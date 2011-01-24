**This article was originally published for ROTY subscribers on June 9th but has been updated where necessary.
Shares of oncolytic immunotherapy pioneer Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) have lost roughly half their value since my March 2021 ROTY update was published. In August, I sold our position after key catalysts were pushed out to late 2022.
Recently, this one came back to mind after competitor Iovance's (IOVA) disappointing data update in advanced melanoma (shares shed half its market cap). 29% ORR (objective response rate) is still promising but down from the prior number of 35%. Also, keep in mind due to very complicated manufacturing process, TILs (tumor infiltrating lymphocytes) will be quite expensive.
Replimune's oncolytic immunotherapy candidate RP1, on the other hand, has potential advantages including "off the shelf" manufacturing, low COGS, and stimulates both adaptive and innate immunity with an attractive safety profile so far. Importantly, in their most recent data update for melanoma, we see the opposite of Iovance with ORR going up over time (now at 37.5% response rate in PD-1 failed melanoma).
Figure 1: Strong anti-PD1 failed melanoma signal for RP1 (Source: corporate slides)
Additionally, as I point out in the upcoming edition of ROTY, Regeneron's (REGN) purchase of PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo rights for $900M upfront payment from Sanofi (SNY) signal that the company intends to aggressively expand its oncology business (hat tip to ROTY member dombiotech). This follows a 335% premium for April's buyout of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) to gain rights to vidutolimod (stimulates TLR and is also given via injection into tumor). Pembrolizumab combination in phase 1b study achieved 23.5% ORR in PD-1 failed melanoma. It's not a stretch to think that Replimune could also be in Regeneron's sights to acquire and build out its skin cancer franchise.
Given the recent developments above, I'm looking forward to bringing this story back to the attention of the readers.
Figure 2: REPL weekly chart (Source: Finviz)
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares on a steadily decline over much of the past year, which certainly wasn't aided when key data milestones were pushed out until 2022. More recently in the March to June period, shares have bounced around in the low teens to $20 range. My initial take is that dips to low teens are an ideal spot to accumulate a pilot position ahead of the aforementioned melanoma readout later this year, especially in light of Iovance's declining ORR in its pivotal readout.
In my March 2021 update, I touched on the following keys to my bullish thesis:
Figure 3: Advantages compared to competitor approaches (Source: corporate slides)
Figure 4: High rates of complete responses in prior trial for RP1 (Source: corporate slides)
Figure 5: Initial signs of activity for RP2 in traditionally "cold" tumor types (Source: corporate slides)
Let's move on to March's Investor Day Presentation to better determine how the story is progressing (lasts 3 hours, you've been warmed).
Figure 6: Strong PD-1 failed melanoma signal with general deepening of responses over time (Source: corporate slides)
Figure 7: Indication prioritization via means of administration (Source: corporate slides)
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $395M comparing favorably to net loss of $42.3M. R&D expenses rose to $29.5M, while SG&A rose to $11.4M. Management is guiding for cash runway into the second half of 2024.
Accumulated deficit since inception in 2015 is $311.2M per latest 10-K filing. As for prior financings, in October of 2020 the company sold roughly 4.7 million common shares at $40/share for gross proceeds of $40/share, in addition to pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.56M common shares at $39.99/share (represents more than a double from current levels).
Again, the two main catalysts that come to mind are PD-1 failed melanoma data by year end 2022 and pivotal CSCC results in early 2022. For CSCC, cemiplimab was approved in 2018 followed by pembrolizumab in 2020 (ORR ~35-45%, CRR~ 5-15%). Pivotal trial for RP1 combo has dual primary endpoint of CRR (complete response rate) and ORR (15% absolute difference required). For pivotal PD-1 failed melanoma trial, primary endpoint is ORR and I would think 30% or more would be quite good when looking at Iovance's data (mid to high 30's even better). Again, a second-line of anti-PD1 therapy achieves mid to high single digit ORR at best.
Data for RP2 and RP3 later in the year will determine which candidate moves forward to phase 2 studies.
As for leadership, CEO and co-founder Philip Astley-Spark was President & CEO of BioVex before it was sold to Amgen in 2011. Founder, President and Chief Research & Development Officer Robert Coffin was previously founder and CTO of BioVex. Chief Operating Officer Colin Love was SVP of Product Development at BioVex and remained at Amgen as VP of R&D Operations working on T-VEC until it was approved in 2015. Chief Commercial Officer Sushil Patel has highly relevant experience (prior served as Franchise Head for Lung, Skin, Tumor Agnostic, and Rare Cancers within Global Product Strategy at Genentech).
On the board of directors, it's interesting to find Paolo Pucci (CEO of ArQule which he sold to Merck (MRK) for $2.7B). Chairman of the Board Dieter Weinand is the Executive Vice President of Primary Care and a member of the Executive Committee at Sanofi.
As for institutional investors of note, Redmile Group owns 9.9% of the company and BVF (Biotechnology Value Fund) owns around 926,000 shares. Founder, President and Chief Research & Development Officer Robert Coffin owns nearly 1.8 million shares, while Co-Founder and CEO Philip Astley-Sparke owns around 1.4 million shares.
Compensation for CEO seems in line for a company this size ($533,000 base salary, $1.69M option awards and $226,525 non-equity incentive plan compensation).
As for competition, we've seen multiple competitors hit obstacles along the way that improves the case for Replimune. Iovance is the first that comes to mind, having reignited my interest here as a result. Also, compare a complicated 22-day GMP manufacturing process to Replimune's non-patient specific ("off the shelf") approach resulting in far more attractive COGS (cost of goods sold). Oncorus was another player in the oncolytic virus space I was keeping an eye on, but valuation has fallen by 90% in the past year (sub $30M market capitalization) after initial phase 1 data disappointed (1 RECIST response in 8 patients).
To conclude, if the valuation were at the same level as last time we owned this name, I would not be interested as it would require higher confidence on my part in efforts to expand to other solid tumor indications. However, at current levels, I view shares as attractively priced given potential for broad opportunity in skin cancers starting with PD-1 failed melanoma and CSCC. I appreciate how response rates are improving with the most recent data cutoff (not what one would expect), and note that abscopal effect (activity in uninjected lesions) has been observed unlike predecessor T-VEC. I also like that management has significant skin in the game and highly relevant prior experience (sold last oncolytic virus company to Amgen), although that's no guarantee in and of itself.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, REPL is a Buy and my suggestion is to accumulate dips into the near term. Clinical momentum should accelerate as initial pivotal readouts take place for lead indications, from there the company expanding into additional skin cancers and earlier line settings (broader opportunity) and finally into other solid tumor indications via RP2/RP3.
As for a possible price target, I could see shares returning to $30 (double from current levels) IF pivotal readouts hit their endpoints. That would equate to a $1.5B market cap (add another $300M for dilutive secondary offering to help them into commercialization), which is still significantly lower than the valuation of Iovance BioTherapeutics ($3B market capitalization) late last year before its fall from grace.
As for risk rating (1=low, 5= high), I'd put this one in the middle of the range (3) given the prior promising data observed for RP1 in multiple skin cancer indications and how response rates have improved over time with respectable durability. The company has a cash runway into 2H 2024 but I wouldn't be surprised to see additional dilution from a secondary offering in the second half of the year or early 2023 after pivotal data sets. Speaking of which, the key risk here is disappointing clinical data for the PD-1 failed melanoma readout as well as pivotal CSCC trial (prior promising results do not translate into higher number of patients). The stock could also be impacted by negative developments if the company announces that RP3 is discontinued, RP2 data in additional solid tumor patients disappoints or they take longer to move into planned expansion cohorts such as liver metastases.
For our purposes in ROTY, I currently own an 8% portfolio weighting with plans to hold patiently throughout this year and next for data catalysts and accelerating clinical momentum.
