Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 8/25 9/9 0.2 0.225 12.50% 0.90% 30 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 9/14 10/5 0.64 0.725 13.28% 1.58% 16 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 9/7 10/3 0.27 0.29 7.41% 2.56% 7 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 9/22 10/5 0.79 0.81 2.53% 2.61% 20 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 9/22 10/14 0.175 0.2 14.29% 2.10% 7 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 9/16 10/11 0.633 0.7 10.58% 1.88% 18 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 8/31 9/30 0.61 0.66 8.20% 0.71% 7 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 8/22 9/6 0.51 0.65 27.45% 1.07% 59 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 8/17 9/22 0.42 0.44 4.76% 0.73% 11 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 15 (Ex-Div 8/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 9/7 0.4 86.6 1.85% 47 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 8/31 0.25 55.36 1.81% 11 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 9/15 0.79 99.11 3.19% 48 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/21 3.1 704.56 1.76% 8 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 8/31 0.02458 14.43 2.04% 8 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 9/7 0.165 25 2.64% 12 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 8/31 0.34 168.64 0.81% 20 Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) 8/31 0.15 45.48 1.32% 5 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 8/31 0.3475 48.61 2.86% 11 Target Corporation (TGT) 9/10 1.08 172.48 2.50% 55 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 9/2 0.4 178.23 0.90% 9 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 16 (Ex-Div 8/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 1.94 248.39 3.12% 12 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 9/1 0.595 77.8 3.06% 51 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8/31 0.905 60.27 6.01% 11 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/1 0.75 312.51 0.96% 46 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/29 0.14 108.44 0.52% 10 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 9/1 0.23 38.94 2.36% 12 Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 9/8 0.24 108.07 0.89% 7 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/15 0.09 33.51 1.07% 11 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 9/1 0.22 61.05 1.44% 5 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9/8 0.62 291.91 0.85% 20 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/1 0.97 90 4.31% 11 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/22 0.44 239.99 0.73% 11 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/1 0.34 40.95 3.32% 28 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 9/15 0.445 116.53 1.53% 29 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 9/1 0.23 141.56 0.65% 12 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/2 0.6 114.38 2.10% 5 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8/25 0.41 58.22 2.82% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 8/30 0.45 45.81 3.93% 12 Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/15 0.44 43.82 4.02% 20 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/8 0.22 54.8 1.61% 7 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 9/2 0.065 48.22 0.54% 7 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/1 1.57 227.76 2.76% 17 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 9/12 1.42 159.85 3.55% 35 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.5725 70.89 3.23% 17 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/9 0.33 39.2 3.37% 7 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 9/23 0.21375 14.84 5.76% 20 The Hershey Company (HSY) 9/15 1.036 225.76 1.84% 13 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 9/2 0.14 44.02 1.27% 18 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/2 0.301 73.71 1.63% 21 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9/9 0.7 322.97 0.87% 13 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/26 0.29 28.28 4.10% 7 Park National Corporation (PRK) 9/9 1.04 137.43 3.03% 5 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 9/2 0.875 197.2 1.77% 12 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 9/9 0.6 251.61 0.95% 44 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 9/9 1.42 231.36 2.46% 12 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/2 0.56 137.31 1.63% 9 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/2 0.24 35 2.74% 12 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 9/9 0.48 40.59 4.73% 47 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 18 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/6 0.68 116.95 2.33% 38 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 9/13 0.5 35.46 5.64% 5 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.49 152.24 3.91% 64 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/14 0.55 136.87 1.61% 13 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 9/16 0.62 83 2.99% 18 Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 9/1 0.0525 33.89 0.62% 5 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/7 0.92 196.93 1.87% 13 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 19 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 8/31 0.25 80.75 1.24% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 8/31 0.075 15.75 5.71% 10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/6 1.13 165.3 2.73% 60 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8/31 0.0456 26.02 2.10% 8 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.33 19.12 6.90% 9 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 9/6 0.65 243.06 1.07% 59 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/15 1.2 105.49 4.55% 14 Click to enlarge

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 8/19 1.25 1.7% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 8/17 0.38 1.4% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 8/17 0.1025 0.6% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/19 1.2 2.4% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/18 0.64 3.1% California Water Service Group (CWT) 8/19 0.25 1.6% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8/18 0.1975 2.2% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/19 0.29 3.5% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 8/19 0.12 3.2% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 8/18 0.195 0.8% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 8/19 0.41 4.0% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 8/22 0.18 2.2% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 8/19 0.23 2.2% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8/17 0.21 3.1% Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 8/16 0.22 4.1% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 8/18 0.38 2.0% J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 8/19 0.4 0.8% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 8/17 0.145 3.5% Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 8/19 0.18 5.1% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 8/22 0.22 3.3% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/17 0.7 1.0% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 8/22 0.2 2.6% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/22 0.058 1.9% NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/19 0.235 3.0% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 8/22 0.38 4.8% PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 8/19 0.3 5.3% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8/17 0.34 3.3% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 8/19 0.5 2.3% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8/18 0.3 3.8% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 8/16 1.15 2.5% Unum Group (UNM) 8/19 0.33 3.4% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 8/19 0.42 2.8% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 8/19 0.15 1.2% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.