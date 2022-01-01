jaturonoofer

How has your summer been going? For me, it is more of the same which simply means making a monthly stock purchase and staying invested no matter how ugly the world economy is looking. As I said in the past, I don’t have a crystal ball, nor do I pretend to even attempt to understand what is going on in the markets these days as massive sell offs continue and crazy high prices are charted for oil and many other commodities, like corn for example. There is no shortage of excitement, that’s for sure. I just continue to have a long-term outlook, continue to invest, diversify my portfolio even more and just hold on. With that being said let’s take a look at my August stock buys.

Symbol Description Quantity Price Amount GSK GSK PLC ADR 20 $35.00 -$700.00 GSK GSK PLC ADR 10 $35.73 -$357.30 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 10 $44.815 -$448.15 GSK GSK PLC ADR 10 $40.615 -$406.15 Total: -$1,911.60 Click to enlarge

As you can see this month I deployed more cash than last month totaling almost $2,000. I continue to buy the same beaten-down names in 2022 like VZ and a newcomer for the year GSK while enjoying the higher current yield because of these price drops. People like to talk about crypto volatility but the market in recent months has plenty of examples of wild price swings too. We’ll see how the rest of the year plays out with rising interest rates still on deck while in the midst of a recession. Of course, all this means for long-term dividend investors is that we are getting better buying opportunities for some high-quality stocks. It’s unlikely I’ll be adding any more shares in August.

What do you think about my stock buys for the month of August? What have you been buying?

Disclosure: Long VZ, GSK

