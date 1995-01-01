Razvan

Company Description

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is one of the largest diversified international family entertainment and media companies in the world. The company was founded by the Disney brothers in 1923 where it started as a cartoon studio in Hollywood, California and is generally referred to as Disney.

Although officially organized into two reporting divisions, Disney Media and Entertainment and Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) the company essentially has five main business segments.

The DMED division produces film and television content which are then distributed in one of three ways:

Linear networks (traditional television and cable television).

Direct to consumer (video streaming services).

Content sales and licenses to third parties.

The DPEP division operates two main streams of business:

Theme parks and resorts.

Consumer retail and product licensing.

At the time of writing this report, Disney had a market capitalization of $222 B which makes it the 29th largest publicly listed company in the US. It is noted that the Disney market capitalization was almost twice as large during 2021 before the market sentiment towards the company became negative as a result of investor concerns about the future growth prospects of the Disney Direct to Consumer (DTC) business.

The most recent annual report showed the following operating segment revenue and profitability breakdown:

Author's compilation

The following issues should be noted in conjunction with the above reported operating income:

the actual operating income is much lower than the sum of the divisional income due to unallocated corporate expenses.

the DPEP division's profitability has been severely impacted by COVID operating restrictions.

the DTC business within the DMED division has yet to report a profit.

Business Overview

The core of Disney's success comes from the development of media franchises that are borne from the storylines of interesting characters. The original Disney franchise came from the creation of cartoon characters which were presented to the public in feature films. Today's characters are presented across multiple forms of media as episodic television shows, feature films, books, live theatre, video on demand, theme parks, etc.

It is claimed that in 1957 Walt Disney presented the Disney Flywheel in order to communicate the company's strategy to employees and investors:

Disney's Flywheel (Business Insider)

It is fair to say that Walt Disney's strategy is still in place today and continues to be the basis for the growth of the company. The core of the business remains the employee talent which creates the intellectual property associated with the characters and their situational development. The output of the creative talent is then monetized across all the distribution channels owned by Disney.

The following chart highlights how much has been invested annually in the production of films, television shows and broadcast programs since 2010:

Author's compilation

The chart shows that Disney has been significantly increasing its spending on the production of media products particularly since the acquisition of Twenty First Century Fox (TFCF) in 2019.

The concerning issue for investors is the ratio of revenues generated by the investments in media production. This ratio has been steadily declining over the last decade.

For comparison purposes, in 2021, Netflix (NFLX) spent $17,702 M in media production and has a revenue to production ratio of 1.68 suggesting that Disney can currently generate comparatively higher revenues for its production output.

Although Disney has invested heavily in its internal talent development it has supported this over the years with several transformative acquisitions of high-quality competitors. These acquisitions include:

Miramax Film Corp (1993).

Capital Cities / ABC Television Network (1995).

Dreamworks Television (1996).

Pixar Animation Studios (2006).

Marvel Entertainment (2009).

Lucasfilm Ltd (2012).

Twenty-First Century Fox (2019).

Twenty-First Century Fox (TFCF)

The TFCF transaction dwarfs all the earlier acquisition transactions. Disney reportedly paid $69.5 B for TFCF through a combination of cash ($35.7 B) and stock issuance ($33.8 B). It should be noted that TFCF had $25.7 B in cash at the time of the transaction therefore the amount of pre-transaction cash paid by Disney was closer to $10 B.

Post transaction there has been a series of regulatory-stipulated divestments (the TFCF's regional sports network as well as the Brazilian and Mexican based sports media operations).

These divestments realized approximately $11 B which essentially made the TFCF transaction a non-cash transaction for Disney.

Post-acquisition, Disney has completed a restructuring and integration project which cost $1,700 M (as a result of employment terminations and the closure of excess production facilities) and has written down the value of the TFCF international channel assets by $4,900 M (due to poor performance).

Looking at Disney's two major divisions:

Media and Entertainment Distribution

The major revenue streams in the Media and Entertainment Distribution division are:

Linear Networks Affiliate Fees - these are fees charged to television stations affiliated with Disney's ABC network and multi-channel video programming distributors for the right to deliver Disney programming content.

Linear Networks Advertising - this is revenue generated by selling advertising time on Disney's television stations.

Direct to Consumer Subscription Fees - this is revenue from selling subscriptions to Disney's streaming services.

Direct to Consumer Advertising - this is revenue generated by selling advertising on Disney's streaming services.

Content Sales to TV / SVOD Distribution - this is revenue generated from licensing fees for the rights associated with the use of Disney film and television products.

The following chart shows the changes in composition of the Division's revenues over the last 10 years:

Author's compilation

The chart indicates that prior to the TFCF acquisition, divisional revenue growth between 2016 to 2018 was negligible. The TFCF acquisition signaled a major strategy shift for Disney. We can see this reflected in the new revenues from the Direct to Consumer (DTC) segment and the additional revenues from the TFCF linear network affiliates.

Future growth for the DMED Division is heavily dependent upon the prospects of the video streaming (VSOD) market.

Traditional Linear Networks Market

According to Statista, the traditional television and home video market (the Linear Network market is defined as the traditional broadcast television system delivered through cable, satellite or 'over the air') currently has global revenues of about $376 B and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of around 0.5% for the next five years.

Statista

The chart clearly indicates that this market is mature therefore we should not be expecting significant growth over the coming years.

Video Streaming on Demand Market

According to Statista, the global Video Streaming on Demand (VSOD) market at the end of 2021 had revenues of around $85 B. The market is projected to have revenues of about $136 B by the end of 2026 which represents an annual compound growth rate of close to 10%. This is shown in the following chart:

Statista

It should be noted that there are other research organizations which project much higher growth rates (I have seen estimates of compound annual growth rates that are more than double those from Statista).

The conflicting views around the future growth prospects for the VSOD market can be put into context by looking at the revenue growth of Netflix. We are fortunate that Netflix is currently the largest player in the VSOD market and it is also a "pure" VSOD play with no other sources of revenue.

The following chart shows Netflix's rolling 12-month revenues and annualized growth rate on a quarterly basis:

Author's compilation

The chart indicates that Netflix's growth rate started to decline significantly from the end of 2019 (which approximately coincides with the Disney acquisition of TFCF). I suspect that Netflix's revenue growth has started to decline for several reasons:

Greater competition from Disney and others.

Incremental growth is coming from international markets which are more price sensitive (particularly Asia).

Based on the Netflix data I am more inclined to support Statista's estimate for the future growth of the total VSOD market. I think that 10% per year for the next five years feels about right.

Parks and Experiences Market

The DPEP division comprises revenues from the domestic US and international theme parks and resorts as well as revenues generated by the sales and licensing of Disney branded consumer products.

Most of the divisional revenues are generated by Disney's domestic US parks and resorts. Revenues have been negatively impacted over the last two years by COVID imposed operating restrictions both in the US and internationally. This is shown by the following chart:

Author's compilation.

Prior to COVID the domestic parks and resorts operations were producing very consistent long-term growth in revenues of around 7% to 9%.

Disney has recently reported that US domestic revenues have bounced back above pre-COVID levels, but it is noted that International revenues have not yet recovered and remain around 50% of pre-COVID levels.

I am concerned that International revenues are also being affected by the difficult economic conditions that exist in Europe and Asia. This is a concern that may spread to the US as well. Revenues in the Parks and Resorts segment are clearly discretionary and would be significantly negatively impacted by a deterioration in general economic conditions.

Consumer Products

Disney's Consumer Products segment has provided a very consistent stream of revenues (and profit) from the sales of Disney branded consumer goods and from the licensing of the rights to use Disney trademarks.

The following chart shows the level of revenues over the last 10 years:

Author's compilation

The Consumer Products segment revenues (excepting for the spike in 2016) shows a very nice pattern of steady growth of on average 6% per year over the last 10 years. There is no reason for this to not continue for at least the next five years provided Disney content remains popular with the market.

Disney's Strategy

The Disney flywheel remains the core strategy whereby original content (with particular focus on characters and franchises) is created through the Disney product development process. These characters and franchises are then distributed to the market via films, episodic television content, themes within parks and resorts and finally through consumer products as Disney produced or licensed products.

Disney's near-term strategic focus is the Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) market because the traditional patterns of distribution for film and television content have been disrupted by video streaming technology.

Historically films were released first to the theatre market then to the home entertainment market and finally to the television/streaming video on demand market. The time lag between each step in the distribution chain depended upon the popularity of the film with popular films potentially taking a year or more to work their way through the process.

Similarly, episodic television content was released to the linear television networks and then after a year or two the content was released to the television/streaming video on demand market.

Disney's response to the changing market has been to increase its focus on the distribution of Disney produced content through its own DTC streaming services. Disney is currently continuing to distribute content via the traditional channels, but its strategy is still playing out as we observe the following impacts in the market:

Some Disney content is being produced exclusively for Disney DTC streaming services.

Disney may eventually choose not to sell Disney content to DTC competitors in some markets.

The COVID pandemic has caused the sequencing of film distribution to change (particularly when movie theatres were closed for public health reasons).

As a result, Disney may choose in the future to release films simultaneously to the theatre market and to Disney DTC streaming services.

Disney may choose to offer Disney content as a pay-per-view service on the Disney DTC streaming services in addition to continue to distribute content via the traditional home entertainment channels.

As part of their recent third Quarter results announcement, Disney has scaled back its DTC subscriber growth projections (At the 2020 Investor Day the company announced that it expected its global subscription numbers would be between 300 M to 350 M by the end of 2024).

The company's latest forecast breakdown by service are:

Disney+ : 135 M to 164 M.

Disney+ Hotstar : 80 M.

Hulu : 50 M to 60 M.

ESPN+ : 20 M to 30 M.

I have plotted Disney's actual subscriber numbers on a rolling 12-month basis (updated quarterly) in the following chart:

Author's compilation.

Unsurprisingly the chart shows that Disney's rolling 12-month subscriber growth rate has started to decline as it would have been very difficult to sustain the early rate of growth, but it still appears as though the growth rate for 2022 will be between 20% and 25%.

The biggest concern that I have with the DTC strategy is the segment's lack of profitability. The DTC cost structure is heavily burdened with content production costs and the costs associated with increasing subscriber numbers. I also suspect that the current subscriber pricing is relatively low in order to encourage subscriber take-up.

I am optimistic that once the DTC's high growth phase is complete, margins will improve through a combination of lower costs and higher subscription prices. I would expect that the long run operating margin will be around 20% to 25% (like Netflix).

Disney's Historical Financial Performance

Disney's historical revenues and adjusted operating margins are shown in the chart below:

Author's compilation.

I have only made the one adjustment to the reported operating margins. I have attempted to eliminate any one-off expenses (where they have been identified), but I have replaced these expenses with an annual restructuring charge.

Disney has become a perennial user of restructuring adjustments that have been historically reported as non-operational costs. Restructuring charges hide all manner of things including management mistakes and changing market circumstances. Given the recurring nature of these restructuring charges I have inserted an annual charge based on a 5-year rolling average reported cash charge. This amount does not include any non-cash charges.

The chart indicates that Disney's margins have declined significantly since the TFCF acquisition and as a result of the COVID pandemic. COVID has impacted the operations of the Disney Parks and Resorts businesses but there are recent signs that these businesses are recovering back to pre-COVID levels.

The most worrying issue for Disney is that operating margins in the Media and Entertainment Distribution division have halved since the acquisition of TFCF. This is shown in the following chart:

Author's compilation.

The DMED division has only been in existence since the TFCF acquisition so in order to obtain the historical data I have recreated the division using the published pre-acquisition segment information. I have only made one change to the published data - I have excluded the reported income obtained from any unconsolidated equity investments as they do not form part of the business operations.

There are two key reasons for the decline in the divisional operating margins:

The DTC segment's share of total revenues is increasing over time, but the segment does not make a profit and its losses are increasing.

As the DTC segment grows Disney has evidently been reducing the availability of its content to third parties and this is reflected in the lower Content Sales / Licensing revenues. This segment has historically made a positive contribution to the division's operating income.

Disney's strategy to limit the market's ability to access Disney streaming content except through Disney's DTC services makes sense but in the short term it will contribute to lowering the division's profitability.

Disney's Moat

My moat assessment for Disney is shown in the following table:

Author's compilation.

The major source of moat strength for Disney is the Disney brand and the imagery associated with it. This brand is arguably the most valuable in the media entertainment industry. The strength of the brand allows Disney to gain additional value through the "flywheel" effect whereby movies and episodic television shows and characters can be monetized in other media forms, in the theme parks, through consumer products and through licensing arrangements.

The Disney stable of brands is very impressive as seen in the following graphic:

Products and Businesses Newsletter.

A secondary source of moat strength comes from the regulatory approvals to operate the ABC television network. With the declining popularity of traditional linear networks this moat element is likely to lose its value over time but for now it is making a significant contribution.

The strength of Disney's moat can be measured by its return on invested capital which is shown in the chart below:

Author's compilation.

Note that this chart represents the return on Disney's operating assets. I have adjusted the published financial data and removed the impacts of Disney's unconsolidated equity investments both from the after-tax income and from the Balance Sheet.

The chart clearly demonstrates the negative impact of the TFCF acquisition to date. The question remains - did Disney over-pay for TFCF and can they generate sufficient returns from the TFCF assets over a longer time horizon?

Disney's Capital Structure

The following chart shows the changes in Disney's capital structure (measured by total debt plus operating leases divided by the market value of equity) over time:

Author's compilation.

The chart indicates that Disney's gearing has increased significantly as a result of the TFCF acquisition. Disney has generally always been conservatively geared relative to its cash flows. This has enabled the company to aggressively flex its capital structure when acquisitions presented themselves.

The company remains within the typical gearing levels for its sector. In order to conserve cash during the COVID pandemic Disney suspended its dividend and I suspect that this will remain the case until gearing levels are lowered back to the long run average for the company.

Unfortunately, the recent sharp decline in the Disney share price has caused the debt ratio to balloon out to around 28% which will probably push back the timeframe to reinstate the dividend until late 2022 or 2023.

Disney's Cash Flows

Disney's published Cash Flow statement requires a few adjustments in order to improve our understanding of the required reinvestment to sustain the current business model.

The key problem with the published Cash Flow statement is that the investments which Disney is making in the production of its films and episodic television shows are currently disguised within the operating cash flows (this is not unique to Disney and is common throughout this sector).

With a few adjustments (including adding back the cash flows from the businesses sold as part of the TFCF transaction) these investments can be identified and properly placed within the investing cash flow section of the statement:

Author's compilation.

The concern that I have with Disney's cash flows is highlighted in yellow in the table above.

The amount of Free Cash which is being generated post the TFCF acquisition is historically very low for Disney. I venture to say that this level is unsustainable in the longer term.

It is noted that some of the decline in the Free Cash flow has been caused by the curtailment of the operations of the theme parks and resorts because of COVID restrictions, but there has also been a significant increase in the cash spent on film and television production and programming assets.

Given the relative unique combination of businesses within Disney it is difficult to compare Disney's performance with a sector average, but I think that Comcast (CMCSA) might be the closest comparable company.

The following table summarizes the Comcast data:

Author's compilation.

The Comcast data indicates that it reinvests a higher proportion of its revenues back into its business and generates a higher proportion of free cash.

From this data I conclude that there is much work to be done at Disney in order to lift its financial performance. At this stage I am prepared to give Disney more time to make the TFCF businesses more profitable. There is no doubt that this transaction has made the Disney business more complex and is proving to be a significant challenge to the management group particularly whilst they are dealing with the implementation of the DTC strategy at the same time.

Recent Share Price Action

Yahoo Finance

The chart indicates that Disney's share price has suffered a major decline over the last year. Although the broader market has suffered a steep decline during most of 2022 - the Disney decline is much worse. However, there are signs that the price has bottomed and moves higher from now.

Historical Shareholder Returns

Author's compilation.

This table indicates that Disney's investors have under-performed the broader market for more than 10 years. Clearly this outcome has been driven by the near-term performance of the stock but nevertheless it is not a great result.

Key Risks Facing Disney

The fundamental risk to Disney is that their creative teams fail to produce appealing content for their global audiences. For this reason, Disney needs to maintain appropriate levels of reinvestment in content development and production whilst ensuring that high quality standards are maintained.

I don't think that Disney can afford to front-run progressive causes (such as the recent controversies in Florida) and not risk upsetting significant groups of their customer base. Disney cannot afford to lose profitable sales revenues.

The medium-term risk is that Disney's DTC strategy fails to generate the required profit margins that are expected as a result of moving most of their Disney created content away from third party distribution and offer it exclusively on the Disney DTC platform. Disney will need to achieve high subscription volumes (probably industry-leading) and relatively high pricing because of its high level of production investment.

Often strategies which require high volumes and high prices are not compatible with each other so this may be challenging for Disney to pull off.

The near-term risks for Disney are associated with the strength of the global economies. Most of the Disney products are discretionary for their consumers. Disney's profitability would be significantly impacted by any prolonged decline in the global economy.

My Investment Thesis for Disney

I have not factored in a near term economic recession for the US or for the other major global economies although the current economic indicators are pointing towards a deterioration in global economic conditions. Clearly if this was to eventuate then Disney's valuation would be negatively impacted.

My investment scenario comprises revenue and margin projections for the next 10 years. I have assumed that the underlying long term growth rate of the US economy is about 2.75% (same as the current US 10-year Treasury rate). I have split my scenario for Disney into specific assumptions for each operating division:

Parks, Experiences and Products Division

The Domestic US business will grow revenues at around 6% compounding for the years 2023 through to 2027 (this is reasonably like the pre-COVID run rate).

The International business revenues will return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2023 and then revenues will grow by around 6% per year for the years 2024 to 2027.

The Consumer Products revenues will grow at around the same level as the domestic US business for the forecast period.

I expect that the division's operating margin will recover from the COVID lows by the end of 2022 and remain reasonably steady at 27.5% for the forecast period. This is at the high end of the long-term experience for the division, but it reflects the long-term strength of this business.

Media and Entertainment Distribution Division

The key issues for this division are the long-term growth and profitability of the DTC business. Note that my scenario does not include any contribution from the unconsolidated equity investments as these must be valued separately.

My scenario paints a successful outcome for management's DTC strategy:

The Linear Networks business is reasonably mature. I have assumed that revenue growth is flat for the entire forecast period at 2.75% per year. Operating margins for this business will decline over time as advertising discounting increases due to competition (both from rival networks and from the DTC market). I have assumed a long-term operating margin of 25%.

Content Sales, Licensing and Other revenues will decline each year as Disney executes its DTC strategy and content is withdrawn from some third party services. I have assumed a 5% year on year decline for revenues over the entire forecast period. Reported margins for this business are surprisingly low (which may be a function of the accounting method used for the amortization of content production costs) and I have assumed a long-term operating margin of 10%.

I have projected DTC subscriber numbers to grow from the current 221 M to 404 M subscribers by the end of 2031. I suspect that we have already seen "peak" growth and growth rates will continue to decay through to 2027 until maturity is reached in 2028. Revenue growth will benefit from increasing volumes and increasing of prices through this period. Disney's current prices are unsustainably low from a profitability perspective (significant price increases have recently been announced for implementation later in 2022). I have allowed for price increases of 5% each year for the entire forecast period. I have projected that advertising revenues will also become a significant part of the business and I anticipate that advertising revenues will be 15% of subscription revenues for the entire forecast period. I have assumed that the DTC business will be break-even in 2024 (as announced recently by Disney) and the operating margin will gradually increase to peak at 20% by 2028 (this is in line with Netflix and the aspirational target of Warner Brothers Discovery).

Unallocated Corporate Overheads

I have assumed that unallocated corporate overheads (which aren't currently included in the reported divisional operating expenses) will be a constant 1.3% of revenues (essentially the current level).

Inputs into Disney's Valuation

Based on the scenario that I have created in the previous section; I can then assemble the required valuation inputs:

Revenues - I have used the consensus revenues for 2022 and 2023. I then expect revenues will grow by 10% ± 2% for the following four years before slowly declining to maturity at my estimate of GDP (2.75%) at the end of 2031.

Operating margins will increase from the current level of 10% to 21.4% ± 2% into perpetuity.

The amount of reinvestment to support the revenue growth (as represented by Δ Sales/Adjusted Net Capital) will be a weighted average of the reinvestment requirements of each division (Media and Entertainment Distribution has a significantly higher capital demand). I estimate that the ratio will be 0.9 ± 0.15 over the next 10 years.

The return on adjusted invested capital (currently around 4%) will slowly increase over time before settling at 10% ± 1% in perpetuity. This will be substantially above the long-term cost of capital.

The long-term tax rate for the company will increase over time to 24% which is an approximate amalgam of the countries where the company derives revenues.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to estimate Disney's current cost of capital to be 7.6% and I expect the mature cost of capital to be 7.5% ± 0.25%.

I have used the Black-Scholes approach to value the outstanding management options at $581 M.

There are $1,000 M of publicly traded equity investments held by Disney. According to the Notes to the Financial Statements this represents their market value.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

The Disney valuation presents several challenges which are difficult to deal with because of the lack of appropriate information within Disney's published financial statements. The key issues include:

Equity Basis Investments

Disney's joint holdings in A&E, CTV Specialty TV and Tata Sky Limited need to be valued and the result added to the value of Disney's operating assets. There are also some other unidentified privately held joint holdings. Unfortunately, we are not given sufficient information about the financial performance of these businesses that we would need in order to estimate their market value.

These businesses are currently held on Disney's balance sheet with a book value of $2,935 M. This figure is linked to the historical cost of these investments. In this instance I have little choice but to use a market multiple (in this case a price to book ratio) to estimate the market value of these investments.

I developed a screen of all publicly listed companies in the Media and Entertainment Distribution sector. I decided that the sector median ratio was too low and the 75 th percentile was too high, so I settled in the middle on a ratio of 2.53. This equates to a market value for Disney's Equity Basis Investments of $8,425 M (this figure is shown as the value of non-operating assets in the DCF output).

Consolidated Joint Venture Businesses

Disney has several joint ventures which are consolidated into the Disney financial statements. These businesses present a valuation problem because we need to estimate the present value of the non-Disney portion of the businesses and subtract it from our estimate of Disney's ownership of the operating assets. We need to consider:

Hulu

Hulu is owned 67% by Disney and 33% by NBC Universal (NBCU). There is a contractual arrangement between Disney and NBCU called a Put/Call Agreement whereby in early 2024 Disney has the option to buy NBCU's holding (a call option) and NBCU has the option to sell its holding to Disney (a put option). Either party can trigger their option. The contract provides for Hulu to be valued at the greater of market value or $27,500 M at the time of the option.

Disney currently estimates that the present value of NBCU's option is $8,400 M This must be subtracted from Disney's valuation.

BAMTech

BAMTech is owned 85% by Disney and 15% by MLB. A Put/Call Agreement is in place for Disney to buy out MLB's ownership. Disney currently estimates the value of MLB's option is $820 M. This must also be subtracted from Disney's valuation.

Asian Theme Parks, ESPN and National Geographic

Disney has minority interests in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, but it has operational control and as a result the businesses are consolidated into Disney's financial statements. We are provided with a pro-forma financial statement for these businesses.

These businesses don't appear to be generating operating profits (particularly during the COVID pandemic) and the Hong Kong business is currently undergoing a multi-year expansion. I suspect that Disney's strategic rationale for owning these businesses may have changed but nevertheless it is stuck with its investment.

Disney owns 80% of ESPN with the remaining 20% owned by Hearst Corporation and Disney owns 73% of National Geographic with the remaining 27% owned by the National Geographic Society. These businesses are fully consolidated into Disney's financial statements.

These businesses provided the biggest challenge to apportion a value to the minority shareholders. We are provided with almost no information about the contributions each business makes in terms of revenues and profitability.

I am left with no choice but to use a price to book multiple to estimate the market value of these minority holders. The latest book value for the minority equity holders is $3,933 M. Using the sector multiple of 2.53 I can create an estimate of the minority holder's current market value to be $9,950 M. This value must be subtracted from my estimate of Disney's intrinsic value.

The output from my DCF model is:

Author's model. Author's model.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation is developed after 100,000 iterations.

Author's model.

The Monte Carlo simulation is very useful in helping to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation:

46% of the variation in Disney's valuation comes from the forecast for the operating margin.

The simulation is indicating that the remaining valuation inputs have very similar influences on the estimated valuation.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate between 7.25% and 7.75%, the valuation for Disney is between $78 and $146 per share with a typical value around $109.

I think that based on my scenario; Disney is currently priced reasonably close to its fair value.

Final Recommendation

Disney is arguably the premier media and entertainment brand in the world. Its value proposition has been historically exceedingly strong which has resulted in high returns on invested capital.

The media sector is in the middle of a major change to the method of product distribution as the major producers of content are looking to predominantly distribute their product through their own streaming networks.

This transition is very capital intensive due to the costs involved in the build out of the content libraries by the content producers which is required in order to make their networks more attractive to viewers.

Disney is in the fortunate position to have the generally stable cashflows from their DPEP division to fund the capital requirements of the DMED division. Because of the COVID disruptions to their theme park operations this has resulted in some near-term negative cash flows after reinvestment. The theme parks are now returning to normal operations, and this is addressing the cash-flow problems. Nevertheless, shareholders have seen their dividend suspended as a result of the cash-flow constraints.

The major question remains - can Disney grow subscription numbers and increase prices in order to generate an acceptable return on their streaming business? I have painted a scenario which indicates that this is possible, but it also indicates that there is not a lot of upside for investors at the current share price.

Is Disney a Tier 1 investment?

For each company I value I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term "Tier 1" companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level assessment for Disney is:

Author's compilation.

Historically my assessment would have been all thumbs up but now I am not so sure. There are significant risks associated with the DTC strategy which may impact the long-term return for shareholders. More time is required in order to watch this play out.

My assessment is that Disney is currently a good company but for me it is not a Tier 1 company (although before the TFCF acquisition I thought that it was). Readers should be aware that I am currently a shareholder and have been for many years but it's position in my portfolio is significantly less than a full allocation.

Is Disney today a buy, hold or sell?

From my analysis I think that Disney is currently a HOLD.

I think that because of the risks associated with the DTC strategy in order to provide a sufficient margin of safety I would recommend that Disney needs to be purchased at much lower prices than we are currently seeing in the market. Given the current macro environment I wouldn't be surprised that investors may get this opportunity sooner than they think.

Best wishes.