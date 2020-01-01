Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has struggled as it's back to a market capitalization of just over $160 million. However, despite that weakness, the company still has an impressive portfolio of assets and continues to move forward on consolidating its debt. That strength will result in substantial shareholder returns.
Summit Midstream Partners had reasonable 2Q 2022 results in relation to the company's guidance. The company earned just under $51 million in adjusted EBITDA with just under $26 million in DCF. The company sold Double E related gathering assets for roughly $75 million, and managed to reduce total debt by $82 million with more than $250 million in new liquidity.
Those are incredibly strong financial results for a company with just over $160 million in market cap, but there's also a lot baked into those numbers financially. It's also worth noting that the majority of that $51 million to $26 million conversion is the interest expenditures. The company's interest expenditures cost it almost $90 million annualized.
The company has a strong portfolio of assets well distributed.
The company's enterprise value of roughly $1.5 billion is supported by roughly $1.25 billion in total debt. The company's assets are spread across a number of major basins in the United States, with a number of the company's strongest volumes in the northeast. The company has strong gross margins with a >8 year average contracted life.
The company's gathering & processing assets have numerous customers. The company's volumes are 77% natural gas, meaning it's much more dependent on local natural gas demand versus oil. We expect that to help protect the company for the long-term. The company has a total AMI of 3 million acres, with many in heavily producing areas.
The breakdown of the company's assets is visible above. The largest source of the company's strength is in the Northeast where the company's LTM EBITDA was more than $83 million with a 9 year weighted average contract life. The company's assets across the boards are contracted to numerous companies with high single-digit years of contract life.
Across the board, the company's volumes have remained strong and partially recovered, but the company continues to earn roughly $32 million annualized from MVCs, meaning that its customers still aren't where the company expects them to be.
The company has substantial growth potential from recovery in the volumes.
The company's growth potential is based on increasing utilization of the company's assets. The company has 38% of its total volume capability utilized and out of 3700 MMcfe / day in spare capacity, 2300 MMcfe / day can be utilized with very minimal incremental costs proportional to the company's activity.
The company expects roughly 35 incremental well interconnects in 2H 2022, or a roughly 40% increase relative to the start of 2022 guidance. With a strong forward pricing estimate, the company expects at least 200 interconnects in 2023. As a result, the company is guiding for at least 10% YoY EBITDA growth.
As long as pricing remains strong, and we do expect a recovery from COVID-19 levels, and demand for natural gas continues, which we also expect, we see strong demand for the company's assets. In many areas, the company's JVs are strong companies such as XTO Energy, however, we expect volumes to remain strong.
At the end of the day, the important thing worth paying attention to is the company's financials.
The company has managed to aggressively reduce its net debt, especially supported by discounts to the debt. At the same time, the company has managed to improve its overall financial profile. Those improvements have resulted in a new capital stack for the company for the next 3 years, until it needs to refinance again.
The first is 5.75% senior notes with $259 million due 2025. There's also $700 million of 8.5% senior secured 2nd lien notes and there's $233 million in a revolver at Libor +3.25% which has gone from a ~3.3% coupon to ~5.5% coupon. That increase means $5 million in new interest payments for the company, which is disappointing to see.
The path forward for the company is to solve its debt. It's the companies hardest task and one that will take years to accomplish. However, the rewards could be significant. Even on an enterprise value basis, the company is undervalued versus peers, and even if the enterprise value doesn't improve the company could become a 10-bagger.
The company's 2022 forecast is roughly $100 million in DCF. Going into 2023, growing EBITDA without growing interest could help that number move towards $125 million. At the end of the day all that matters is volume, but we'd like to see that number comfortably remain above $100 million for the company's future.
The biggest thing for the company to accomplish are to paydown its debt. Exponential debt paydown will save on interest. The company's annual interest payments currently cost it almost $90 million. For 2023-2025 the company can paydown roughly $350 million of that 8.5% debt, maybe as much as $400 million if it uses the revolver and saves on interest as a result.
That could take the company's debt at the next refinancing towards $800 million. The company has a lot of volatility in its future, but if the markets remain moderately strong going into the late 2020s, we comfortably see the potential for the company to generate peer-leading returns, highlighting how it's a valuable investment.
The largest risk to our thesis is interest rates. The company has almost $1.2 billion in debt and it will need to refinance again in a few years. At that point it will be susceptible to interest rates and the oil markets again, which could hurt its ability to refinance. That risk could hurt Summit Midstream Partners substantially and potentially bring bankruptcy back to the table.
Summit Midstream Partners is one of the few companies where a moderate downturn in the mid-2020s or late-2020s (as MVCs expire) could easily drive it to bankruptcy.
Summit Midstream Partners has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets. The company continues to struggle with low utilization rates although, optimistically, it looks like volumes are increasing. A record number of wells are expected to be drilled in 2023, the highest number since what was seen in 2019.
The company's largest risk is debt. Specifically, the company is susceptible to the state of the markets in ~2025 and ~2030. Regardless of how effectively the company spends its cash flow, it can't avoid that. However, if the markets maintain their moderate performance, we expect the company can become a ten-bagger making the risk-reward worth it.
Management has comfortably proved over the last several years that it's worth giving them that shot.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get one chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)