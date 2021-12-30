Will Stock Buyback Tax Hurt Apple Shareholders?

Aug. 14, 2022 6:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)20 Comments17 Likes
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
4.67K Followers

Summary

  • The Inflation Reduction Act will impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.
  • Apple has one of the most prolific share repurchase programs around.
  • Here's how the new tax will affect the company and its shareholders.

Stock Buyback Market Ticker Prices Share Repurchase 3d Illustration

iQoncept

Why are share repurchases so popular?

When companies have extra cash, they may pay dividends to shareholders, perform stock buybacks (also called share repurchases), invest the money back into the company, or a combination of the three, which is generally the case.

Companies often choose buybacks over dividends because there are several advantages.

1. The company increases its earnings-per-share ((EPS)) by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

This also lowers the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which usually drives up the stock price. In short: it makes the company's results look marvelous and gives us, the investors, a bigger piece of the pie.

2. Stock buybacks have massive tax advantages for shareholders holding investments in taxable accounts.

Qualified dividends are taxed at the long-term capital gains tax rate, which is 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on your tax bracket. The 15% rate applies to most people as it encompasses incomes between $41,675 and $459,750 for single filers.

Corporations shield investors from this tax by using extra cash for buybacks instead of dividends. This way, investors won't have a taxable event until they sell the shares.

There are other ancillary benefits but let's not get completely bogged down in weeds.

What is the new excise tax on stock buybacks?

The U.S. corporate tax rate has changed many times in its history. It now stands at 21%, the lowest rate since the 1940s. Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the rate was 35% going back to 1993 and much higher going back to the 1950s.

This has left some companies with hoards of cash and caused stock buybacks to explode - something cheered by shareholders and not looked upon fondly by some people and politicians. Total buybacks in 2021 were around $850 billion.

With Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) leading the way.

The new tax appears pretty simple - a 1% excise on the value of share repurchases to be paid for by the company.

How will the new tax affect Apple and its shareholders?

Apple buys back its stock at an incredible pace. Buybacks will total nearly $385 billion over the last five fiscal years once 2022 is in the books, as shown below.

Apple stock buybacks share repurchases dividends

Data source: Apple. Chart by author. 2022 estimate by author based on figures through Q3.

$385 billion amounts to nearly 14% of Apple's current market cap.

The stock's price has soared as the outstanding shares have shrunk considerably, as shown below.

Chart
AAPL data by YCharts

The new tax would cost Apple about $860 million annually at the current pace of buybacks.

Apple reported $94.7 billion in net income for fiscal 2021. The 1% buyback excise tax would reduce this to around $93.8 billion. It would also reduce diluted EPS from $5.61 to about $5.56, as shown below.

Effects on Apple of 1% buyback tax share repurchases Apple

Data source: Apple. Chart and after 1% figures by author.

Apple stock currently trades at 30.7 times fiscal 2021 EPS. Applying the same ratio to the lower EPS figure would theoretically drop the share price by about $1.50 - hardly a market-moving figure.

Of course, it's not that simple. Many other ratios that investors use to value stocks won't be affected at all, so the stock price is not destined to fall a specific amount.

What options does Apple have?

Apple has several maneuvers it can make.

First, companies will likely significantly accelerate buybacks through the end of 2022 because the tax won't take effect until 2023.

Next, many have suggested that companies simply repurchase 99% of the planned amount and use the 1% saved to pay the tax. This is a terrific plan if cash flow is the chief concern. But it will still hurt net income and EPS slightly.

Apple could also choose to increase the dividend and lower buybacks. This will lower the company's tax burden. But it has two significant drawbacks. First, the share count won't shrink as quickly, so EPS will still be affected. Second, it essentially shifts the tax burden to shareholders. This is exacerbated because many shareholders will pay 15% tax on these dividends - well above the 1% excise tax rate.

So what's the bottom line?

It boils down to determining the most advantageous way to reward shareholders with billions of dollars of free cash flow - what an excellent problem to have!

The tax will probably have a trivial adverse effect on shareholders of companies who spend tremendous amounts of money on buybacks. On the other hand, the corporate tax rate is still the lowest in many decades, and stocks continue to be premium vehicles for wealth accumulation.

The best path forward for Apple is to continue business as usual and foot the 1% tax for shareholders.

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
4.67K Followers
My philosophy is to invest in equities with focus on companies which produce generous amounts of positive cash-flow and have growth opportunities to benefit medium to long-term investors. I have a diversified portfolio including growth and value equities, REITs, dividend stocks, and like to use options for income when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA, however I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I try to remember Mark Twain's wisdom: "It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so"Thank you very much for reading and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

20 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (20)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.