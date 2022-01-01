alvarez

The Chart of the Day belongs to the auto parts company Modine Manufacturing (MOD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/25 the stock gained 92.07%.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, round tube plate fin, and motor and generator cooling coils; evaporator unit, fluid, transformer oil, gas, air blast, and dry and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

31.90+ Weighted Alpha

16.77% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

22 new highs and up 51.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 82.00%

Technical support level at 15.12

Recently traded at 16.68 with 50 day moving average of 12.12

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $806 million

P/E 12.02

Revenue expected to grow 11.60% this year and another 2.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 30.90% this year, an additional 34.80% next year and to continue to compound at an annual rate of 8.90% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 1 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts give average price targets at 19.50

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 93 to 13 that the stock will beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 23 to 1 for the same result

19,500 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Auto Parts and Equipment

Ranked Overall

288 out of 4664

Ranked in Sector

33 out of 537

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 38

