The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
8/25
|
9/9
|
0.2
|
0.225
|
12.50%
|
0.90%
|
30
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
9/14
|
10/5
|
0.64
|
0.725
|
13.28%
|
1.58%
|
16
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
9/7
|
10/3
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
7.41%
|
2.56%
|
7
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
9/22
|
10/5
|
0.79
|
0.81
|
2.53%
|
2.61%
|
20
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
9/22
|
10/14
|
0.175
|
0.2
|
14.29%
|
2.10%
|
7
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
9/16
|
10/11
|
0.633
|
0.7
|
10.58%
|
1.88%
|
18
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
8/31
|
9/30
|
0.61
|
0.66
|
8.20%
|
0.71%
|
7
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
8/22
|
9/6
|
0.51
|
0.65
|
27.45%
|
1.07%
|
59
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
8/17
|
9/22
|
0.42
|
0.44
|
4.76%
|
0.73%
|
11
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
9/7
|
0.4
|
86.6
|
1.85%
|
47
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
8/31
|
0.25
|
55.36
|
1.81%
|
11
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
9/15
|
0.79
|
99.11
|
3.19%
|
48
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
9/21
|
3.1
|
704.56
|
1.76%
|
8
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
8/31
|
0.02458
|
14.43
|
2.04%
|
8
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
9/7
|
0.165
|
25
|
2.64%
|
12
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/31
|
0.34
|
168.64
|
0.81%
|
20
|
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|
(OBNK)
|
8/31
|
0.15
|
45.48
|
1.32%
|
5
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
8/31
|
0.3475
|
48.61
|
2.86%
|
11
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
9/10
|
1.08
|
172.48
|
2.50%
|
55
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
9/2
|
0.4
|
178.23
|
0.90%
|
9
Tuesday Aug 16 (Ex-Div 8/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
9/8
|
1.94
|
248.39
|
3.12%
|
12
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
9/1
|
0.595
|
77.8
|
3.06%
|
51
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
8/31
|
0.905
|
60.27
|
6.01%
|
11
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
9/1
|
0.75
|
312.51
|
0.96%
|
46
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/29
|
0.14
|
108.44
|
0.52%
|
10
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
38.94
|
2.36%
|
12
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
9/8
|
0.24
|
108.07
|
0.89%
|
7
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
9/15
|
0.09
|
33.51
|
1.07%
|
11
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
9/1
|
0.22
|
61.05
|
1.44%
|
5
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
9/8
|
0.62
|
291.91
|
0.85%
|
20
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/1
|
0.97
|
90
|
4.31%
|
11
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
9/22
|
0.44
|
239.99
|
0.73%
|
11
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
9/1
|
0.34
|
40.95
|
3.32%
|
28
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
9/15
|
0.445
|
116.53
|
1.53%
|
29
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
9/1
|
0.23
|
141.56
|
0.65%
|
12
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
9/2
|
0.6
|
114.38
|
2.10%
|
5
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
8/25
|
0.41
|
58.22
|
2.82%
|
10
Wednesday Aug 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
8/30
|
0.45
|
45.81
|
3.93%
|
12
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
9/15
|
0.44
|
43.82
|
4.02%
|
20
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
9/8
|
0.22
|
54.8
|
1.61%
|
7
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
9/2
|
0.065
|
48.22
|
0.54%
|
7
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
9/1
|
1.57
|
227.76
|
2.76%
|
17
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
9/12
|
1.42
|
159.85
|
3.55%
|
35
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.5725
|
70.89
|
3.23%
|
17
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
9/9
|
0.33
|
39.2
|
3.37%
|
7
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
9/23
|
0.21375
|
14.84
|
5.76%
|
20
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/15
|
1.036
|
225.76
|
1.84%
|
13
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
9/2
|
0.14
|
44.02
|
1.27%
|
18
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
9/2
|
0.301
|
73.71
|
1.63%
|
21
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
9/9
|
0.7
|
322.97
|
0.87%
|
13
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
8/26
|
0.29
|
28.28
|
4.10%
|
7
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
9/9
|
1.04
|
137.43
|
3.03%
|
5
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
9/2
|
0.875
|
197.2
|
1.77%
|
12
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
9/9
|
0.6
|
251.61
|
0.95%
|
44
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
9/9
|
1.42
|
231.36
|
2.46%
|
12
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/2
|
0.56
|
137.31
|
1.63%
|
9
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
9/2
|
0.24
|
35
|
2.74%
|
12
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/9
|
0.48
|
40.59
|
4.73%
|
47
Thursday Aug 18 (Ex-Div 8/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
9/6
|
0.68
|
116.95
|
2.33%
|
38
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
9/13
|
0.5
|
35.46
|
5.64%
|
5
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.49
|
152.24
|
3.91%
|
64
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
9/14
|
0.55
|
136.87
|
1.61%
|
13
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
9/16
|
0.62
|
83
|
2.99%
|
18
|
Switch, Inc.
|
(SWCH)
|
9/1
|
0.0525
|
33.89
|
0.62%
|
5
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/7
|
0.92
|
196.93
|
1.87%
|
13
Friday Aug 19 (Ex-Div 8/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
|
(DLB)
|
8/31
|
0.25
|
80.75
|
1.24%
|
8
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
8/31
|
0.075
|
15.75
|
5.71%
|
10
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
9/6
|
1.13
|
165.3
|
2.73%
|
60
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
8/31
|
0.0456
|
26.02
|
2.10%
|
8
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
9/19
|
0.33
|
19.12
|
6.90%
|
9
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
9/6
|
0.65
|
243.06
|
1.07%
|
59
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/15
|
1.2
|
105.49
|
4.55%
|
14
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
8/19
|
1.25
|
1.7%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
1.4%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/17
|
0.1025
|
0.6%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/19
|
1.2
|
2.4%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
8/18
|
0.64
|
3.1%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
8/19
|
0.25
|
1.6%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
8/18
|
0.1975
|
2.2%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/19
|
0.29
|
3.5%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
8/19
|
0.12
|
3.2%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
8/18
|
0.195
|
0.8%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/19
|
0.41
|
4.0%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
8/22
|
0.18
|
2.2%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
8/19
|
0.23
|
2.2%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
8/17
|
0.21
|
3.1%
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
8/16
|
0.22
|
4.1%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
8/18
|
0.38
|
2.0%
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
8/19
|
0.4
|
0.8%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
8/17
|
0.145
|
3.5%
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
8/19
|
0.18
|
5.1%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
8/22
|
0.22
|
3.3%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/17
|
0.7
|
1.0%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
8/22
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
8/22
|
0.058
|
1.9%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/19
|
0.235
|
3.0%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
8/22
|
0.38
|
4.8%
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/19
|
0.3
|
5.3%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/17
|
0.34
|
3.3%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
8/19
|
0.5
|
2.3%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/18
|
0.3
|
3.8%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
8/16
|
1.15
|
2.5%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/19
|
0.33
|
3.4%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
8/19
|
0.42
|
2.8%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/19
|
0.15
|
1.2%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
