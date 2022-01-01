Recent Stock Purchase August 2022

Summary

  • This month I deployed more cash than last month totaling almost $2,000.
  • People like to talk about crypto volatility but the market in recent months has plenty of examples of wild price swings too.
  • It’s unlikely I’ll be adding any more shares in August.

How has your summer been going? For me, it is more of the same which simply means making a monthly stock purchase and staying invested no matter how ugly the world economy is looking. As I said in the past, I don’t have a crystal ball, nor do I pretend to even attempt to understand what is going on in the markets these days as massive sell offs continue and crazy high prices are charted for oil and many other commodities, like corn for example. There is no shortage of excitement, that’s for sure. I just continue to have a long-term outlook, continue to invest, diversify my portfolio even more and just hold on. With that being said let’s take a look at my August stock buys.

Symbol Description Quantity Price Amount
GSK GSK PLC ADR 20 $35.00 -$700.00
GSK GSK PLC ADR 10 $35.73 -$357.30
VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 10 $44.815 -$448.15
GSK GSK PLC ADR 10 $40.615 -$406.15
Total: -$1,911.60

As you can see this month I deployed more cash than last month totaling almost $2,000. I continue to buy the same beaten-down names in 2022 like VZ and a newcomer for the year GSK while enjoying the higher current yield because of these price drops. People like to talk about crypto volatility but the market in recent months has plenty of examples of wild price swings too. We’ll see how the rest of the year plays out with rising interest rates still on deck while in the midst of a recession. Of course, all this means for long-term dividend investors is that we are getting better buying opportunities for some high-quality stocks. It’s unlikely I’ll be adding any more shares in August.

What do you think about my stock buys for the month of August? What have you been buying?

Disclosure: Long VZ, GSK

I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.
