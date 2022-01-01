Dear Readers,
When I last wrote about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), I viewed the company as overvalued. This was due to overall muted earnings by the company. I still own a solid stake in the company - and it continues to go up and down here, with my current stake at about 2% TPV.
We've been through why the company is currently trading down. It's all about the rate case changes and corresponding decline that we've seen - though we've also seen a fair bit of recovery since then.
Since my last article, the company has basically done a +/- 0% - or very close to it.
Let's look at where things are today.
So, as I said in my last article - the fundamentals of pinnacle west haven't really changed insofar as the company goes. What has changed are the prospects for the rate case. However, despite these issues, the company's operating geography remains one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, which translates into very strong consumer trends and a continued EPS growth target of 5-7% because of a 1.5-2.5% retail customer growth per year - despite the negative rate case.
The company also remains at BBB+ - the recent rate issues haven't changed that. And even if all of the expected rate headwinds materialize, the company's payout ratio and 4.2+% yield at the current price, remain as safe as clear spring water, based on the company's forecasted 2022-2024E EPS. I do not consider it likely in any way, that the company will be facing any issues that warrant a dividend cut.
My M.O remains to buy this company at a very cheap valuation - which is why I bought some shares when the company dropped well below $70/share not that long ago. That also means though, that the case today isn't necessarily as positive as we've seen in the past.
The rate case issues, as I wrote in my last piece, actually simplify the thesis for PNW. Why? Because it really does cap the potential upside, we can get from this investment for the coming few years. The combination of the company-forecasted required capital investments, combined with PNW's clear statement that it won't be tapping equity as a funding source until the end of the next (not this recent) rate case, means that the business needs to fund these costs from operational cash flow and debt either from holding or PNW itself.
The latest results we have are the 2Q22. For this quarter, we're really starting to see some of the impacts from the rate case - but despite this, the company isn't really trading down. The EPS is down to $1.45/share, impacted in part by a base rate impact of around a quarter of a dollar or so. Guidance for the year remains at $3.9-$4.1, which more than covers the company dividend, and the EPS growth guidance is very much intact.
Meanwhile, the company's current capital deployment plan guides for around $1.5B per year, or $4.7B until 2024E. This is a mix of clean generation, transmission investments, distribution investments (above all), and other investments. This is crucial both in order to harden the distribution infrastructure as well as support Arizona's population growth.
The latest rate case was a bit of a horror show. The company hopes that the next few rate cases will have a more positive outcome for the company, allowing for a higher RoE.
One of the main worries investors may have until the next rate case is whether the company is going to dilute current shareholders given the investment plans. The company is assuaging fears here and is clear in the communication that there are no plans to issue any equity whatsoever.
Instead, investments will be funded with operational cash flow, APS debt, PNW debt, and equity alternatives, fulfilling the $4.7B in capital requirements.
The rate case also hasn't impacted the maturity schedule. No significant maturities for the next 2-3 years, with most of the debt after 2028. This company isn't in any fundamental danger and remains a safe sort of utility investment.
Pinnacle West is a good example of why utilities are indeed stable investments that warrant your money if you're looking for conservative cash flows. Despite the heavy impact of the rate case, PNW has recovered nicely. PNW's plan to support its growth, reliability and ESG transition is on track.
A few planned outages will impact the company during 2022. Arizona and PNW usually face only marginal impacts from weather effects, and this was true for 1Q22, which saw only a $1M variance from normal in quarterly impact.
I want forecastability from my utilities, and PNW, despite everything, gives me just that.
So, with little changes in the fundamentals, and the valuation going up and down, let's see how the company's forecast has changed.
The issue with PNW's valuation is, unsurprisingly, the impact from the rate case. The current forecast calls for a mid-point sort of EPS forecast of $4/share, which is a 26% YoY EPS decline. This means that we really want to make sure we buy this company cheap.
This is no longer the case at a price of $77.3/share. That'd be a good price, or a decent one, if the company had received a favorable outcome, which the company did not. Beyond 2022, the current forecasts go in-line with the company's own expectations, making that an EPS growth per year of 5-7% or so.
What this strictly means is, even at a premium upside of 18x P/E, the upside is no higher than 7.5% per year - at most. I wouldn't go any higher than this. At trough valuation less than 2 months ago, that upside was above 12% per year, which is much more digestible to me. At this valuation...not so much.
In terms of the rate case specifics, 2022 is expected to be the heaviest impact of all. The current forecast lies at the midpoint of the company's own guidance, with 15 analysts forecasting a $4/share average. Not exactly a positive YoY development.
So you can see why there are now reasons to be far less excited for the company's prospects. Because what makes utilities such great investments is working clearly against PNW - the forecastability of its earnings and cash flows. I'm at a fairly high degree of certainty that PNW's earnings won't be materially better than what's being forecasted here.
I love investing in utilities - but my current focus based on valuation isn't PNW, but Finnish Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF). Still, 2 months ago, my utility of choice was PNW. It's all about buying these companies at the right valuation - namely, a cheap valuation.
However, some of the advantages of a utility remain here. Take forecast accuracy for one. Historical forecast accuracy with a 10% MoE is 100%. 100%. The company doesn't beat forecasts, it doesn't fail them, they're very clear in what happens. Other utilities are very similar. Yields and dividends are typically very stable.
That means that PNW's 5% EPS decline until 2024E on an annual basis, as I see it, is more or less etched in stone - or a 5-7% annual increase from a 2022E level, if you prefer. It's there - and neither we nor the company can do anything about it.
This leaves us with relatively low levels of RoR, even in a relatively positive case. I want 9% or above annualized RoR - as usual.
PNW once again does not give me that potential at this price. I've already seen some profits in the investments and realized about 0.4% of it by divesting above $80/share. I have no plans, in this market situation, to divest more. Nor will I be buying more unless the company drops down again.
There are utility investments across the world that yield far more consistent and predictable, higher upsides than does PNW at this time. Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is a very good example of such a business. Its upside, based on a current valuation of 14X and an upside to a 15.7X P/E until 2024, yields annualized RoR of 27%, or 85% in total RoR. The yield is similar to PNW, and it shares the company's BBB+ credit rating.
What's more, its market cap is almost 7X that of PNW. There is also Fortum, as I mentioned. I invested in the Finnish giant when it was above a 10% yield - and while the company is in a problematic situation, the assets here are absolutely stellar, and the ownership situation is beyond safe (more on that in my Fortum-specific articles).
My point here is, be careful with your utility investments. You can't buy this too expensively, and you need to be aware of the rate case impacts that are possible in these kinds of investments. What you want here is income stability with the potential of some upside or reversal.
If you can get this, then a utility like PNW is investable.
Here, not so much.
For that reason, I'm sticking with my "HOLD".
My thesis for PNW is as follows:
Here are my criteria, with the fulfilled demands in italic.
Thank you for reading.
This article was written by
36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOJCF, PNW, ENLAY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
