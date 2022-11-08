AndreyPopov

Foreword

All but ten equities and all of the funds listed in this August batch of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay collection, lie affordable (yet volatile and risky) bargains. One metric ($1k invested income>1 share price) fits all!

Two years and five months past the 2020 Ides of March market dip, and before other pull-backs yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may be now.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 10.58% to 58.47% Gains By August 2023

Six of ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend payouts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks, plus analysts median 1yr target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points for the gains estimated below. Note: target prices from lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades so identified to August 2023 were:

source: YCharts

Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) was forecast to net $584.70 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GIPR.

Broadmark Realty Capital (OTC:BMRK) netted $327.32 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BMRK.

2020 Bulkers Ltd (OTCPK:TTBKF) netted $253.40 based on dividends, alone less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for TTBKF.

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) netted $234.65 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) netted $174.34, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% greater than the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) netted $172.03 based on the median of annual price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 69% greater than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) netted $163.02 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% over the market as a whole.

SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) netted $142.11 based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) netted $128.39 based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $105.81 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 22.86% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 18% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

August’s Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produce numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, August 11 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from Yahoo/Finance. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) the high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and May 2020. Those reducing or curtailing dividends in May and June, 2020, included: Oxford Square Capital Corp; Partners Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital Inc; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust; H&R Real Estate Investment Trust; BTB Real Estate Investment Trust; American Finance Trust Inc; Mesa Royalty Trust; Solar Senior Capital Ltd; Ellington Financial Inc; Dividend Select 15 Corp; Chesswood Group Ltd; Sabine Royalty Trust; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd; Freehold Royalties Ltd; ARC Resources Ltd; Inter Pipeline Ltd; San Juan Basin Royalty Trust; Ag Growth International Inc.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced December 2019 it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continued with ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corp both transitioned to QPay in June, 2020. Within three months, however, both SCM and ARR returned to MoPay mode.

Capitala Finance Corp (LRFC) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, then suspended it as of May 3, 2020. Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ), however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments: "While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company’s common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company’s Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company’s distributions for those months." On June 2, 2020 the company declared $0.035 monthly distributions for July August and September, 2020 which have persisted for the past two years.

Top yield stock for July, 2018, June 2021, and September 2021, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements back in 2018: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September, 2018, and to $0.055 for May, 2020. However in August. 2020 ORC monthly dividend increased from $0.06 to $0.065 for September, October, and into 2021. Orc now pays a $0.045 monthly dividend but its price has fallen below $5.00 per share, and thus, isn't listed here.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, recovering, and adding members. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are also listed on U.S. OTC exchanges. Active listed MoPays priced over $2 were up from 71 in October to 73 in February 2021, and since October 2021 at the full strength of over 100 active, not seen for years. This list was limited to 107 by raising the share price limit to $5 and not listing dividends yielding over 26.5% or under 2.02%.

List One:

US Exchange Traded MoPay Dividend Equities by Yield

source: YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for August represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 1, 8, and 1 between the industrial, real estate, and financial services sectors.

First place went to the lone industrial sector representative in the top ten, 2020 Bulkers Ltd [1]

Then, eight real estate representatives placed second to eighth, and tenth: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [2]; Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (BRMK) [3]; Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IVREF) [4]; Ellington Financial Inc [5]; AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [6]; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [7]; Generation Income Properties Inc [8]; Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc (OTCPK:BREUF)[10].

Finally, one financial services sector member placed ninth, SLR Investment Corporation [9], which completed the August MoPay top ten equities list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upsides

Results from YCharts, shown below, show 30 MoPay dividend stocks (as of market closing price June 30) compared with the median of analyst target prices one year-out. The ten top-stocks displayed 2.19% to 48.76% price upsides for the next year based on analyst one-year target price estimates.

source: YCharts

Five (tinted) of ten on this top ten price upside list were also members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Generation Income Properties Inc [1], Broadmark Realty Capital Inc [2], Gladstone Commercial Corp [3], PennantPark Floating rate capital Ltd [4] Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [5]

The higher level five were, Ellington Financial Inc [6], SLR Investment Corp [7], Dynex Capital Inc [8], Stellus Capital investment Corp [9], and Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential to August 2023 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

MoPay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 12.07% or greater calculated as of August 11 determined the top ten. All 80 show assets under management [AUM] greater than $10M and are priced above $5 per share.

source: YCharts source: YCharts

Closed-end investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for per YCharts & Yahoo Finance data featured six closed-ended investment company [CEICs], two uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], and two open-ended investment companies [ETFs].

source: YCharts

Six closed end investment companies (CEICs) placed first, fourth, and sixth through ninth. They were: Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) [1]; Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) [4]; RiverNorth Opportunities (RIV) [6]; Source Capital (SOR) [7]; Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) [8]; XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) [9].

Two uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed second, and third: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) [2], and ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (CEFD) [3].

Finally, two open ended investment company [ETFs] placed fifth, and tenth Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) [5], and Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) [10] to complete the top-ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for August, 2022-23.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

source: YCharts

Note that the August 2022 top ten equity dividends are currently priced 3% under those of the top ten funds. In September they were 2% higher. Last June they were 1% higher. The price differences are found in the outlandishly high dividends attributed to the top equities or funds. Without those aberrations, funds are generally priced higher than the equities due to the overhead costs inherent in fund management.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

In June 2012 readers suggested the author include these funds, trusts, and partnerships in the MoPay article. A list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

Now we have a new decade of 2020 that began last January, and continued in February, March, April, early May, and mid May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. The progression continued in 2021 in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December. And carried-on in 2022, January, February, March, April, May, June/July and now August we compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the yield (and higher risk/volatility) should one be tempted to buy and hold Closed End Investments or Exchange Traded Funds and Notes.

Yield Metrics Found A 26.10% Advantage For The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield MoPay Equities In August

source: YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 25.32% VS. (12) 20.08% Net Gains from All Ten by August 2023

source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 26.1% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, Generation Income Properties Inc, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 58.47%.

source: YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of August 11 were: Innovis Real Estate Investment Trust; Generation Income Properties Inc; Broadmark Realty Capital Inc; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, with prices ranging from $5.58 to $8.68.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of August 11 were: Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc; 2020 Bulkers Ltd; AGNC Investment Corp; 2020 Bulkers Ltd; SLR Investment Corp; Ellington Financial Inc, whose prices ranged from $10.37 to $15.62.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, is today useful to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains, based on analyst targets, contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

August MoPay Equities List

(Alphabetical by Ticker)

source: YCharts

All but ten equities and all of the funds listed in this August collection of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share price. Here in the MoPay collection lie affordable yet volatile and risky bargains.

Two and almost one-half years after the 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pull-backs yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand. There have never been more to choose from. this month's list of 107 was accomplished by holding the minimum price per share for selection at $5 and boosting the minimum yield to 2%.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.