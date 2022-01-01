aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the electrical control manufacturer TransDigm Group (TDG). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/20, the stock gained 15.81%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The company's Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

40% technical buy signals but increasing

17.00+ Weighted Alpha

12.09% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

20 new highs and up 25.77% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.99%

Technical support level at 671.50

Recently traded at 677.36 with 50 day moving average of 579.82

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $36.7 billion

P/E 47.55

Revenue expected to grow 13.10% this year and another 12.20% next year

Earnings estimated to continue to compound at an annual rate of 25.20% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 8 strong buy, 4 buy and 4 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts gives average price targets at 724.76 with some as high as 801.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 512 to 21 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 126 to 5 for the same result

12,010 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

