Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 14

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Badger Meter, Inc.

(BMI)

8/25

9/9

0.2

0.225

12.50%

0.90%

30

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

(BR)

9/14

10/5

0.64

0.725

13.28%

1.58%

16

H&R Block, Inc.

(HRB)

9/7

10/3

0.27

0.29

7.41%

2.56%

7

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

(IFF)

9/22

10/5

0.79

0.81

2.53%

2.61%

20

IF Bancorp, Inc.

(IROQ)

9/22

10/14

0.175

0.2

14.29%

2.10%

7

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

(JJSF)

9/16

10/11

0.633

0.7

10.58%

1.88%

18

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

(MLM)

8/31

9/30

0.61

0.66

8.20%

0.71%

7

Nordson Corporation

(NDSN)

8/22

9/6

0.51

0.65

27.45%

1.07%

59

ResMed Inc.

(RMD)

8/17

9/22

0.42

0.44

4.76%

0.73%

11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

(ADM)

9/7

0.4

86.6

1.85%

47

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

8/31

0.25

55.36

1.81%

11

Consolidated Edison, Inc.

(ED)

9/15

0.79

99.11

3.19%

48

Equinix, Inc.

(EQIX)

9/21

3.1

704.56

1.76%

8

Global Water Resources, Inc.

(GWRS)

8/31

0.02458

14.43

2.04%

8

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(HOMB)

9/7

0.165

25

2.64%

12

Lindsay Corporation

(LNN)

8/31

0.34

168.64

0.81%

20

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

(OBNK)

8/31

0.15

45.48

1.32%

5

PNM Resources, Inc.

(PNM)

8/31

0.3475

48.61

2.86%

11

Target Corporation

(TGT)

9/10

1.08

172.48

2.50%

55

Vulcan Materials Company

(VMC)

9/2

0.4

178.23

0.90%

9

Tuesday Aug 16 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Amgen Inc.

(AMGN)

9/8

1.94

248.39

3.12%

12

Black Hills Corporation

(BKH)

9/1

0.595

77.8

3.06%

51

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

(CCOI)

8/31

0.905

60.27

6.01%

11

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

(CSL)

9/1

0.75

312.51

0.96%

46

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

(FIX)

8/29

0.14

108.44

0.52%

10

First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

(FMBH)

9/1

0.23

38.94

2.36%

12

Forward Air Corporation

(FWRD)

9/8

0.24

108.07

0.89%

7

Griffon Corporation

(GFF)

9/15

0.09

33.51

1.07%

11

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

(LPX)

9/1

0.22

61.05

1.44%

5

Microsoft Corporation

(MSFT)

9/8

0.62

291.91

0.85%

20

Phillips 66

(PSX)

9/1

0.97

90

4.31%

11

ResMed Inc.

(RMD)

9/22

0.44

239.99

0.73%

11

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

(SBSI)

9/1

0.34

40.95

3.32%

28

Thomson Reuters Corporation

(TRI)

9/15

0.445

116.53

1.53%

29

Waste Connections, Inc.

(WCN)

9/1

0.23

141.56

0.65%

12

Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

(WD)

9/2

0.6

114.38

2.10%

5

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(ZION)

8/25

0.41

58.22

2.82%

10

Wednesday Aug 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Apartment Income REIT Corp.

(AIRC)

8/30

0.45

45.81

3.93%

12

Avista Corporation

(AVA)

9/15

0.44

43.82

4.02%

20

BWX Technologies, Inc.

(BWXT)

9/8

0.22

54.8

1.61%

7

Cognex Corporation

(CGNX)

9/2

0.065

48.22

0.54%

7

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

9/1

1.57

227.76

2.76%

17

Chevron Corporation

(CVX)

9/12

1.42

159.85

3.55%

35

Evergy, Inc.

(EVRG)

9/20

0.5725

70.89

3.23%

17

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.

(FDBC)

9/9

0.33

39.2

3.37%

7

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

(HCSG)

9/23

0.21375

14.84

5.76%

20

The Hershey Company

(HSY)

9/15

1.036

225.76

1.84%

13

Hawkins, Inc.

(HWKN)

9/2

0.14

44.02

1.27%

18

Microchip Technology Incorporated

(MCHP)

9/2

0.301

73.71

1.63%

21

Moody's Corporation

(MCO)

9/9

0.7

322.97

0.87%

13

Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

(MSBI)

8/26

0.29

28.28

4.10%

7

Park National Corporation

(PRK)

9/9

1.04

137.43

3.03%

5

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

(RS)

9/2

0.875

197.2

1.77%

12

The Sherwin-Williams Company

(SHW)

9/9

0.6

251.61

0.95%

44

Snap-on Incorporated

(SNA)

9/9

1.42

231.36

2.46%

12

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

9/2

0.56

137.31

1.63%

9

Washington Federal, Inc.

(WAFD)

9/2

0.24

35

2.74%

12

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

(WBA)

9/9

0.48

40.59

4.73%

47

Thursday Aug 18 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Atmos Energy Corporation

(ATO)

9/6

0.68

116.95

2.33%

38

Highwoods Properties, Inc.

(HIW)

9/13

0.5

35.46

5.64%

5

3M Company

(MMM)

9/12

1.49

152.24

3.91%

64

Primerica, Inc.

(PRI)

9/14

0.55

136.87

1.61%

13

Ryder System, Inc.

(R)

9/16

0.62

83

2.99%

18

Switch, Inc.

(SWCH)

9/1

0.0525

33.89

0.62%

5

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

9/7

0.92

196.93

1.87%

13

Friday Aug 19 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

(DLB)

8/31

0.25

80.75

1.24%

8

Gladstone Investment

(GAIN)

8/31

0.075

15.75

5.71%

10

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

9/6

1.13

165.3

2.73%

60

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

8/31

0.0456

26.02

2.10%

8

Manulife Financial Corporation

(MFC)

9/19

0.33

19.12

6.90%

9

Nordson Corporation

(NDSN)

9/6

0.65

243.06

1.07%

59

Prudential Financial, Inc.

(PRU)

9/15

1.2

105.49

4.55%

14

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

8/19

1.25

1.7%

AptarGroup, Inc.

(ATR)

8/17

0.38

1.4%

Brown & Brown, Inc.

(BRO)

8/17

0.1025

0.6%

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

8/19

1.2

2.4%

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

8/18

0.64

3.1%

California Water Service Group

(CWT)

8/19

0.25

1.6%

First Business Financial Services, Inc.

(FBIZ)

8/18

0.1975

2.2%

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

8/19

0.29

3.5%

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

8/19

0.12

3.2%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

(FELE)

8/18

0.195

0.8%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

(FIBK)

8/19

0.41

4.0%

Global Industrial Company

(GIC)

8/22

0.18

2.2%

Home Bancorp, Inc.

(HBCP)

8/19

0.23

2.2%

Heritage Financial Corporation

(HFWA)

8/17

0.21

3.1%

Independent Bank Corporation

(IBCP)

8/16

0.22

4.1%

Independent Bank Group, Inc.

(IBTX)

8/18

0.38

2.0%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

(JBHT)

8/19

0.4

0.8%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

(LBAI)

8/17

0.145

3.5%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

(LSBK)

8/19

0.18

5.1%

Matthews International Corporation

(MATW)

8/22

0.22

3.3%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

8/17

0.7

1.0%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

(MPB)

8/22

0.2

2.6%

Mueller Water Products, Inc

(MWA)

8/22

0.058

1.9%

NiSource Inc.

(NI)

8/19

0.235

3.0%

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

8/22

0.38

4.8%

PetMed Express, Inc.

(PETS)

8/19

0.3

5.3%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

(SASR)

8/17

0.34

3.3%

SouthState Corporation

(SSB)

8/19

0.5

2.3%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

(STBA)

8/18

0.3

3.8%

Texas Instruments Incorporated

(TXN)

8/16

1.15

2.5%

Unum Group

(UNM)

8/19

0.33

3.4%

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

8/19

0.42

2.8%

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

8/19

0.15

1.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, CMI, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

