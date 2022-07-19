Semiconductor stocks have gained prominence due to growth drivers such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, 5G, robotics, machine learning, and electric vehicles. Despite semiconductor companies underperforming YTD, there is evidence that more supply will come online by the end of the year that will be met with equal or greater demand. Here is what AMD stated in their most recent earnings call:
"Certainly, on the Embedded side, we were supply constrained in the second quarter. And even on the Server side, we were tight in the second quarter. We have additional supply that's coming online, especially as we get towards the end of the year. That will help us really meet more of the demand from customers. So, we feel pretty good about all of those puts and takes."
Below, we review the stocks in the sector to find out which companies stand out in terms of revenue growth, profits, cash flows, and earnings surprise.
Indie Semiconductor is leading with the expected year-over-year growth of 131% in the current fiscal year. The company is benefitting from the growth trend in advanced-driver assistance systems and electric vehicles. The company expects to be profitable by the end of 2023. The company expects a Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) of $40 billion by 2026. The company supplies chips and software to the automobile sector. Its chips power sensor capabilities like LiDAR and Radar, and vehicle electrification.
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) is expected to grow 50% in the current fiscal year. The company's recent Q2 2022 results were strong. Revenue grew by 57% YoY to $461 million, beating the analysts' estimates by $30.41 million. The adjusted EPS came in at $3.25 and beat estimates by $0.31. The Storage & Computing revenue grew by 112% YoY to $122 million; enterprise data revenue grew by 118% YoY to $65 million, and automotive grew by 25% YoY to $61 million. Management expects Q3 revenue of $490 million, representing a 51% YoY growth at the mid-point of the guidance. It was also significantly higher than the analysts' initial estimate of $400 million.
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has developed a unique technology that provides tangible benefits for testing emerging semiconductor components, such as silicon carbide and silicon photonics. Silicon carbide (SiC) is increasingly being used in EVs, while silicon photonics is being integrated into edge computing data centers. Tesla was the first to start using SiC in its vehicles with its Model 3. More EV manufacturers could follow suit due to SiC's ability to withstand hostile conditions, improve efficiencies, and lower failure rates.
The company's recent fiscal year ending May 2022 results were strong as revenue grew by 206% YoY to $50.8 million. The adjusted net income was $11.7 million or $0.42 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $3.2 million or $(0.13) per share in the previous year. Management has guided revenue of $65 million for the FY ending May 2023, representing a YoY growth of 28% at the mid-point. Analysts expect revenue to grow 22% in FY ending May 2023 and 60% in the next fiscal year ending May 2024.
The companies that outperform the market deserve a premium valuation. Nvidia is leading the sector. Nvidia has a solid long-term growth prospect in AI data centers and from automotive chips. Similarly, Wolfspeed, which is a leading company in Silicon Carbide Technology, has a premium valuation.
Ambarella (AMBA) is another notable company trading at a fwd P/S ratio of 10. The company's chips which were previously popular for using in drones and cameras have recently found a niche in the automobile sector. The company's AI computer vision chips benefit from the Internet of Things, ADAS, and autonomous driving.
Semiconductor Equipment Company ACM Research (ACMR) crushed the analyst's consensus revenue estimates by 44%. The company's Q2 revenue grew by 94% YoY to $104.4 million. The revenue also included $12.9 million that could not be shipped in Q1 due to the Covid-related restrictions in China. The company also maintained the revenue guidance for the year 2022 in the range of $365 million to $405 million, representing a YoY growth of 48% at the mid-point of the guidance.
Texas Instruments (TXN) beat analysts' revenue estimates by 12%. The company's Q2 revenue grew by 14% YoY to $5.2 billion. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland in a note to the clients said, "[Texas Instruments] reported better results and guidance, in part as management overestimated China shutdown impacts of ~10% of [second-quarter] sales (~$500mln), and in part on the back of solid Automotive and Industrial demand,"
Companies with a high cash flow margin also have a premium valuation. ASML Holding is leading the sector with the highest free cash flow margin. This is an important financial metric in the current environment, and we have noticed in the last few earnings seasons that shares were sold off when companies fell short on this metric.
Texas Instruments leads the sector in this metric with a 44% net profit margin in the company's recent quarterly results. Leading foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor, ranks second with a 41% net profit margin. TSMC's revenue growth was strong, with good profits and cash flows also helped by the hike in chip production prices for its clients.
Royston Roche, Equity Analyst at the Tech Insider Network, contributed to this article.
My weekly reports are 10-20 page deep dives on individual stocks. In the past years, my free analysis predicted Roku’s meteoric rise, Zoom’s IPO success, Nvidia's sustained growth, Bitcoin's rise, and more. My paid service has done much more.
In 2021, we predicted many 100%+ gains across cloud software, semiconductors, and bitcoin.
Knox Ridley, our portfolio manager, helps guide entries and exits.
Give your tech portfolio an edge.
This article was written by
Beth Kindig is the CEO and Lead Tech Analyst for the I/O Fund with cumulative audited results of 141%, beating Ark and other leading active tech funds over four audit periods in 2020 and 2021.
Beth has over ten years of experience in competitive and product analysis in the tech industry dating back to 2011. Her experience comes from a decade of analyzing tech companies, tech products, and startups, and when tech overtook oil in 2010 as the world’s most valuable industry, Beth was at the forefront of this change in Silicon Valley. Beth's tech conference appearances date back to 2014 and her analysis began garnering press in the same year. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks and offers weekly free analysis that leverages her ten years of experience in the private markets.
She cares deeply about individual investors having access to the same quality of information as institutions -- especially in regards to the tech industry -- and utilizes both fundamental and technical research to understand and navigate both bull and bear markets. Beth uses a unique methodology to carefully form a thesis and this has placed her on the map as one of the best tech analysts in the market. This is not a methodology that the traditionally trained can learn or repeat. Her results and quality of analysis speaks for itself.
MEDIA APPEARANCES:
Kindig has spoken at many tech conferences, including the Android Developers Conference, GamesBeat, Advertising Week NYC, Tech Week Chicago, and BlackHat. She has been published in Forbes, MarketWatch, Venture Beat, MediaPost, AdExchanger, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She has appeared on Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV Asia, NPR, The Motley Fool podcast, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
