  • A few weeks ago, drivers’ demand for gasoline dipped below pandemic levels and is over one million barrels below normal pre-Covid levels.
  • Consumer sentiment is so low, and budgets are so constrained by inflation, that people are taking fewer trips, going to fewer restaurants, and simply doing less.
  • Regardless of the cause, gasoline futures fell 11 percent in response to signs of weakening demand, a move that might help bring retail gas prices even lower.

Beautiful woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+ via Getty Images

By Thomas Triedman

A few weeks ago, drivers’ demand for gasoline (measured by the four-week average, shown by the black line) dipped below pandemic levels - when travel and business restrictions were still in effect - and is over one million barrels below normal pre-Covid levels. Even though gas prices are falling quickly, they are still at elevated levels, potentially causing Americans to opt for other forms of transit or simply move around less. But there is a more worrisome explanation for this drop in demand: Consumer sentiment is so low, and budgets are so constrained by inflation, that people are taking fewer trips, going to fewer restaurants, and simply doing less. Regardless of the cause, gasoline futures fell 11 percent in response to signs of weakening demand, a move that might help bring retail gas prices even lower. Real-world data like this will become increasingly helpful for economists and market participants as they try to get a sense for the strength of this economy.

Americans Are Driving Less Than They Did in Summer 2020

EIA

e21: Economic Policies for the 21st Century is a Washington-based center of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Manhattan Institute dedicated to economic research and innovative public policies for the 21st century. Drawing on the expertise of practitioners, policymakers, and academics, we aim to advance free enterprise, fiscal discipline, economic growth, and the rule of law.
