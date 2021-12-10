By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
In 2020 and 2021, investors put record amounts of investments into thematic funds - another way to describe strategies fairly far out on the growth end of the spectrum. While there is no way in which every thematic fund is the same, two common aspects were noticeable:
The result - well, we see it in figure 1:
Figure 1: Historical Evolution of the Enterprise Value to Trailing 12-Month Sales Ratio for Specified Indexes
We wish the matter was as simple as, valuation is down a certain percentage, therefore, it has bottomed and it is a great time to enter. Unfortunately, the indexes shown in figure 1 could drop further from here. We can note the revenue growth of some select cloud computing companies, recognizing that the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index saw the larger overall drop in the EV Sales ratio.
We are tending to see cloud computing companies guiding in the range of either stable or slightly lower growth for 2022.3 As yet, we have not seen revenue growth 'disasters,' but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen as companies continue to report.
Tobias Lutke, CEO of Shopify, wrote a letter posted to Shopify's public site concerning their strategic decision to let go about 10% of the company's workforce. Included was the chart that we show as figure 2, which we think is illustrative of what we are seeing in a lot of the software space.
Figure 2: U.S. e-commerce adoption growth rate
We think that growth equals opportunity but recognize that it will be critical to see central banks transitioning from aggressive tightening to slowing or pausing their tightening. A massive rally in software company share prices would be difficult to see in the face of continued 75-basis point hikes. One way to manage this risk could be a longer investment horizon, where the risks associated with any singular macroeconomic environment may be lessened.
Those interested in cloud computing or cybersecurity can click to find out more about WisdomTree's unique options within the thematic equity space.
1 Source: Bloomberg for the aggregation of quarterly earnings reporting dates. 2 Sources: Respective Company investor relations website for each specified company where they post a press release and presentation reporting the most recent results. 3 Sources: Company investor relations websites, recognizing that not all companies provide guidance or provide it based on the same exact metrics or time periods.
Important Risks Related to this Article
Christopher Gannatti is an employee of WisdomTree UK Limited, a European subsidiary of WisdomTree Asset Management Inc.'s parent company, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
As of August 9, 2022, WCLD held 1.33%, 1.50%, 1.47%, 1.49%, 1.48%, 0.97% and 1.05% of its weight in Squarespace, Tenable, ServiceNow, AppFolio, 2U, Shopify and Zendesk, respectively.
As of August 9, 2022, WCBR held 0%, 3.20%, 0%, 0%, 0%, 0% and 0% of its weight in Squarespace, Tenable, ServiceNow, AppFolio, 2U, Shopify and Zendesk, respectively.
Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research
Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. In January of 2014, he was promoted to Associate Director of Research where he was responsible to lead different groups of analysts and strategists within the broader Research team at WisdomTree. In February of 2018, Christopher was promoted to Head of Research, Europe, where he will be based out of WisdomTree's London office and will be responsible for the full WisdomTree research effort within the European market, as well as supporting the UCITs platform globally. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. He received his MBA in Quantitative Finance, Accounting, and Economics from NYU's Stern School of Business in 2010, and he received his bachelor's degree from Colgate University in Economics in 2006. Christopher is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments