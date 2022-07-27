This article will be divided into three sections: Fundamentals, Technicals, and Tactics. In the section on tactics, it will explore a simple structure of partial covered calls with SPXL, a leveraged S&P ETF, to show how options protection can enable large gains with relative safety. And since some like to keep it simple, we'll also look at how a simple SPY investment would have produced gains in this miserable 2022 market.
The first thing to understand is that despite the spin, a strong jobs market at the start of a recession is not, and has never been, a reason to believe the economy is healthy. In the next graph, recessions are shaded in grey and the unemployment rate is the line. Without exception, unemployment lags the start of each recession. This one will be no exception.
I've been around this stuff for a long time and recessions have always been measured as declines in GDP; that's why they're called recessions. The National Bureau of Economic Research will ultimately decide to label it, but that delay just provides temporary cover for political spin. If you want to see historical details from NEBR, this link will provide it.
For me, one of the saddest things is watching J. Powell, who should be independent, adopt the language of the political class. After spending years fueling the worst inflation since 1980, he's now trying to behave like Paul Voelker, except he doesn't seem up to it. His talk of a soft landing is nonsense, and in his last presser this quote caught my attention: "Russia’s war on Ukraine has boosted prices for gasoline and food" (page 2 of the transcript). Spinning the causes of the inflation surge after he and his predecessor monetized ballooning US debt for years does not inspire confidence.
So, this is one likely scenario, in broad terms, for how the economy and markets plays out from here.
Markets anticipate fundamentals by about 6 months. I don't think this rally signals a market bottom, but I'm also aware that fundamental factors, while providing context, are a terrible market-timing tool. And that brings me to technicals.
Investopedia defines technical analysis, in part, as "analyzing statistical trends gathered from trading activity, such as price movement and volume." I've never been a big fan of charting, but I've found that implied volatility ("IV") of options, and changing trends in implied volatility, are excellent indicators of coming market risk. Fortunately, VIX, and the VIX futures (VX) term structure are available to provide real insights into how implied volatility is expected to evolve in the future. VIX is an index reflecting the implied volatility of S&P options directly; VX or VIX futures reflect the market perception of future implied volatility.
It might be worth connecting a few dots. Volatility and risk are synonymous, but by itself, observed volatility is non-directional. In other words, a high observed volatility means prices swing widely, but it does not necessarily indicate prices will fall. But implied volatility indicates that options are trading at a premium, and options are deployed with a hedging bias. If you question that, look at how IVs grow as strike prices progress downward. This table from Fidelity shows how implied volatility grows substantially with lower strikes for Jan-23 options, both calls and puts. Among 20 strikes, the high-end exhibits 17% IVs and the bottom 26% IVs.
The IV-skew phenomenon dates back to the flash crash of 1987 when traders began bidding up deeper strikes, paying more for protection against negative surprises. That skew continues today.
So, when implied volatility rises, it signals a perception of coming price declines, or perhaps declines have already begun stoking greater fear; that's why VIX rises when markets are stressed. But to exploit any predictive value, we need a window on the future and that's why the VIX futures curve is so important. This is the VIX futures curve as it evolved since early August. As the futures quote for the first contract month (prompt month) falls, it signals a lowering of imminent risk perceptions; when it rises, higher risk perceptions. But are risk levels sufficient to warrant a buy or a sell?
To answer that question, it is necessary to put the changes in a historical context. By measuring the shape of the curve and how it changes over multiple look-back periods, and then comparing that data to historical market inflection points, it is possible to identify periods when fear is an appropriate response, quantitatively and statistically, not just emotionally.
This next graph shows three metrics used in the model governing recent buy and sell signals at EZV Algorithms; they indicate how the shape of the curve (SHAPE) changed along with two different slope readings.
I won't go into detail, but the term structure ("SHAPE") has been contango, i.e., early months discounted vs. later months, and that's a positive. The Slope metrics have been improving gradually and the longer-period Slope.2 has been improving steadily.
As the slopes exceeded breach levels on July 28th, a buy signal was generated. You can also see the prior sell signal when Slope.1 breached in mid-July. Using this signal methodology produced good YTD results, particularly in a turbulent bearish market.
The first column of numbers is probably self-explanatory. It shows that SPY, if held this year, produced a (10.1%) loss while EZV.SPY, as governed by the signals, generated a 2.6% gain. Signals are composed of buy or sell using a variable commitment level on buy intervals.
The last two columns require explanation, and that brings us to tactics.
Fundamentals are a poor timing device, but they provide a context which cannot be ignored. This section will be divided into Commitment Levels and Option-Protected Structures.
Commitment Levels
Before the 2022 market fell into correction territory or bear-market territory some things were obvious.
Because of these factors our model portfolio has held no Nasdaq positions and constrained S&P-related commitments to zero during sell intervals, and as low as 25% of normal levels during some buy intervals in the worst periods in 2022.
Option-Protected Structures
My own favorite trading vehicle has been SPXL, a 3X-leveraged ETF, held in smaller portfolio portions than would typically be devoted to S&P-type investments. In normal times I'll devote 30% of my portfolio to SPXL. There are three reasons for this. First, it frees the remainder of my portfolio for yield investments which will be paying decent dividends by year end 2022. Second, the algorithm, by constraining drawdowns, turns volatility decay into a positive. Third, by using covered calls in conjunction with the algorithm, compound growth in the neighborhood of 60% on the invested portion is attainable with reasonable drawdown exposure.
Structures can be customized to any risk-reward appetite using a Monte Carlo tool available to EZV members. This is the risk profile of my current structure using 50% short-call coverage.
Remember, at a 30% portfolio commitment, the 56.8% CAGR shown above would contribute 17% average gains per year at the portfolio level. The drawdown would be very small (2%) in the average case, but even at 98% confidence (one in 50 outcomes) drawdowns of (24%) would translate to (7%) at the portfolio level.
And that brings me back to the YTD performance:
The "MC" in that table is an abbreviation for 'Monte Carlo Strategies', the most recent of which is depicted in the earlier Monte Carlo table. The right-most column includes a 2021 carry over structure that earned gains overall, but lost money in January. The column labeled 'Since Initial MC of Jan-27' includes all structures initiated this year.
I'm not sure it's a fair assessment to extrapolate a six-month experience, but the 13.8% gain since Jan 27th would extrapolate to a 26.8% gain over 252 trading days. That would fit neatly between the 98%-confidence CAGR and the average in the Monte Carlo assessment; in fact, it falls almost precisely at one standard deviation below average. Given the ugliness of 2022 YTD markets, that's a favorable outcome.
The short calls and the Monte Carlo assessments add some complexity, but on balance I believe this particular market calls for the extra effort. Both returns and risk characteristics have borne that out. I've got a bevy of statistics that indicate drawdown potential will be tolerable without the option protection once this market has bounced off a definable bottom, and unmitigated returns are likely to be better.
The VIX has declined now to less than 20 and I've become slightly more aggressive in recent weeks. The 50% short-call coverage had been 100% in the prior structure through the sell signal in mid-July. Also, the commitment model has progressed from 25% of normal to 100% although I've been implementing that gradually.
Market participants have now largely digested the two negative GDP quarters and the current Fed posture, tightening into 2023. I expect the recession to deepen, but even that will become apparent in the next few months. There are always black swan possibilities, but I think grey swans are of particular concern these days, particularly as relates to China. Ultimately, the algorithm will tend to beat market returns with diminished risk, but now, given the grey swan concerns, I'll also deploy some mitigation via the Monte Carlo-derived structures.
Thanks for reading. -- Mike Gettings
This chart is reprinted from a post of January 11, 2022.
Try EZV Algorithms, but don't expect a miracle in two weeks. Even the big historical returns accrue slowly. In the two weeks you'll get orientation material, access to intraday updates of the EZV algorithm's metrics, two chat rooms, weekly performance reports and postings, as well as access to the author who will answer questions that might come up. You'll also get the opportunity to stop making market-timing decisions based on destructive fear-and-greed instincts. Run a risk-mitigated portfolio that earns outsized returns using quantitative metrics.
This article was written by
Mr. Gettings is CEO of RiskCentrix, a firm that specializes in the establishment of disciplined programs for commodity risk mitigation, the integration of enterprise risk programs with financial management, and support in the area of risk-cognizant strategy formulation. He has 35+ years experience, originally in regulatory affairs with a major utility, then as founder and president of a natural gas marketing and trading firm. As a consultant, for the last 20 years he has developed and implemented innovative approaches to risk assessment and mitigation for utilities, power generators, and energy-intensive industrial firms. More recently he is retired, but for occasional consulting. He manages his own portfolio using many of the quantitative methods deployed throughout his career.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. I follow the algorithm very closely, but my own decisions could diverge occasionally based on personal circumstances. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolios, I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm and my own portfolio as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.
