According to Howard Marks and John Templeton, two of the greatest investors in history, you can only ever be 80% confident about any company on Wall Street.
This is the Marks/Templeton certainty limit, and it represents "I'll die on this hill" confidence. Today I wanted to explain why Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), the 8% yielding dividend king, is one of my highest conviction ultra high-yield recommendations today. One that I'm 80% confident will make you a lot of money in the coming 5+ years.
While I'm not a market timer, there are five reasons why you might want to buy Altria before August 26th. Not just for a potential short-term pop that might be coming, but to achieve potentially life-changing long-term income and wealth compounding that could help you retire in safety and splendor.
So let me show you the five reasons why your retirement will likely thank you if you buy the greatest stock in history before August 26th.
Bottom line up front, Altria's earnings were solid in a quarter where they were facing some exceptionally challenging macroeconomic headwinds.
MO reaffirmed its guidance for 4% to 7% EPS growth in 2022.
Management is ramping up its buyback program with a $3.5 billion authorization. Buybacks in the first half of 2022 were up 83% from the first half of 2021.
We have approximately $750 million remaining under the currently authorized $3.5 billion share repurchase program, which we expect to complete by the end of this year. Our balance sheet remains strong. And as of the end of the second quarter, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 2.3x. We expect to retire $1.1 billion of notes coming due in August with available cash." - CFO, Q2 conference call
MO plans to buy back $750 million in additional shares at highly attractive valuations in the final six months of 2022 and retire $1.1 billion in debt.
Some analysts were worried that high inflation and soaring gas prices could hurt consumers' ability to pay MO's rising prices on its cigarettes.
In Q2, real wage growth averaged -3.4%, which does indicate a rising short-term risk to its core business.
As gas prices soared to record highs, the bond market's credit default swaps began pricing in a higher default risk (fundamental risk of bankruptcy).
MO's experienced a sharp 10% volume decline in Q2 and -9% in the first half of the year, with about 1.5% loss of market share.
Although the U.S.'s economic outlook is darkening, Altria may be a relatively safe shelter from commodity cost inflation. There is an upside to our valuation as of the close of business on July 28." - Morningstar (emphasis added).
Altria is legendary for its pricing power, thanks to its dominance in premium U.S. cigarettes, making it a great inflation hedge.
Consumer loyalty to tobacco brands is stronger than alcohol, groceries, or household consumer staples products, and Marlboro has a stable 43% market share in the U.S.
How long can MO keep raising cigarette prices before demand destruction kicks in?
We analyzed the affordability of cigarettes by estimating the number of minutes of labor required, on average, to purchase a pack of 20 cigarettes. The U.S. was the fourth most affordable cigarette market among the 35 OECD nations...
A pack of 20 cigarettes (equivalent; a standard pack contains 25 sticks in Australia) now costs roughly $26, well above the $17.80 retail price for a premium pack in the U.K., $6.50 in the U.S., and around $5.50 on average globally, according to the World Health Organization. Assuming the Australian experience is applicable to price elasticity in other markets, it appears a great deal of headroom remains for price increases globally. At 4% real pricing (based on 6% nominal price/mix and 2% global inflation), this crude calculation suggests that it will be 2051 before global pricing reaches levels at which price elasticity increased in Australia. " - Morningstar (emphasis added).
U.S. cigarettes are the 4th cheapest in the developed world. This implies that MO and BTI have plenty of time to transition to 100% non-tobacco sales.
Globally, Morningstar estimates that BTI has 29 years before demand destruction will start to erode pricing power.
In the U.S., cigarettes are about $1 per pack, more expensive for MO, has a bit less time, but still likely over 20 years.
Our approach spans 3 of the most promising smoke-free categories with the potential to reduce harm: oral tobacco, e-vapor and heated tobacco." - MO CEO, Q2 conference call
MO's plan for the transition to a smoke-free future involves the following:
In the U.S., oral nicotine saw its market share (vs. chewing tobacco) rise by 50% to 21%.
MO's on! brand saw its market share rise 2.9% to 43%, second only to Swedish's Match's Zyn at 56%.
Together, PM and MO control 99% of this market.
on!'s market share of oral tobacco rose about 150% in the last year, to 4.9%, with volumes up 57%.
About half of U.S. oral tobacco users have never heard of on! And as its advertising rollout proceeds, so does repeat adoption and sales.
That's the good news on RRPs. Here's the bad news.
U.S. vaping growth has stalled thanks to the FDA dragging its feet on regulations.
Juul has a 28% market share in vaping, but now half of vapers use independent products not sold by large companies.
The FDA isn't approving vaping products nor cracking down on the many producers selling products without regulatory compliance.
The FDA tried to ban Juul in the U.S., but a judge has blocked that order under Juul can complete its appeal.
MO wrote down its $12.8 billion investment for 35% of Juul to $450 million, a 96.5% write-down.
This means that MO is now contractually able to start competing with JUUL in the U.S. However, it doesn't plan to do that.
MO wants to keep its board seats and voting power at JUUL, which still commands 28% of the US vaping market.
I understand the logic here, but I am concerned that MO could run out of time to transition to RRPs before the new nicotine regulations kill Marlboro.
MO and PM expect to have two new iQos versions ready to submit for FDA approval by the end of the year.
The Biden administration announced plans for future FDA rule-making to develop a product standard to set a maximum nicotine level for cigarettes. We expect to fully engage in the multi-year process if and when the FDA proceeds with rule-making. We believe harm-reduction is the best approach toward reducing smoking and improving public health. And according to a nationwide survey, others agree." - MO CEO, Q2 conference call (emphasis added).
The regulatory process for tobacco is a long and winding road.
So, MO and BTI have time to prepare for the new regulations by ramping up their reduced-risk products, or RRPs.
Most industry experts, smokers, and Americans support RRPs replacing cigarettes rather than full-on bans.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 269-point model that includes the following:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Morningstar business model uncertainty score
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
It includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does MO score on our comprehensive safety and quality models after earnings?
Altria Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (191 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|MO
|86%
|0.5%
|1.70%
|Risk Rating
|Medium-Risk (56th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB stable outlook credit rating 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|MO
|84%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|MO
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|86%
|5/5 Very Safe
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3 Wide And Stable Moat
|Dependability
|84%
|5/5 Exceptional
|Total
|85%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN Dividend King
|Risk Rating
|3/5 Low-Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
MO is the 147 highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.
How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including
In other words, even among the world's best companies, MO is higher quality than 71% of them, similar in quality to such aristocrats and blue-chips as:
Altria has a 52-year dividend growth streak making it a dividend king.
Altria raises its dividend once per year (2018 was 2 due to tax cuts), and analysts expect a 6% dividend hike to arrive by the end of the month.
|Year
|Date Of Dividend Increase
|Day Of The Week
|Size Of Dividend Increase
|
Stock Total Return In The Following 3 Months
|2021
|8/26/2021
|Thursday
|4.70%
|-8.6%
|2020
|7/28/2020
|Tuesday
|2.40%
|-11.9%
|2019
|8/22/2019
|Thursday
|5.00%
|7.2%
|2018
|8/23/2018
|Thursday
|14.30%
|-9.1%
|2017
|8/24/2017
|Thursday
|8.20%
|4.1%
|2016
|8/25/2016
|Thursday
|8.00%
|-1.3%
|2015
|8/21/2015
|Friday
|8.70%
|7.1%
|2014
|8/21/2014
|Thursday
|8.30%
|17.0%
|2013
|8/23/2013
|Friday
|9.10%
|10.2%
|2012
|8/24/2012
|Friday
|7.30%
|-0.5%
|Average
|NA
|NA
|7.6%
|1.4%
|Median
|NA
|NA
|8.1%
|1.8%
(Source: Seeking Alpha, Ycharts, DK Research Terminal)
Altria usually hikes its annual dividend on the 3rd Thursday or Friday of August.
The stock tends to rally a bit in the following months following the hike, though any given year can be different, depending on whether it's in a bear market and what the overall market is doing.
What's the takeaway this time?
MO has hit some headwinds with its smoke-free RRP plans but has the financial resources, adaptable management, and time necessary to adapt and overcome them.
|Metric
|Altria
|Quality
|85% 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)
|Risk Rating
|Medium
|DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies)
|147
|Quality Percentile
|71%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|52 (53 Soon)
|Dividend Yield
|7.8% (8.5% Soon)
|Dividend Safety Score
|86% - Very Safe
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.7%
|S&P Credit Rating
|BBB Stable
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|7.5%
|Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
56% Average Risk-Management
|Fair Value
|$68.29
|Current Price
|$45.74
|Discount To Fair Value
|33%
|DK Rating
|
Potentially Very Strong Buy
|PE
|9.2
|Cash-Adjusted PE
|8.6
|Growth Priced In
|0.2% CAGR
|Historical PE Range
|14 to 16
|LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance
|4.7%
|5-year consensus total return potential
|16% to 20% CAGR
|Base Case 5-year consensus return potential
|
17% CAGR (3X S&P 500 consensus)
|Consensus 12-month total return forecast
|15%
|Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential
|59%
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|13.2% CAGR Vs. 11.0% dividend aristocrats and 10.1% S&P
|Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential
|11.0%
|Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)
|2.66
|LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|8.09%
|LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential
|5.87%
|Conservative Years To Double
|12.26
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
If MO grows as expected through 2024 (it almost always does) and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could almost double in the next 2.5 years.
If MO grows as expected through 2027 and returns to historical fair value (the low end of the historical P/E range), it could deliver 129% total returns or 17% CAGR.
Analysts expect 22% total returns from the market over the next 2.5 years or 8.6% CAGR.
|Year
|Upside Potential By End of That Year
|Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year
|Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)
|
Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|2027
|40.61%
|7.05%
|5.29%
|3.01%
(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)
Analysts expect 41% total returns from the S&P 500 over the next five years or 7% annually.
MO is the best-performing stock in history.
Over the last 37 years, MO delivered 116X inflation-adjusted returns, 6.1X more than the S&P 500.
MO growing at 8% per year delivered 16% historical returns but from bear market lows as strong as 30% CAGR for the next 10 years and 25% CAGR for the next 15 years.
If MO were growing at its consensus growth rate over this time frame:
What do analysts expect from MO in the future?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Altria (Consensus Dividend Hike)
|8.5%
|4.7%
|13.2%
|9.2%
|7.0%
|10.3
|1.97
|Altria
|7.8%
|4.7%
|12.5%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.6%
|11.0%
|7.7%
|5.5%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.6%
|8.5%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
|Nasdaq
|0.9%
|12.6%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|7.2%
|10.0
|2.00
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
Factoring in the expected dividend hike, MO could deliver 13.2% long-term returns that are almost as good as the Nasdaq's consensus forecast and far better than the S&P 500 and dividend aristocrats.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.9% CAGR Inflation And Risk-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|11.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MO Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted MO And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,461.18
|$1,530.17
|$1,683.54
|$222.36
|10
|$2,135.06
|$2,341.43
|$2,834.31
|$699.25
|15
|$3,119.71
|$3,582.79
|$4,771.67
|$1,651.97
|20
|$4,558.47
|$5,482.29
|$8,033.31
|$3,474.84
|25
|$6,660.75
|$8,388.86
|$13,524.40
|$6,863.65
|30 (Retirement Time Frame)
|$9,732.58
|$12,836.40
|$22,768.88
|$13,036.29
|35
|$14,221.09
|$19,641.92
|$38,332.33
|$24,111.24
|40
|$20,779.62
|$30,055.54
|$64,534.03
|$43,754.42
|45
|$30,362.83
|$45,990.17
|$108,645.67
|$78,282.84
|50
|$44,365.65
|$70,372.93
|$182,909.40
|$138,543.75
|55
|$64,826.35
|$107,682.76
|$307,935.41
|$243,109.05
|60 (Investment Lifetime)
|$94,723.18
|$164,773.26
|$518,421.77
|$423,698.59
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think MO could deliver 23X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years and, over an investing lifetime, could be a potential 518X bagger.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MO vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.15
|10
|1.10
|1.33
|15
|1.15
|1.53
|20
|1.20
|1.76
|25
|1.26
|2.03
|30
|1.32
|2.34
|35
|1.38
|2.70
|40
|1.45
|3.11
|45
|1.51
|3.58
|50
|1.59
|4.12
|55
|1.66
|4.75
|60
|1.74
|5.47 (Vs. 6.1X since 1985)
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
For context, the aristocrats are expected to deliver 74% more inflation-adjusted returns over an investing lifetime than the S&P 500. MO could deliver 5.5X more or 3.1X better outperformance than the dividend aristocrats.
MO's income compounding is the stuff of legend.
|Metric
|Altria
|Total Dividends
|$259,709
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|18.43%
|Total Income/Initial Investment
|259.71
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment
|96.19
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
MO has delivered 18% annual income growth for 36 years, resulting in a 260X return on your investment in dividends alone and a 96X inflation-adjusted return from dividends alone.
Altria Consensus Future Income Growth Potential
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax-Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|14.6%
|10.2%
|8.7%
|6.4%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think MO could deliver similar 14.6% annual income growth in the future, which, adjusted for the risk of the company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, is 6.4% real expected income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
S&P is now dominated by companies favoring buybacks over dividends, potentially explaining the slower income growth in the future.
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, MO could generate about 4X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 13X faster income growth than a 60/40.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield aristocrats you can buy today.
Ben Graham recommended combining qualitative (the story) analysis with quantitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB stable
|7.50%
|13.3
|Fitch
|BBB stable
|7.50%
|13.3
|Moody's
|A3 (A- equivalent) stable
|2.50%
|40.0
|Consensus
|BBB+ stable
|5.83%
|17.1
(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate a 1 in 17 chance of MO going bankrupt and investors losing all their money over the next 30 years.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2021
|NA
|1.97
|10.04
|2022
|2.39
|1.96
|11.34
|2023
|2.32
|1.87
|11.72
|2024
|2.28
|1.79
|14.71
|2025
|2.35
|1.78
|NA
|Annualized Change
|-0.60%
|-3.29%
|13.59%
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
MO has safe leverage now, and management says it plans to maintain current leverage ratios in the future.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2021
|NA
|NA
|$23,783
|$1,176
|$12,044
|$11,807
|2022
|$29,701
|$4,814
|$24,385
|$1,064
|$12,420
|$12,063
|2023
|$29,651
|$4,814
|$23,915
|$1,070
|$12,777
|$12,540
|2024
|$29,982
|$4,814
|$23,557
|$870
|$13,138
|$12,802
|2025
|$29,488
|$5,353
|$22,299
|$12,555
|$12,407
|Annualized Growth
|-0.24%
|3.60%
|-2.94%
|-9.56%
|1.04%
|1.25%
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
Credit default swaps are insurance policies taken out by bond investors in case a company defaults (goes bankrupt).
The bond market agrees with analysts, management, and rating agencies that MO's investment thesis is intact.
MO's profitability is historically in the top 20% of its peers (a famously high-margin industry).
|Metric
|TTM
|Industry Percentile
|Major Tobacco Companies providers More Profitable Than MO (Out Of 50)
|Gross Margins
|67.41%
|89.36
|5
|Operating Margin
|56.31%
|95.83
|2
|Returns On Invested Capital
|17.44%
|60.00
|20
|Return On Capital (Greenblatt)
|271.46%
|92.00
|4
|Average
|103.16%
|84.30
|8
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
JUUL's $1.2 billion write-down is hammering some of MO's profitability metrics, but its operating metrics still show one of the world's greatest companies.
MO's profitability has been stable for decades, and its free cash flow margins, which directly support the growing dividend, are in the top 5% of all global companies.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2021
|39.0%
|57.1%
|55.9%
|40.4%
|1.03
|2022
|37.7%
|59.4%
|57.7%
|41.4%
|TTM ROC
|271.46%
|2023
|39.3%
|59.4%
|58.3%
|42.0%
|Latest ROC
|485.82%
|2024
|40.1%
|62.0%
|60.4%
|44.0%
|2027 ROC
|280.60%
|2025
|38.1%
|58.5%
|57.8%
|42.4%
|2027 ROC
|502.18%
|2026
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Average
|391.39%
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Industry Median
|59.96%
|2028
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|MO/Industry Median
|6.53
|Annualized Growth
|-0.60%
|0.63%
|0.83%
|1.23%
|Vs. S&P
|26.81
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
MO's incredible margins are expected to remain stable or grow in the coming years. That includes 42% net margins in 2025 and 38% free cash flow margins.
Its return on capital is expected to hit 6.5X its industry norm and 27X that of the S&P 500.
Returns on capital = annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).
MO's ROC has been doubling every decade for 30 years, confirming a wide and stable moat.
According to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, a company trading at 8.6X cash-adjusted earnings is pricing in 0.2% CAGR growth. Here's what analysts actually expect.
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2021
|$21,111
|$8,236
|$12,044
|$11,807
|$8,519
|2022
|$20,894
|$7,885
|$12,420
|$12,063
|$8,658
|2023
|$21,513
|$8,444
|$12,777
|$12,540
|$9,046
|2024
|$21,207
|$8,510
|$13,138
|$12,802
|$9,326
|2025
|$21,461
|$8,173
|$12,555
|$12,407
|$9,094
|Annualized Growth
|0.41%
|-0.19%
|1.04%
|1.25%
|1.65%
|Cumulative Next 2022-2025
|$85,075
|$33,012
|$50,890
|$49,812
|$36,124
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
MO is a slow-growing company, but it is growing.
|Metric
|2021 consensus growth
|2022 consensus growth
|2023 consensus growth
|2024 consensus growth
|Sales
|2%
|1%
|2%
|0%
|Dividend
|2%
|7% (Official)
|6% (Coming In August)
|7% (54-Year Dividend Growth Streak)
|EPS
|6%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|Operating Cash Flow
|1%
|7%
|-1%
|3%
|Free Cash Flow
|2%
|9%
|-3%
|0%
|EBITDA
|7%
|6%
|2%
|3%
|EBIT (operating income)
|7%
|5%
|3%
|1%
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)
MO is expected to grow with clockwork-like dependability at 5% in the coming years.
This is a highly defensive, recession-resistant business model. The last time MO reported negative earnings growth was -2% in 2003.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|EPS/Share Consensus
|EPS Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$3.70
|$4.85
|76.3%
|$2,072
|2.52%
|7.0%
|2023
|$3.92
|$5.10
|76.9%
|$2,126
|2.58%
|7.1%
|2024
|$4.18
|$5.33
|78.4%
|$2,072
|2.52%
|6.9%
|Total 2022 Through 2024
|$11.80
|$15.28
|77.2%
|$6,270.96
|7.61%
|20.92%
|Annualized Rate
|6.3%
|4.8%
|1.4%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-0.6%
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
Rating agencies consider 85% to be a safe payout ratio for this industry.
MO's $6.3 billion in post-dividend retained earnings through 2024 is enough to pay 21% off its current debt or buy back 8% of its stock at current valuations.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$2,152
|2.6%
|$82,370
|2023
|$1,660
|2.0%
|$82,370
|2024
|$2,000
|2.4%
|$82,370
|2025
|$3,000
|3.6%
|$82,370
|Total 2022 through 2025
|$8,812
|10.7%
|$82,370
|Annualized Rate
|2.79%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$2,203
|1% Buyback Tax
|$88
|Average Annual Buyback Tax
|$22
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect MO to buy back $2.2 billion of its stock over the next four years, about 2.8% annually at current valuations.
MO's historical buyback rate since 1985 is 1.1% per year, but analysts think it will be much more aggressive in the future, similar to how it bought back 15% of shares during the Master Settlement period.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|2.8%
|86.81%
|13.19%
|1.15
|10
|2.8%
|75.35%
|24.65%
|1.33
|15
|2.8%
|65.41%
|34.59%
|1.53
|20
|2.8%
|56.78%
|43.22%
|1.76
|25
|2.8%
|49.29%
|50.71%
|2.03
|30
|2.8%
|42.79%
|57.21%
|2.34
|35
|2.8%
|37.14%
|62.86%
|2.69
|40
|2.8%
|32.24%
|67.76%
|3.10
|45
|2.8%
|27.99%
|72.01%
|3.57
|50
|2.8%
|24.30%
|75.70%
|4.12
|55
|2.8%
|21.09%
|78.91%
|4.74
|60
|2.8%
|18.31%
|81.69%
|5.46
(Sources: FactSet Research Terminal)
If MO buybacks stocks at the consensus rate, it could repurchase 57% of its stock over the next three decades and 82% of its shares over an investing lifetime.
How accurate is the management guidance that these forecasts are based on?
Other than the pandemic, MO hasn't missed 2-year estimates in a decade.
Margins of error of 10% to the upside and 5% to the downside.
Faster volume declines in the U.S. are expected to result in 3% slower growth than in the past.
For 20 years, hundreds of millions of income investors have paid between 14 and 16X earnings for MO outside of bear markets and bubbles.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|25-year average yield
|5.42%
|$64.94
|$66.42
|$66.42
|$78.04
|$78.78
|Earnings
|14.08
|$64.91
|$68.15
|$71.53
|$76.74
|$77.16
|Average
|$64.93
|$67.27
|$68.88
|$77.38
|$68.29
|$68.29
|Current Price
|$45.74
|
Discount To Fair Value
|29.55%
|32.01%
|33.59%
|40.89%
|33.02%
|33.02%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|41.95%
|47.08%
|50.59%
|69.18%
|49.31%
|49.31% (59% including dividend)
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$4.84
|$5.08
|$1.77
|$3.22
|$4.99
|13.7
|9.2
I conservatively estimated that MO is historically worth 13.7X earnings and today trades at 9.2X.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$48.83 (9.8 PE)
|$52.00 (10.4 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|6.33%
|12.04%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|6.76%
|13.69%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$52.43
|$55.60
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|12.76%
|17.73%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|14.63%
|21.56%
Morningstar's fair value estimate of 10.4X earnings is 91% likely to be too low.
Unless you think a company can spend 10+ years above fair value and only return to them at the worst bear market lows, Morningstar's fair value estimate is too conservative.
Analysts expect the P/E to modestly expand to 9.2X in 12 months, delivering a 15% total return within a year.
I don't recommend companies based on 12-month forecasts but on the margin of safety and whether or not it sufficiently compensates you for a company's risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 13/13 Quality Ultra SWANs
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$67.27
|$68.88
|$68.29
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$63.91
|$65.44
|$64.88
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$57.18
|$58.55
|$58.05
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$47.93
|$51.66
|$51.22
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$43.73
|$44.77
|$44.39
|Currently
|$45.74
|32.01%
|33.59%
|33.02%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|47.08%
|50.59%
|49.31%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MO is a potentially very strong buy and just 2% above its Ultra Value, Buffett-style "Fat pitch" buy price.
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.
MO is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
Investors in tobacco companies should have the stomach for fat-tail risk, particularly those holding shares in a single-market pure play like Altria. Overall, we believe the risk of a significant adverse event is lower than it was one or two decades ago, but the shifting sands of regulation have created some new risks to Altria's business model in recent years and our uncertainty rating is medium.
Litigation risk still remains, but adverse judgments have been manageable recently. While it is almost impossible to forecast the magnitude of any awards against the tobacco industry, we expect payouts to be within Altria's annual free cash flow.
The FDA regulates the tobacco industry in the U.S. The recent ban on flavored nicotine liquids demonstrates the FDA is willing to take significant steps to prevent the uptake of nicotine products by new consumers. The menthol cigarette category has had the sword of Damocles hanging over it for several years, although prohibition is yet to come to fruition. We estimate that 20% of Altria's revenue and operating profit is generated in the menthol category, although it is likely that most menthol volume would switch to non-menthol in the event of a ban. The potential for limits on the nicotine levels in cigarettes is a relatively new risk, with the FDA announcing in the summer of 2017 that it will investigate the potential for nicotine control. We do not believe such controls are a foregone conclusion, however, because it could have unforeseen consequences such as increasing cigarette volumes.
The social impact of tobacco products is rated as a severe risk in Sustainalytics' ESG risk rating of Altria. We assume a mid-single-digit volume decline rate in the cigarette industry, but we flex this assumption in our scenario analysis to reflect the risk that the decline rate could accelerate. Although the externalities of smoking have largely been internalized, the risk remains of increased taxation and/or operating costs.- Morningstar (emphasis added).
MO's Risk Profile Includes
One of MO's biggest risks is that it doesn't scale up reduced-risk product sales as quickly as its peers.
MO could buy Swedish Match to neutralize the threat, pushing its net debt/EBITDA to 3.2X.
Acquisitions are a riskier strategy for RRPs, as Altria has learned with JUUL.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|58.0%
|
BBB, Average, Positive Trend
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|55.6%
|
24.0/100 Medium Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|98.3%
|
Above-Average, Stable Trend
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|36.0%
|
Below-Average, Negative Trend
|FactSet
|30.0%
|
Below-Average, Positive Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|60.6%
|Very Good
|Consensus
|56%
|
Medium Risk, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet)
MO's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 326th Best In The Master List (35th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
|Altria
|56
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
MO's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 35% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as:
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MO is average at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
You might think that a fat dividend hike from one of the highest yielding blue-chips in the world would lead to a nice healthy pop in the stock price. Altria's fundamentals certainly justify that.
But remember that luck is 33X as powerful as fundamentals in the short-term, and only in the long-term are fundamentals 33X as powerful as luck.
In 2014 MO soared 17% after its August dividend hike, and in 2013 it jumped 10% within three months.
But in 2020, it fell 12% after its annual hike, and in 2018 it fell 9%.
I'm not a market timer, and I'm NOT saying that you should buy MO because it's a great way to earn a quick double-digit gain.
I am saying that if you buy it today, you're potentially locking in a very safe 8.5% yield and 13.2% long-term return potential. Even if the PE never rises above 9.2 again, those are the returns you'll earn on an 8.5% yielding investment growing at 4.7% per year over the long-term.
And while the future is never certain, for any company, MO is one of the most predictable and stable businesses on earth. Outside of the pandemic, it hasn't missed two-year earnings forecasts in a decade and the only year of negative growth was -2% in 2003.
MO has a solid long-term plan to transition to a smoke-free future in which the bond market has such confidence that they are willing to lend money to MO out to 2061. This is a company that's build to last and will likely outlive us all.
This is why I'm highly confident that Altria today represents a potentially rich retirement dream dividend king.
For year after year, decade after decade, Altria has been delivering the dividend goods for high-yield income investors. That includes 17% annual returns through decades of regulatory trials and tribulations and existential threats that were even more severe than it faces today.
While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, there are 80% confidence "fat pitches," and Altria most certainly represents one of those.
That's why I bought some more before its 53rd consecutive annual dividend hike, and you might want to do the same.
Buy Altria today for a very safe 8.5% yield, and your retirement will thank you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MO in our portfolios.
Comments (12)