Arcimoto: Q2 Report Very Troubling

Aug. 16, 2022 12:39 AM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)
Bill Maurer profile picture
Bill Maurer
32.73K Followers

Summary

  • Q2 results much worse than expected.
  • Production guidance for the year has been withdrawn.
  • Dilution continues to pile up at alarming rate.

Senior woman tries a new dish in a restaurant.

Imgorthand/E+ via Getty Images

After the bell on Monday, we received second quarter results from small electric vehicle maker Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV). The maker of "fun utility vehicles" has seen its stock lose more than three quarters of its value in the past year as production growth has disappointed and financial results have been terrible. Unfortunately for investors, the latest report showed much of the same, continuing to show that this company just isn't ready for primetime.

For the period, total revenues more than doubled over last year's period. However, the just under $1.5 million figure reported badly missed street estimates for $2.3 million. While the company topped 100 consumer vehicles of production for the period, only 41 units were delivered to customers. A few dozen more were added to the rental fleet, but finished goods inventory jumped dramatically from 18 to 55 vehicles.

With such low production and delivery volumes, the company continues to lose large amounts of money. The gross loss for the period was over $4.6 million in Q2, more than triple the amount of revenue recognized, and up from a $2.5 million gross loss in the year ago period. With operating expenses also on the rise quite a bit, the loss from operations jumped from $9.35 million to almost $15.18 million. That means that the company's operations lost almost $10 for every dollar of revenue generated, which is not a sustainable business model. The GAAP loss per share of $0.44 reported for Q2 was much worse than analysts were expecting.

With significant quarterly net losses, this is a company that has tremendous ongoing cash burn. Free cash flow was a negative $31.7 million in the first half of this year, which actually worsened by about four million dollars over the first six months of 2021. As I discussed in an article earlier this year, the company has mostly been using equity sales to raise capital, which has resulted in massive dilution over time.

As you can see in the chart below, the outstanding share count is up more than 144% in just three years. In the past three months alone the number of shares outstanding rose by about 15.7% The company still has almost $74 million remaining on its current at-the-market equity sales program, according to its 10-Q filing, which at current prices if currently utilized would result in tens of millions more shares being sold into the market.

Shares Outstanding

Arcimoto Shares Outstanding (Company Filings)

If all these numbers weren't bad enough, the worst part of the report was management's guidance. The company has withdrawn its production forecast for 2022, based on supply chain issues, and is no longer expecting to build 1,000 vehicles this year. It's one thing for a major vehicle player to miss guidance a bit due to supply chain problems, but we're talking about a company that's only building 6 units per day at the moment. Management still hopes, however, to get to a production rate of 12 units per day by the end of 2022, which they say represents an annual run rate of 2,400 units.

Arcimoto shares closed Monday at $3.05 per share, which is near the low end of their $2.65 to $15.53 range over the past year. Early in 2021, the stock broke out into the low $30s, but it has been all downhill since. It's hard to see much upside in the short term as results remain terrible and you figure equity sales will continue at a brisk pace due to sizable cash burn. In the end, this was another terrible report from the company, and I don't see how things can get much better for shareholders for at least a couple more quarters until overall production volumes and financial figures look a lot more impressive.

This article was written by

Bill Maurer profile picture
Bill Maurer
32.73K Followers
I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.