Housing Descending

Aug. 17, 2022 1:42 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.86K Followers

Summary

  • Housing represents a large share of the US economy on both a direct and indirect basis, so its health says about the state of the overall economy.
  • Updates on Building Permits and Housing Starts were mixed relative to expectations for July.
  • For the current period, Housing Starts remain right near their highest levels of the cycle, but if you look real closely, you can see that the level peaked three months ago.

New Homes California

Jaskaran Kooner/iStock via Getty Images

Updates on Building Permits and Housing Starts were mixed relative to expectations for July. While Building Permits exceeded forecasts by 34K, Housing Starts missed forecasts by 81K falling to the lowest annualized rate (1.446 million) since February 2021. Housing represents a large share of the US economy on both a direct and indirect basis, so its health says about the state of the overall economy. Below we have updated our chart of Housing Starts on an average 12-month basis overlaid on top of recessions. Every recession since the late 1960s has been preceded by a rollover in the average rate of Housing Starts, and usually, the rollover starts well in advance of the recession.

For the current period, Housing Starts remain right near their highest levels of the cycle, but if you look real closely, you can see that the level peaked three months ago. Looking out over history, there are plenty of other periods where Starts declined for a few months but didn’t roll over. In other words, based on what we’ve seen so far, Housing Starts have yet to show signals of an imminent recession. Based on this month’s reading and the readings from a year ago, barring a major rebound, the 12-month average is likely to keep declining in the months ahead. Another factor to keep in mind about the historical relationship between Housing Starts and recessions is that in most cases, the recession didn’t usually begin until months after the peak of Housing Starts.

Housing starts 12 month average

Author

Taking a closer look at recent trends, the chart below shows the 12-month average of Building Permits and Housing Starts since the start of 2010. It’s easier here to see the decline in Starts over the last few months. Building Permits, meanwhile, have continued to trend higher.

housing starts building permits 12 month average

Author

On a single-family basis, though, both Building Permits and Housing Starts have shown signs of rolling over. Single-family Housing Starts have been moving sideways for over a year now and have just recently seen an acceleration in the rate of decline while Building Permits have been trending lower for a full year now.

single family starts & permits 12 month average

Author

Finally, the chart below compares the performance of Housing Starts over time to the performance of homebuilder stocks using the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) as a proxy. While the two have tended to track each other over time, over the last couple of months, ITB has rallied while Housing Starts have been dropping. Either the market knows something about future developments in the residential housing market or investors have gotten a little offside in their positioning.

housing starts vs ITB ETF

Author

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.86K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.