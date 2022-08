Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

13F Roundup

: Activision for Buffett, Soros in Tesla, Tepper likes Netflix. Judge approves

Apple's $30M settlement

for not paying retail workers during security checks: report.

Home Depot

notches record sales, reaffirms guidance.

Catch today’s WSB article

here

.