposure to Taiwan and China embeds a serious geopolitical risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Quantitative Risk & Value get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Taiwan and China two flags together textile cloth, fabric texture

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

This dividend exchange-traded fund ("ETF") article series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios. As holdings and weights change over time, I post updated reviews when necessary.

DGS strategy and portfolio

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS) has been tracking the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index since 10/30/2007. As of writing, it has 1006 holdings, a distribution yield of 5.49% and a total expense ratio of 0.58%.

As described by WisdomTree, eligible companies must:

  • Be investable by foreign institutions regarding corporate, industry and country rules.
  • Have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, an average daily dollar volume of at least $100,000 for three months preceding the annual index reconstitution and a monthly volume above 250,000 shares for six months.
  • Not be in the bottom decile of a risk score based on quality (profitability ratios) and momentum (6 and 12 months risk-adjusted returns).
  • Not be in the top 5% of the stock universe in yield and in the riskiest half regarding the above-mentioned score.
  • Be in the bottom 25% of the stock universe in market capitalization.
  • Have paid regular cash dividends in the 12 months preceding the annual reconstitution.

The index uses a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. The portfolio has four major sectors: technology (16.7%), financials (15.1%), industrials (14.4%), materials (13.5%). Other sectors are below 10%.

DGS sectors

DGS sectors (chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

The top three countries are Taiwan (26.1%), China (11.2%) and South Korea (11.2%). Other countries are below 10%. China, Taiwan and Hong Kong weigh almost 41% together, which represents a huge exposure to geopolitical and regulatory risks related to China. The next chart lists the top ten countries, with an aggregate weight of 92%.

DGS countries

DGS countries (chart: author; data: WisdomTree)

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 9% of asset value. No company weighs more than 2%, so risks related to individual stocks are low.

Name

Ticker

Weight

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA

TAEE11 BS

1.83%

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd

ARI SJ

1.00%

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd

RBP SJ

0.96%

Synnex Technology International Corp

2347 TT

0.89%

Truworths International Ltd

TRU SJ

0.80%

Banco Del Bajio Sa

BBAJIOO MM

0.77%

Spar Group Ltd/The

SPP SJ

0.74%

Chicony Electronics Co Ltd

2385 TT

0.71%

Meritz Securities Co Ltd

008560 KS

0.69%

AVI Ltd

AVI SJ

0.64%

Past performance compared to competitors

The next table compares DGS performance since March 2008 with five international dividend ETFs:

since 3/1/2008

Total Return

Annual.Return

Drawdown

Sharpe

Volatility

DGS

72.28%

3.84%

-56.67%

0.25

21.50%

DWX

0.46%

0.03%

-67.03%

0.08

21.35%

DNL

94.79%

4.72%

-37.60%

0.32

17.56%

IDV

44.46%

2.58%

-65.17%

0.2

21.59%

FGD

64.48%

3.51%

-65.29%

0.24

21.21%

PID

59.71%

3.30%

-63.18%

0.24

19.68%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

DGS beats them all except DNL. International funds have underperformed the U.S. market: SPY has returned 320% in the same time (10.4% annualized).

However, in the last 12 months PID is the best performer in the list:

DGS vs. Competitors (12 months)

DGS vs. Competitors (12 months) (Portfolio123)

DGS share price is close to flat since inception: it has lost a bit more than 6%.

DGS share price

DGS share price (TradingView on SeekingAlpha)

Takeaway

DGS is a well diversified fund invested in over 1000 dividend paying small cap companies from emerging markets. It implements a risk filter to avoid the worst yield traps. It is slightly overweight in technology, but quite balanced in the top four sectors, including industrials, materials and financials. The heaviest country in asset value is Taiwan with 26%. The fund has beaten several competitors since inception, but it lags behind DNL. A big red flag is the 40% exposure to geopolitical risks related to China. For transparency, a dividend-oriented part of my equity investments is split between a passive ETF allocation (DGS is not part of it) and my actively managed Stability portfolio (14 stocks), disclosed and updated in Quantitative Risk & Value.

My model portfolio of high quality dividend stocks is designed to beat dividend ETFs. QRV Members get timely updates paired with risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.34K Followers
Data-driven model portfolios and market risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.