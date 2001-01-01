Shares of budding ADC player Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) have risen by 168% over the past 3 years. So far in 2022, they have posted a gain of +21%.
I've been quite skeptical of this one over the past year, especially given possible safety signal for their lead ADC program (NaPi2b target) in the form of pneumonitis in 9 out of 145 patients including one Grade 5 event (death). This rate was much higher than predecessor lifastuzumab vedotin, which makes me wonder whether this specific issue is target related or rather specific to this particular ADC (thanks to JQ on Twitter).
Also, while the company has been operating since 2001, they have yet to approach pivotal or regulatory finish line for any product candidate in development.
On the pro side, much like my recent write-up on Sutro Biopharma, I'm a fan of management's partnership & business development savvy including the decision to discontinue NaPi2b ADC in NSCLC (bar was too high) and partner HER2-targeting ADC with GlaxoSmithKline for $100M upfront (saves the company from burning cash in an area of high competition).
With market capitalization of $735M and $400M enterprise valuation, my initial take is that risk/reward profile remains attractive as lead ADC UpRi moves forward in 3 mid-to-late stage studies and phase 1 trial for B7-H4 Dolasynthen ADC gets underway (particular utility in breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers).
Let's take a closer look to see what we uncover here.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares hit a high in the mid-twenties back in 2020. From there, they've steadily fallen to lows below $4 level before recently rebounding back above $7. My initial take is that share price appears to be extended and I would encourage readers to wait for a pullback below 50 day moving average before considering a pilot position.
My prior notes on the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Webcast were helpful in getting sense of the bigger picture at Mersana:
Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 3: Promising activity for UpRi in heavily pretreated population (Source: corporate presentation)
On February 3rd the company announced a research collaboration and license agreement inked with Janssen Biotech (part of Johnson & Johnson). Mersana received $40M upfront and remains eligible for over $1 billion in total milestones plus mid-single-digit to low double-digit royalties on net sales. The collaboration leverages the Dolasynthen platform (enables precise control of drug-to-antibody ratio as well as ability to vary DAR across a broad range). According to deal terms, Janssen will provide proprietary antibodies for three targets.
In August, the company announced global collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for XMT-2056 (targeting novel epitope of HER2 via the Immunosynthen platform). Mersana received $100M upfront option purchase fee and management wisely retained options for US profit-sharing and co-promotion. Phase 1 study will investigate potential in a range of HER2-expressing tumors including breast, gastric and non-small cell lung cancer. Mersana is also eligible for up to $1.36 billion in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties on global net sales.
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $225M which does not include $100M upfront payment from GSK. Operational runway is 1.5 years or so considering net cash used in operating activities of $44M. Research and development expenses increased by 50% to $41M, while G&A nearly doubled to $14.8M.
As for the conference call, for the UPLIFT study of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, they are on track to announce enrollment completion by the end of Q3 positioning them for topline readout and BLA filing in 2023.
As for institutional investors of note, BB Biotech owns a 5.8% stake and Bain Capital owns a 4.2% stake. CEO Anna Protopapas owns over 300,000 shares.
As for executive compensation, cash component (and equity awards for that matter) seem quite reasonable for a company this size. The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
Figure 4: Executive compensation table (Source: proxy filing)
As for prior financings, May 2020 equity offering was priced at $19 per share (more than a double from current levels).
Accumulated deficit is $450M, which seems reasonable considering this company was founded all the way back in 2001.
As for IP, patent portfolio consists of 22 issued US patents, 13 pending non-provisional US applications, five pending provisional US applications, 102 issued foreign patents and other associated pending PCT patent applications. Patents covering Fleximer ADC platform are projected to expire in 2032, while those covering Dolaflexin platform expire 2034 to 2038.
To conclude, it's clear that partnership progress here is providing Mersana Therapeutics multiple shots on goal with increasingly attractive economic terms via upfront payments as well as co-development options and higher share of royalties. On the other hand, I remain highly skeptical of lead candidate UpRi's potential to establish a beachhead and become broadly used in ovarian cancer given competition from other companies such as Immunogen and potential adverse events of concern. Enterprise value of $400M appears to have gotten ahead of itself, and the right decision for me as an investor is to wait patiently on the sidelines for the story to progress to gain greater clarity and potentially a better entry point. B7-H4 ADC is perhaps the most attractive shot on goal to my eyes given broad expression across solid tumors, but again I need to see initial data before I can take further action.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, MRSN is a Buy below the $5 level as partnerships make the story more attractive, offering multiple shots on goal. Again, at the current valuation I cannot justify chasing the stock, even for a pilot position.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I will keep an eye on clinical progress particularly for the B7-H4 program and also for UpRi across various ovarian cancer studies (close eye on safety and durability).
Key risks include disappointing pivotal data for UpRi in 2023, clinical setbacks including for trials seeking to expand use to additional indications, setbacks with partnerships, further dilution in 2023 (secondary offering is likely) and substantial competition in certain cancers such as ovarian and lung cancer.
For our purposes in ROTY again, I cannot justify entry at the current valuation and will keep an eye on the story from the sidelines. The ADC space on the whole is increasingly attractive given consolidation of larger players and the potential for next-generation technologies to unlock new targets and broad indications. However, that's not excuse to throw caution to the wind with these more speculative players until a clear path to market is unveiled and valuation presents an attractive risk/reward profile.
