The Chart of the Day belongs to the auto parts company Modine Manufacturing (MOD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/25 the stock gained 92.07%.
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units. It also provides microchannel, heat recovery, round tube plate fin, and motor and generator cooling coils; evaporator unit, fluid, transformer oil, gas, air blast, and dry and brine coolers, as well as remote condensers; and coatings to protect against corrosion. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, including engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products comprising exhaust gas recirculation, engine oil, fuel, charge air, and intake air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers; and complete battery thermal management systems and electronics cooling packages. It serves heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; automobile, truck, bus, and specialty vehicle OEMs; agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment OEMs; and commercial and industrial equipment OEMs. The company has operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|5.00
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.64
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B
|A-
|A
|Growth
|B-
|C+
|C-
|Profitability
|C+
|C-
|C-
|Momentum
|A+
|C
|C-
|Revisions
|B
|B
|A-
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MOD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments