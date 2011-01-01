Canetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When looking at the German DAX-40 index (including the 40 most important companies in Germany), we see many companies trading for rather low valuation multiples - stocks like Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY), Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF), or Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY) all seem rather cheap at this point and are trading for low valuation multiples. And the whole German stock market seems to be rather cheap with the DAX-40 trading for a P/E ratio of 10.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), which is also listed in the DAX-40, seems to be one of the few exceptions as it is trading for a high P/E ratio and seems rather expensive. In the following article, I am trying to answer the question if Linde is a high-quality business and if it is deserving the high valuation multiples it is trading for these days.

High Valuation Multiples

Right now, Linde is trading for 45 times earnings, which is not only one of the highest P/E ratios of the last ten years but also seems rather expensive on an absolute basis. When looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio we get more reasonable numbers as the stock is trading only for 23 times free cash flow but compared to many other companies listed in the DAX-40 these valuation multiples seem rather high and especially a P/E ratio of 45 can hardly be justified. Even for high growth companies with a wide economic moat around the business, a P/E ratio between 40 and 50 is usually too high and increasing the risk for large setbacks.

But for high quality businesses, high valuation multiples can sometimes be justified. Linde as we know it today is the merger between two companies. Linde, which was founded in 1879 by Carl von Linde in Germany and Praxair, which was founded in 1907 as the "Linde Air Products Company" in the United States (also by Carl von Linde). Linde is basically a German and U.S. company - nevertheless, the company is headquartered in the United Kingdom today.

Linde is an industrial gas and engineering company, and it produces a wide variety of industrial gases (like atmospheric gases including nitrogen and oxygen as well as process gases including dioxide, helium or hydrogen) and is serving different end markets - like Chemicals & Energy (21% of 2021 sales), Healthcare (19%) or Manufacturing (19%). Linde is also differentiating between three different main distribution modes - packages (34%), merchant (26%) and on-site (24%). The remaining sales revenue is generated from the company's engineering operations.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the last few quarters, Linde is reporting great results and is still growing with a high pace - and the current quarters seems to be fitting that pattern. Starting with the top line, sales increased from $7,584 million in the same quarter last year to $8,457 million this quarter - resulting in 11.5% year-over-year growth. Underlying sales increased 9% YoY with about 7% stemming from increasing prices and 2% growth stemming from higher volumes. But while the top line grew in the double digits, operating profit declined from $1,142 million in Q2/21 to only $589 million in Q2/22 which is reflecting a decline of 48.4% YoY. And diluted earnings per share declined even 53.8% YoY from $1.60 in the same quarter last year to $0.74 this quarter.

I called the results still great despite the declining operating income and declining bottom lines as there is a clear reason for the lower numbers: $993 million in expenses due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict (and other charges). When looking at the adjusted second-quarter results we see operating profits increasing 8.2% year-over-year to $1,988 million and diluted EPS increasing 14.8% to $3.10. I am often skeptic about using adjusted numbers, but in this case it seems justified.

And Linde is still expecting high growth for the full year and is raising the outlook despite an uncertain environment. The company is now expecting full-year 2022 earnings per share being between $11.73 and $11.93 which is resulting in 10% to 12% growth and already includes a negative impact of 5% due to FX impact.

Recession

Although Linde is still reporting solid growth rates, we should not ignore the looming recession and take into account that Linde is not completely resilient to a recession. It might perform better than many other businesses during a recession, but while other companies (like some consumer staples) are able to increase revenue even during recessions, Linde was struggling a bit in past recessions.

During the last three recessions, revenue declined each time following the recession - during the Great Financial Crisis, revenue declined as much as 18%. Earnings per share also declined every time - especially during the 2020 recession the decline was extremely steep as earnings per share declined 68%.

When looking at the end markets Linde is serving, it is not surprising that the business is reacting to recessions. Chemicals, manufacturing, or electronics can be seen as rather cyclical, and when these customers of Linde are struggling it will have an impact on Linde's revenue (and earnings per share). On the other hand, Linde is also serving industries that are usually not affected by a recession - like healthcare. Overall, Linde is performing quite well in a recession and earnings per share recovered rather quick in the past. But Linde is not resilient to a recession and for the next upcoming recession we must assume declining revenue and declining earnings per share.

Wide Economic Moat

When asking if a company could be a great long-term investment, it is important for the business to have a (wide) economic moat which is keeping competitors at bay. An economic moat is enabling the business to generate stable (or growing) revenue as it is somehow generating recurring revenue for the business. A wide economic moat might also help a business to withstand recessions a little better than other companies.

In case of Linde, we are talking about the largest industrial gas producer in the world. But being number one in the industry is not enough to generate a wide economic moat. The moat is rather stemming from switching costs as Linde is selling essential products for many industries and despite talking about a very essential product, it is accounting only for a small percentage of total overall costs. These products are essential because without Linde's industrial gas, production might have to shut down and hospitals might run into severe troubles to keep patients alive. And therefore, the motivation for a business to switch to a cheaper competitor is rather small. Switching to a competitor could save money, but as we are talking about a product that is only responsible for a small fraction of overall costs, savings will be limited. However, the risk of switching to a competitor with a mediocre product or a company being less reliable is a responsibility most managers don't want to take and hence most customers are willing to pay a premium and sign long-term contracts to make sure the business can depend on industrial gas.

And the fact that businesses are dependent on industrial gas and are relying on consistency and high quality is giving Linde pricing power. Linde might increase prices slightly above inflation every year and customers probably won't switch. This is leading to stable cash flows for Linde and high levels of consistency.

This is visible in a stable gross margin for Linde. A stable gross margin is a good sign for pricing power. Linde had a stable operating margin, however in the last few years margins declined - and the reason was probably the merger with Praxair and margins are improving again. Aside from stable margins, a high return on invested capital is also a strong hint for an economic moat around a business. Linde reported "only" an average ROIC of 9.73% in the last ten years, but once again the last few years seem to be an exception and Linde is improving its numbers again.

An economic moat can also be demonstrated by an outperformance of the stock over a long timeframe (several decades). While an outperformance (or underperformance) for several years might be just the result of sentiment, an outperformance for several decades is usually going hand-in-hand with a great business. In the last three decades, the S&P 500 (SPY) gained 919% and Linde gained 3,860% in the same timeframe (not including dividends) - a clear outperformance and hint for a wide economic moat around the business.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We began the article by writing about Linde's rather high P/E ratio and the fact that the stock might be rather overvalued. To make a final decision if Linde is not only a high-quality business but also a solid investment at this point, we can use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value.

As basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $6,867 million. When assuming a discount rate of 10%, the company must grow its free cash flow between 5% and 6% till perpetuity to be fairly valued. Now we can look at these assumptions and ask if they are reasonable. When looking at analysts' assumptions for the years to come, 5% to 6% growth seem too conservative as analysts are expecting Linde to grow with a CAGR of 9.78% in the years until fiscal 2030 (of course, estimates after fiscal 2025 are based on the numbers of just one analyst).

And when looking at past growth rates, we get a mixed picture. Overall, Linde is presenting itself as a company that was able to grow with a high pace in the past and since 1992, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 11.40%. However, we cannot ignore growth slowing down in years following 2011 and in the last ten years, earnings per share increased only with a CAGR of 3.01%.

The question right now is what growth rates are realistic for Linde in the years to come. Will Linde be able to grow in the double digits again (like it has been in past decades) or is a mid-to-low single digit growth rate more realistic? I won't say that Linde won't be able to grow with a high pace again - however, Linde is one of the major companies in the world (right now, it is 73rd on the list of most valuable companies in the world by market capitalization) and a mature business. And for these businesses it is often difficult to grow in the double digits over the long run. On the other hand, I can imagine Linde growing in the mid-single digits and the stock might be fairly valued at this point.

Aside from growth rates, we also have to ask the question if the free cash flow of the last four quarters is a realistic basis for our calculation. Right now, free cash flow is much higher than net income and while a higher free cash flow (compared to net income) can be a good sign for some time, we must be cautious if such a high free cash flow is sustainable over the long run.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Linde could be fairly valued. However, Linde could also be slightly overvalued, and setbacks might be likely in the coming quarters. Without much doubt, Linde is a great business and has a wide economic moat ensure future cash flows. And the business is certainly reporting high growth rates right now and margins are improving again after the merger with Praxair. Nevertheless, I remain a bit skeptic if expecting high single-digit or even double-digit growth rates is justified right now.